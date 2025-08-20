Agius out for Hungary

Senna Agius has made the tough decision to sit out the Hungarian GP following his heavy crash at the Austrian Grand Prix. The 20-year-old will take time out to focus on recovery, with the hope of returning fully fit for Barcelona.

Talented Spaniard Sergio Garcia will ride the Australian’s LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Moto2 machine this weekend in Hungary. 22-year-old Garcia has already impressed with strong performances in the Moto2 World Championship and was one of the title contenders in 2024. For Garcia, joining the Intact GP team presents an additional opportunity to showcase his skills on new equipment.

The 14th race of the season takes the LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Team to unfamiliar territory: the Balaton Park Circuit. The modern facility near the famous Lake Balaton marks the return of the Motorcycle World Championship to Hungary – for the first time in 33 years.

