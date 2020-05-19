Ducati Australia

With Ducati Italy taking over of the distributorship of Ducati motorcycles in Australia from NF Importers, the factory have taken the opportunity to review the local management structure.

Alana Baratto has moved from her position as Marketing Manager for KTM Australia to be appointed as Ducati’s Head Of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

With the commencement of the new operations in July 2020, Alana will be responsible for the brand and marketing strategy upon the arrival of the Ducati subsidiary and the expansion and growth of the brand in both markets.

With over a decade of experience in the motorcycle industry across Australia and New Zealand, Alana has a developed a broad understanding of the industry and the markets. Alana brings to the chair a comprehensive marketing and business acumen that is instrumental for the new journey of the Ducati brand in these markets.

“I am thrilled to join Ducati as it prepares to enter the Oceania markets as a subsidiary this year” said Alana. “I am one of the millions of people that Ducati has inspired throughout the years in the showroom, on the road and of course on the racetrack. Over the course of the next twelve months we will expand and develop the brand in both markets by showcasing our incredible motorcycles and delivering a premium and authentic experience to motorcyclists across both countries.”

Commenting on the appointment, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand said, “Alana joins the Ducati family with a wealth of experience and passion. I am confidant that with her energy, extensive experience, and skills gained from this industry, Alana will be able to expand the Ducati brand and secure our footprint in both markets. The Australian and New Zealand markets is a priority market for Ducati globally and we both look forward to delivering the Ducati values and experience to this market from 1st July 2020.”