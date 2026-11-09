Areans to WorldSBK with GoEleven

Albert Arenas will step up to WorldSBK in 2027 with Pata Go Eleven, taking the second Ducati Panigale alongside the already confirmed Lorenzo Baldassarri.

The Catalan won four races and finished on the podium 17 times on his way to the 2026 World Supersport title. It was his second world championship, six years after he won the Moto3 crown.

Arenas said his year in Supersport gave him time to learn the circuits and get used to racing twice a weekend. He is due to ride the Ducati for the first time at Valencia on 9–10 December.

Albert Arenas

“As a rookie, I’ll have a lot to learn about the bike. I can’t wait to test the Ducati—we know it’s a competitive bike —but I want to see where my own level stands and what kind of results I can achieve.”

Go Eleven expands to two bikes

Go Eleven will field two riders in the top class for the first time. Team owner Gianni Ramello said the expansion comes 20 years after the Italian team started out in the Stock classes.

Denis Sacchetti / Team Manager

“Albert was our ‘dream signing’—our main objective from the moment we decided to field a second rider for the 2027 Superbike World Championship.”

Sacchetti said he would give Arenas time to get to grips with the Ducati and ease into the opening rounds without pressure to deliver immediate results.

It has been widely rumoured that CFMOTO has played a behind-the-scenes role in this move and that Arenas will eventually step on to the Chinese brand’s new Superbike when it is ready; however, that has not been officially confirmed.