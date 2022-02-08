MotoGP Mufflers

Images by 2snap

Amongst the many areas of change seen on the MotoGP prototypes in action at Sepang last week, perhaps the changes most obvious to the naked eye are the exhausts. While a lot of the secret squirrel stuff going on behind the bodywork is easily shielded from the photographers lens, the mufflers are on display… Here is a selection of shots that show some of the different approaches that were being used at the Sepang Test.