Dovi gets acquainted with Aprilia MotoGP machine

Aleix Espargaro showed impressive pace across the opening two weekends of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship at Losail and has stated that he is excited about the performance of the latest iteration of Aprilia’s RS-GP.

This week Aprilia Racing spent three days with Andrea Dovizioso at Jerez so they could get more feedback from a well-proven MotoGP race winner as they seek to further develop the RS-GP.

Over the three days, Andrea progressively and positively increased his familiarity with a bike that was obviously entirely new to him and he was able to begin providing quite a bit of feedback to the engineers.

With his rigour and analytical thinking, Andrea went over every aspect of the RS-GP: engine, electronics, chassis architecture and aerodynamics, providing valuable indications and addressing changes to the base package that consistently improved his performance and confidence on the bike.

Andrea Dovizioso

“Getting back in the saddle of a MotoGP bike was quite a thrill and for this I wish to thank Aprilia Racing. These were three very interesting days, dedicated largely to finding the best position on the bike. Together, we decided to do another test at Mugello in about one month and in the meantime work on a few aspects of the bike.”

A time attack was never done, both because of the many adaptations that did not permit it and because it was not one of the goals of the test.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“These were three very interesting days, partly because of the pleasure and interest in sharing the vision that Andrea gave us of the MotoGP bike. His experience showed us a clear and analytical method in approaching the fine tuning of the bike. We had a sincere exchange of ideas with him and we appreciated that. I hope he felt the same way about it.”

Aprilia Racing and Andrea Dovizioso will further develop the work done in Jerez with a new test on 11 and 12 May at Mugello, so on a track with different characteristics, where Andrea will be able to ride a bike evolved according to the findings on the Andalusian track.