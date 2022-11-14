Aprilia ELECTRICa

Aprilia have given us a glimpse of their future, with the ELECTRICa Project envisaging an accessible, lightweight, high performance and fun motorcycle for the next generation, and as the name suggests it’s electric.

Aprilia describe the ELECTRICa as a new concept: “a lightweight, zero emissions bike with a fun and satisfying ride to provide maximum freedom and riding pleasure even for use in the cities of the future: the fun and freedom of riding will, therefore, not be lacking and they will always be the cardinal principle at the base of all vehicles built by Aprilia, the sport bike factory par excellence.”

Styling is primarily minimalist but it does run wings.

There’s handguards but no obvious indicators, it looks like a single-seater, and mirrors aren’t fitted to this prototype.

Aprilia promise a low seat height, but don’t say how low, and both brake controls are on the bars. Does that make this a sporty scooter…? They do mention it’ll make the transition from scooters easier, and while there’s certainly overlap between motorcycle and scooter riders, I’d guess it’s more of a consideration in Europe than here in Australia…

A centrally mounted electric motor powers the chain final drive, but of course the telling figures we don’t have are going to be performance, and even more importantly, range…

Aprilia also mentioned a keyless system, LCD instrumentation and phonic rims, as well as rider aides.

The bike certaiinly looks pretty out there but we don’t mind it, so it’ll be interesting to see if it can be delivered in a form that lives up to that, and offers an electric motorcycle everyday riders actually want to buy and use on a daily basis.