ZERO Motorcycles Australia at Everything Electric

ZERO Motorcycles has made it’s electrified return to our shores thanks to Australian motorcycling giant Peter Stevens.

ZERO was front and centre at the Everything Electric Show in Sydney over the weekend, running demonstrations and test rides while also showing off the extensive range of e-motorcycles now available in Australia.

We’re told total test rides reached 170 over the three days, smashing expectations.

I also caught one of the demonstration rides with Lukey Luke and Tom Bramich showing off the Zero FXE and ZERO SR/F. Plenty of antics left their mark on the polished concrete, including wheelies, stoppies, reverse gear runs, a slow race and a look into the regenerative engine brake and ABS systems.

12 bikes on display showcased the wide range now on offer from ZERO, from the dual sport DSR, though to the sporty faired SR/S, and stripped back FX models.

There is plenty of name brand kit on the ZERO motorcycles, including J.Juan brakes, Showa suspension and TFT displays. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at all the details.

Chris Walton – General Manager of ZERO Motorcycles Australia

“It was great to be there, with strong support and excitement from attendees and even the organisers of Everything Electric. The turnout for demo rides and media interest reflected the curiosity and anticipation surrounding ZERO. We believe the best way to understand a ZERO is to ride a ZERO, and our expanding dealer network, along with planned formal events and pop-ups, will provide more people with the opportunity to experience the thrill of ZERO Motorcycles.”

ZERO Motorcycles Australia plan to attend multiple events throughout the year with a roadshow.

Check out the ZERO Motorcycles Australia website here (link).

Zero Motorcycles gallery