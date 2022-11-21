Successful test for Savadori at Jerez

Aprilia Racing had a spectacular season this year, with their first victory in MotoGP, nine podiums, and two pole positions.

They were, by far, the best results ever achieved by Aprilia in its brief MotoGP history but now the Italian manufacturer has begun preparations for season 2023.

Lorenzo Savadori was recently busy with the Test Team in Jerez de la Frontera for two days of testing. In mixed conditions, Lorenzo was still able to get in 134 laps, working on new electronics configurations, with data gathered opening up interesting development prospects according to the team.

At the same time, Aleix and Maverick flew to Cologne for a day of testing in the wind tunnel. Aerodynamic studies have resulted in Aprilia coming up with innovative solutions for MotoGP and there is plenty more in the works for future developments.

Espargaró and Viñales worked on the first 2023 prototype, the characteristics of which will be analysed and refined over the winter break.

Also making their début in the wind tunnel were Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernandez, after the outstanding first contact with the RS-GP in Valencia.

For the team RNF riders, this was a session dedicated to an aerodynamic “fitting” on the new bike as they searched for the best configuration based on physical features and riding position.

But it isn’t just MotoGP. With the Factory Works programme, Aprilia Racing is continuing development on sport bikes dedicated to enthusiasts.

The most recent of the special Aprilia Racing projects, the RSV4 XTrenta, registered a top speed of 320 km/h in the latest tests, achieved in just one kilometre.

Now, partly because of the testing limitations and the weather conditions, work on the track will move to the back burner while operations proceed in the Racing Department where the engineers will analyse the data collected throughout the season and finalise the 2023 choices.

Aleix and Maverick will have the new prototype for the official tests in Sepang, scheduled to be held from 10 to 12 February.