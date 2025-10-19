MotoGP 2025
Round 19 – Phillip Island Race Report
Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) produced a flawless display at Phillip Island to claim his maiden MotoGP victory, delivering the American outfit their first-ever premier class win in the process, and Aprilia’s 300th Grand Prix victory. The Spaniard is the fifth different winner in as many races, as every team on the 2025 grid can now boast a Grand Prix victory.
Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) surged from 10th on the grid to finish second, 1.4s behind Fernández, while Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) stormed back from a double Long Lap penalty to grab a hard-earned podium in third — overtaking Alex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) in the closing laps.
Bezzecchi Launches Perfectly
Every start counts at Phillip Island, but for Bezzecchi, it was critical, and he nailed it. From the middle of the front row, the Italian claimed the holeshot ahead of Fernández and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with the trio quickly building a 0.6-second buffer over a chasing group led by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).
On Lap 2, Bezzecchi was shown the board for his double Long Lap penalty, but the Aprilia Racing rider pushed on, clearly planning to open a gap before serving it. He stretched the lead to 1.1s on Lap 4 before finally diving into the Long Lap loop on Lap 5, dropping behind Fernández and Acosta but still very much in contention.
Long Laps, Local Heartbreak
Bezzecchi’s first Long Lap cost him around two seconds, and his second, completed a lap later, saw him rejoin in fifth, just behind Di Giannantonio.
Further back, there was double drama for the home crowd. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) crashed at Turn 1, followed soon after by Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) at Turn 6, ending the Aussie’s race prematurely after a promising weekend.
Up front, Fernández now led by 1.1s over Acosta, with Márquez holding third.
Fernández controls – Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi Charge
By Lap 8, Di Giannantonio had dispatched Quartararo for fourth, and Bezzecchi followed him through soon after. The Italian pair were now the fastest riders on track, but Fernández had the measure of everyone, 1.4s ahead of Acosta by Lap 13, and extending the gap steadily.
Alex Márquez made his move on Acosta on Lap 16, but Fernández’s advantage was already out to three seconds, and he was still lapping quicker than the chasers.
With eight laps remaining, Di Giannantonio swept past Acosta for P3, and with six to go, Bezzecchi muscled by the KTM rookie at Turn 8 to take fourth. Five seconds now separated him from the race leader, but the comeback was on.
As Di Giannantonio continued his charge, he pulled a brave move on Márquez to grab P2 with four laps left. Behind them, Bezzecchi closed fast, lunging inside Alex Márquez at Turn 10 on the penultimate lap to snatch the final podium spot.
Dream Day for Fernández and Trackhouse
On the final lap, Fernández’s lead hovered around two seconds. Calm, precise, and unflappable, the #25 crossed the line to take an emphatic debut MotoGP victory and deliver Trackhouse a historic first win.
Di Giannantonio capped a superb second half of the race to finish runner-up, while Bezzecchi completed the podium just 2.4s behind the winner, a sensational recovery considering his penalties.
With Francesco Bagnaia’s (Ducati Lenovo Team) late DNF at Turn 6, Bezzecchi now moves into third place in the World Championship.
The Island Delivers Again
Phillip Island never fails to entertain, and this year it delivered a new winner, a new team on the top step, and another twist in the battle for the championship runner-up.
Championship Placings
As the paddock heads to Sepang, Alex Márquez looks to seal that second place in the standings at a venue he loves.
Bezzecchi vs Bagnaia shapes up as the fight to watch for third overall, but on current form, that battle looks sure to fall the way of the Aprilia man, who is in imperious form, while Bagnaia is having a nightmare run…
Phillip Island MotoGP Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
R. Fernandez
|
APR
|
39m49.571
|
347.3
|
2
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
DUC
|
+1.418
|
349.5
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
APR
|
+2.410
|
349.5
|
4
|
A. Marquez
|
DUC
|
+3.715
|
348.4
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+7.930
|
348.4
|
6
|
L. Marini
|
HON
|
+7.970
|
347.3
|
7
|
A. Rins
|
YAM
|
+10.671
|
346.1
|
8
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+12.270
|
351.8
|
9
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+14.076
|
349.5
|
10
|
P. Espargaro
|
KTM
|
+16.861
|
354.1
|
11
|
F. Quartararo
|
YAM
|
+16.965
|
339.6
|
12
|
M. Oliveira
|
YAM
|
+17.677
|
345.0
|
13
|
A. Ogura
|
APR
|
+17.928
|
348.4
|
14
|
F. Aldeguer
|
DUC
|
+18.413
|
340.7
|
15
|
F. Morbidelli
|
DUC
|
+27.881
|
349.5
|
16
|
L. Savadori
|
APR
|
+34.169
|
348.4
|
17
|
S. Chantra
|
HON
|
+50.043
|
337.5
|
18
|
M. Pirro
|
DUC
|
+50.303
|
344.0
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
F. Bagnaia
|
DUC
|
+4 laps
|
349.5
|
NC
|
J. Mir
|
HON
|
+18 laps
|
351.8
|
NC
|
J. Miller
|
YAM
|
+23 laps
|
349.5
|
NC
|
J. Zarco
|
HON
|
+23 laps
|
349.5
Phillip Island MotoGP Race Top Speeds
The average is from the best five speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Avgerage
|
Speed
|
1
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
357.4
|
358.8
|
2
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
357.1
|
357.6
|
3
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
355.4
|
356.4
|
4
|
P. Espargaro
|
KTM
|
355.9
|
356.4
|
5
|
F. Aldeguer
|
DUC
|
352.9
|
355.2
|
6
|
L. Marini
|
HON
|
352.5
|
354.1
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
APR
|
352.9
|
354.1
|
8
|
L. Savadori
|
APR
|
352.3
|
354.1
|
9
|
J. Mir
|
HON
|
351.1
|
354.1
|
10
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
DUC
|
352.8
|
354.1
|
11
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
APR
|
353.1
|
354.1
|
12
|
A. Marquez
|
DUC
|
352.0
|
352.9
|
13
|
F. Quartararo
|
YAM
|
350.1
|
351.8
|
14
|
F. Morbidelli
|
DUC
|
349.3
|
351.8
|
15
|
J. Miller
|
YAM
|
324.4
|
351.8
|
16
|
F. Bagnaia
|
DUC
|
350.4
|
351.8
|
17
|
A. Rins
|
YAM
|
348.6
|
349.5
|
18
|
A. Ogura
|
APR
|
344.2
|
348.4
|
19
|
M. Oliveira
|
YAM
|
347.6
|
348.4
|
20
|
M. Pirro
|
DUC
|
345.2
|
347.3
|
21
|
J. Zarco
|
HON
|
–
|
345.0
|
22
|
S. Chantra
|
HON
|
343.7
|
345.0
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
545
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
379
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
282
|
4
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
233
|
6
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
216
|
7
|
F. Morbidelli
|
208
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
183
|
9
|
F. Quartararo
|
166
|
10
|
R. Fernandez
|
146
|
11
|
J. Zarco
|
128
|
12
|
B. Binder
|
126
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
120
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
96
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
77
|
16
|
A. Ogura
|
73
|
17
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
66
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
60
|
20
|
M. Oliveira
|
36
|
21
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
23
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
6
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
|
28
|
M. Pirro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati
|
671
|
2
|
Aprilia
|
345
|
3
|
KTM
|
298
|
4
|
Honda
|
248
|
5
|
Yamaha
|
205
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
819
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
562
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
424
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
359
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
324
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
226
|
7
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
219
|
8
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
197
|
9
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
191
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
134
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
105
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|20
|Oct-26
|Malaysian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia