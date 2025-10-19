MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island Race Report

Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) produced a flawless display at Phillip Island to claim his maiden MotoGP victory, delivering the American outfit their first-ever premier class win in the process, and Aprilia’s 300th Grand Prix victory. The Spaniard is the fifth different winner in as many races, as every team on the 2025 grid can now boast a Grand Prix victory.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) surged from 10th on the grid to finish second, 1.4s behind Fernández, while Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) stormed back from a double Long Lap penalty to grab a hard-earned podium in third — overtaking Alex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) in the closing laps.

Bezzecchi Launches Perfectly

Every start counts at Phillip Island, but for Bezzecchi, it was critical, and he nailed it. From the middle of the front row, the Italian claimed the holeshot ahead of Fernández and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with the trio quickly building a 0.6-second buffer over a chasing group led by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

On Lap 2, Bezzecchi was shown the board for his double Long Lap penalty, but the Aprilia Racing rider pushed on, clearly planning to open a gap before serving it. He stretched the lead to 1.1s on Lap 4 before finally diving into the Long Lap loop on Lap 5, dropping behind Fernández and Acosta but still very much in contention.

Long Laps, Local Heartbreak

Bezzecchi’s first Long Lap cost him around two seconds, and his second, completed a lap later, saw him rejoin in fifth, just behind Di Giannantonio.

Further back, there was double drama for the home crowd. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) crashed at Turn 1, followed soon after by Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) at Turn 6, ending the Aussie’s race prematurely after a promising weekend.

Up front, Fernández now led by 1.1s over Acosta, with Márquez holding third.

Fernández controls – Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi Charge

By Lap 8, Di Giannantonio had dispatched Quartararo for fourth, and Bezzecchi followed him through soon after. The Italian pair were now the fastest riders on track, but Fernández had the measure of everyone, 1.4s ahead of Acosta by Lap 13, and extending the gap steadily.

Alex Márquez made his move on Acosta on Lap 16, but Fernández’s advantage was already out to three seconds, and he was still lapping quicker than the chasers.

With eight laps remaining, Di Giannantonio swept past Acosta for P3, and with six to go, Bezzecchi muscled by the KTM rookie at Turn 8 to take fourth. Five seconds now separated him from the race leader, but the comeback was on.

As Di Giannantonio continued his charge, he pulled a brave move on Márquez to grab P2 with four laps left. Behind them, Bezzecchi closed fast, lunging inside Alex Márquez at Turn 10 on the penultimate lap to snatch the final podium spot.

Dream Day for Fernández and Trackhouse

On the final lap, Fernández’s lead hovered around two seconds. Calm, precise, and unflappable, the #25 crossed the line to take an emphatic debut MotoGP victory and deliver Trackhouse a historic first win.

Di Giannantonio capped a superb second half of the race to finish runner-up, while Bezzecchi completed the podium just 2.4s behind the winner, a sensational recovery considering his penalties.

With Francesco Bagnaia’s (Ducati Lenovo Team) late DNF at Turn 6, Bezzecchi now moves into third place in the World Championship.

The Island Delivers Again

Phillip Island never fails to entertain, and this year it delivered a new winner, a new team on the top step, and another twist in the battle for the championship runner-up.

Championship Placings

As the paddock heads to Sepang, Alex Márquez looks to seal that second place in the standings at a venue he loves.

Bezzecchi vs Bagnaia shapes up as the fight to watch for third overall, but on current form, that battle looks sure to fall the way of the Aprilia man, who is in imperious form, while Bagnaia is having a nightmare run…

Phillip Island MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R. Fernandez APR 39m49.571 347.3 2 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +1.418 349.5 3 M. Bezzecchi APR +2.410 349.5 4 A. Marquez DUC +3.715 348.4 5 P. Acosta KTM +7.930 348.4 6 L. Marini HON +7.970 347.3 7 A. Rins YAM +10.671 346.1 8 B. Binder KTM +12.270 351.8 9 E. Bastianini KTM +14.076 349.5 10 P. Espargaro KTM +16.861 354.1 11 F. Quartararo YAM +16.965 339.6 12 M. Oliveira YAM +17.677 345.0 13 A. Ogura APR +17.928 348.4 14 F. Aldeguer DUC +18.413 340.7 15 F. Morbidelli DUC +27.881 349.5 16 L. Savadori APR +34.169 348.4 17 S. Chantra HON +50.043 337.5 18 M. Pirro DUC +50.303 344.0 Not Classified NC F. Bagnaia DUC +4 laps 349.5 NC J. Mir HON +18 laps 351.8 NC J. Miller YAM +23 laps 349.5 NC J. Zarco HON +23 laps 349.5

Phillip Island MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Avgerage Speed 1 E. Bastianini KTM 357.4 358.8 2 P. Acosta KTM 357.1 357.6 3 B. Binder KTM 355.4 356.4 4 P. Espargaro KTM 355.9 356.4 5 F. Aldeguer DUC 352.9 355.2 6 L. Marini HON 352.5 354.1 7 R. Fernandez APR 352.9 354.1 8 L. Savadori APR 352.3 354.1 9 J. Mir HON 351.1 354.1 10 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 352.8 354.1 11 M. Bezzecchi APR 353.1 354.1 12 A. Marquez DUC 352.0 352.9 13 F. Quartararo YAM 350.1 351.8 14 F. Morbidelli DUC 349.3 351.8 15 J. Miller YAM 324.4 351.8 16 F. Bagnaia DUC 350.4 351.8 17 A. Rins YAM 348.6 349.5 18 A. Ogura APR 344.2 348.4 19 M. Oliveira YAM 347.6 348.4 20 M. Pirro DUC 345.2 347.3 21 J. Zarco HON – 345.0 22 S. Chantra HON 343.7 345.0

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 379 3 M. Bezzecchi 282 4 F. Bagnaia 274 5 P. Acosta 233 6 F. Di Giannantonio 216 7 F. Morbidelli 208 8 F. Aldeguer 183 9 F. Quartararo 166 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 128 12 B. Binder 126 13 L. Marini 120 14 E. Bastianini 96 15 J. Mir 77 16 A. Ogura 73 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 66 19 A. Rins 60 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 671 2 Aprilia 345 3 KTM 298 4 Honda 248 5 Yamaha 205

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 562 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 424 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 359 5 Aprilia Racing 324 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 226 7 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 219 8 Honda HRC Castrol 197 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 191 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 105

