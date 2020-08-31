Aprilia Tuono V4 X

After the success achieved by Aprilia RSV4 X, the special version of the supersport bike from Noale, Aprilia has now given the X factor to the Tuono V4.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 X is touted as an exclusive “super Tuono” produced in a numbered and limited edition, developed and assembled directly by Aprilia Racing.

Aprilia claim this excluse new Tuono V4 X is capable of lapping Imola in 1m50s with Aprilia rider Lorenzo Savadori, only a couple of seconds away from World Superbike pace around the Italian circuit.

Aleix Espargaró also put it through its paces on the Austrian Red Bull Ring circuit: “The Tuono V4 X is out of this world. I had never tested a high-handlebar bike on the track and I was surprised at the feeling of stability. The engine is insane, but the chassis architecture doesn’t struggle – to the contrary: the riding position and the electronics make it extremely fun. You can ride it cleanly, but you can also drift with it if you want to. It is a pure sportbike with a hooligan side!”

The experience that the Racing Department from Noale has in the top championships contributed to the development of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X with large aero wings in carbon added to the Tuono, clearly derived from the one fitted on the Aprilia RS-GP used in MotoGP. This choice contributes to increasing stability at high speeds and in the critical phases of braking and acceleration.

The goal of making this special Tuono a true high-handlebar racing bike exclusively for track use was achieved in full, thanks to a skilled job of general lightening, which reached the exceptional landmark of 166 kg dry weight on the scales.

All the fairings are in carbon, enhanced by the dedicated “Bol d’Or” graphic, inspired by the Aprilia RSV 1000 R Factory which participated in the 2006 edition of the legendary French endurance race. The fuel tank is the same shape as the original, but it is lighter, while the factory electrical system has been simplified.

Another obviously sports-derived element is the racing panel via which to adjust the main electronic controls of the Tuono V4 X. There are numerous billet aluminium parts that contribute to lowering the weight, such as the clutch lever, the brake lever guard, the engine crankcase guards, the adjustable footpegs and the fuel cap. The Marchesini wheel rims in forged magnesium, shod with racing slicks, provide the added value of handling that is out of reach even for fairing-covered supersport bikes.

The engine is derived from the unit that successfully equips the RSV4 1100 Factory. The Akrapovic exhaust system features titanium collectors and a carbon outlet, while the air filter is a Sprint Filter element, the same unit that Aprilia Racing uses in MotoGP.

Electronic fine-tuning is via a revamped ECU in terms of logic and functions, featuring engine control and vehicle dynamics maps developed by Aprilia Racing. The engine maps are all “full power” and optimised for the racing exhaust system. The engine brake, traction control and anti-wheelie levels are specifically designed for use on the track. It comes standard with two-way quick-shift and the colour TFT instrument cluster reprogrammed with lap time display using the built-in GPS sensor.

The maximum power of the V4 from Noale increases from the 217 HP of the factory unit to the value of 221 HP measured at the crank. Performance that can be fully exploited thanks to a race derived chassis with advanced semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system.

The Brembo braking system is also entirely racing, thanks to the use of refined and extremely effective GP4-MS billet aluminium calipers that grip a pair of steel discs with T-Drive technology and are controlled by a 19×16 radial master cylinder, also made in billet aluminium.

Each Aprilia Tuono V4 X unit, available at a price of €34,900 ($56,600 AUD), can already be reserved exclusively online by going to the Aprilia website. Buyers will be able to pick up their unit directly from Aprilia Racing, simultaneously with an exclusive tour of the racing department in Noale, and they will receive a dedicated KYT NX-Race helmet with a graphic inspired by the bike’s graphics.

Tuono V4 X is part of the Factory Works program launched by Aprilia Racing: it takes technology developed in competitive racing and makes it available to those planning to compete at high level in factory derivative championships or to those who want an RSV4 or a Tuono V4 with performance optimised for track use. That means, of course, that the Tuono V4 X will not be able to be used on public roads, legally.