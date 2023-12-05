Trackhouse Racing joins MotoGP
American outfit Trackhouse will take over from RNF as the Independent Team running Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
At the launch in MIlan overnight, Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks was joined on stage by Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo to talk about the new venture.
Trackhouse Racing will run two Aprilia RS-GPs, ridden by multiple-MotoGP winner #88 Miguel Oliveira and rising talent #25 Raul Fernandez.
The full 2024 livery will be revealed early next season but as part of the launch, the team unveiled a symbolic American flag-liveried bike, paying tribute to both previous testing colours used by Nicky Hayden and to the incredible motorcycle racing heritage of the USA.
Adding to that heritage and writing a new chapter, with a new approach, is a key goal for Trackhouse and one MotoGP shares. The addition of an American team, representing one of the world’s largest markets, offers a wealth of opportunity for both parties to create an exciting new project from the ground up – built on foundations of established success.
Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner
“Joining the MotoGP World Championship is a very exciting moment for our young company. Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognize unique and compelling motorsport opportunities and being able to expand to a global series like MotoGP is a massive step in scaling the company. We believe deeply in the mission of Dorna and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the championship while working hard to help grow and amplify this amazing sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO
“We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse into the Aprilia Racing family. What they have been able to build in a very short time in NASCAR is an extraordinary presentation card, which anticipates the potential of this partnership. This is thanks to Justin Marks and his team, whom I got to know through my long-time friend PJ Rashidi, and with whom we were immediately in sync both in terms of technical ambitions and marketing and communication developments in such an important market as the US. Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility we gladly take on, because I am sure, it will allow us to grow even more.”
Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer
“We’re super happy to welcome Trackhouse to MotoGP. We know this new team is a perfect fit for our sport: they’ve already shown they know how to win and arrive with a great personality. In the most competitive era the sport has ever seen, it’s even more vital than ever to have strong Independent Teams on the grid with solid projects. Trackhouse working with Aprilia, who will offer extensive support, is a really exciting prospect too. The RS-GP is a winning motorcycle and the combination of the bike, factory and Trackhouse’s approach with this team is something super exciting for MotoGP fans everywhere. We can’t wait to see Trackhouse come racing with us.”
Dan Rossomondo, Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer
“Trackhouse coming to MotoGP is great news. They get it – the racing success, which they’ve had plenty of already – and the marketing and promotion that comes with running a top level motorsport team. That combination of operational excellence, paired with their expertise off-track, is a standard we want throughout MotoGP. We know Trackhouse’s influence will be positive and an ally for our business objectives.”
2024 MotoGP Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|5
|Johann Zarco
|CASTROL Honda LCR
|10
|Luca Marini
|Repsol Honda Team
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Prima Pramac Racing
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia Racing Independent Team
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|IDEMITSU Honda LCR
|31
|Pedro Acosta
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|36
|Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda Team
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing
|42
|Alex Rins
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|43
|Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia Racing Independent Team
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Prima Pramac Racing
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
Moto2 2024 Rider Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Team
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|MT Helmets – MSI
|5
|Jaume Masia
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|7
|Barry Baltus
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|Italtrans Racing Team
|12
|Filip Salač
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|15
|Darryn Binder
|LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP
|16
|Joe Roberts
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|17
|Alex Escrig
|Forward Team
|18
|Manuel Gonzales
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|20
|Xavier Cardelus
|Fantic Racing
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SpeedUp Racing
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|28
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|34
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|Forward Team
|44
|Aron Canet
|Fantic Racing
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team
|53
|Deniz Öncü
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SpeedUp Racing
|64
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|71
|Dennis Foggia
|Italtrans Racing Team
|75
|Albert Arenas
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|79
|Ai Ogura
|MT Helmets – MSI
|81
|Senna Agius
|LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP
|84
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|96
|Jake Dixon
|GASGAS Aspar Team
Moto3 2024 Rider Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Team
|5
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|Honda Team Asia
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|MT HELMETS – MSi
|7
|Filippo Farioli
|Sic 58 Squadra Corse
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|MTA Team
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|19
|Scott Ogden
|MLav Racing
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|CIP Green Power
|22
|David Almansa
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|Leopard Racing
|36
|Angel Piqueras
|Leopard Racing
|48
|Ivan Ortola
|MT HELMETS – MSi
|55
|Noah Dettwiler
|CIP Green Power
|58
|Luca Lunetta
|Sic 58 Squadra Corse
|64
|David Muñoz
|BOE Motorsports
|66
|Joel Kelso
|BOE Motorsports
|70
|Joshua Whatley
|MLav Racing
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda Team Asia
|78
|Joel Esteban
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|David Alonso
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|MTA Team
|85
|Xabi Zurutuza
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|95
|Collin Veijer
|LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP
|96
|Daniel Holgado
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|Red Bull KTM Ajo