Trackhouse Racing joins MotoGP

American outfit Trackhouse will take over from RNF as the Independent Team running Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

At the launch in MIlan overnight, Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks was joined on stage by Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo to talk about the new venture.

Trackhouse Racing will run two Aprilia RS-GPs, ridden by multiple-MotoGP winner #88 Miguel Oliveira and rising talent #25 Raul Fernandez.

The full 2024 livery will be revealed early next season but as part of the launch, the team unveiled a symbolic American flag-liveried bike, paying tribute to both previous testing colours used by Nicky Hayden and to the incredible motorcycle racing heritage of the USA.

Adding to that heritage and writing a new chapter, with a new approach, is a key goal for Trackhouse and one MotoGP shares. The addition of an American team, representing one of the world’s largest markets, offers a wealth of opportunity for both parties to create an exciting new project from the ground up – built on foundations of established success.

Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner

“Joining the MotoGP World Championship is a very exciting moment for our young company. Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognize unique and compelling motorsport opportunities and being able to expand to a global series like MotoGP is a massive step in scaling the company. We believe deeply in the mission of Dorna and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the championship while working hard to help grow and amplify this amazing sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO

“We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse into the Aprilia Racing family. What they have been able to build in a very short time in NASCAR is an extraordinary presentation card, which anticipates the potential of this partnership. This is thanks to Justin Marks and his team, whom I got to know through my long-time friend PJ Rashidi, and with whom we were immediately in sync both in terms of technical ambitions and marketing and communication developments in such an important market as the US. Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility we gladly take on, because I am sure, it will allow us to grow even more.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer

“We’re super happy to welcome Trackhouse to MotoGP. We know this new team is a perfect fit for our sport: they’ve already shown they know how to win and arrive with a great personality. In the most competitive era the sport has ever seen, it’s even more vital than ever to have strong Independent Teams on the grid with solid projects. Trackhouse working with Aprilia, who will offer extensive support, is a really exciting prospect too. The RS-GP is a winning motorcycle and the combination of the bike, factory and Trackhouse’s approach with this team is something super exciting for MotoGP fans everywhere. We can’t wait to see Trackhouse come racing with us.”

Dan Rossomondo, Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer

“Trackhouse coming to MotoGP is great news. They get it – the racing success, which they’ve had plenty of already – and the marketing and promotion that comes with running a top level motorsport team. That combination of operational excellence, paired with their expertise off-track, is a standard we want throughout MotoGP. We know Trackhouse’s influence will be positive and an ally for our business objectives.”

2024 MotoGP Entry List

No. Rider Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team 5 Johann Zarco CASTROL Honda LCR 10 Luca Marini Repsol Honda Team 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 21 Franco Morbidelli Prima Pramac Racing 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia Racing Independent Team 30 Takaaki Nakagami IDEMITSU Honda LCR 31 Pedro Acosta GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 36 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team 37 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 42 Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 72 Marco Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 73 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia Racing Independent Team 89 Jorge Martin Prima Pramac Racing 93 Marc Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP

Moto2 2024 Rider Entry List

No. Rider Team 3 Sergio Garcia MT Helmets – MSI 5 Jaume Masia Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 7 Barry Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 10 Diogo Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 12 Filip Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 13 Celestino Vietti Red Bull KTM Ajo 14 Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 15 Darryn Binder LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 16 Joe Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 17 Alex Escrig Forward Team 18 Manuel Gonzales QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 20 Xavier Cardelus Fantic Racing 21 Alonso Lopez SpeedUp Racing 22 Ayumu Sasaki Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team 24 Marcos Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 28 Izan Guevara GASGAS Aspar Team 34 Mario Suryo Aji Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 35 Somkiat Chantra Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 43 Xavier Artigas Forward Team 44 Aron Canet Fantic Racing 52 Jeremy Alcoba Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team 53 Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Ajo 54 Fermin Aldeguer SpeedUp Racing 64 Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 71 Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 75 Albert Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 79 Ai Ogura MT Helmets – MSI 81 Senna Agius LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 84 Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 96 Jake Dixon GASGAS Aspar Team

Moto3 2024 Rider Entry List