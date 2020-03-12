2020 Argentina GP postponed to November

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the postponement of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, which was set to take place April 17-19. Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event has been rescheduled for later in the season and will now take place November 20-22.

The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will therefore now be held from the 27th to the 29th of November.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas retains its new date from the 13th to the 15th of November, a week before the rescheduled Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina.

Following these schedule changes, the 2020 MotoGP class season is now set to begin with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from May 1-3, 2020.

Dates for the Moto2 and Moto3 test in Valencia and the MotoGP test in Jerez at the end of the year will be decided once the season is underway.

Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar

(Updated 12th March)

