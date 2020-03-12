2020 Argentina GP postponed to November

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the postponement of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, which was set to take place April 17-19. Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event has been rescheduled for later in the season and will now take place November 20-22.

The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will therefore now be held from the 27th to the 29th of November.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas retains its new date from the 13th to the 15th of November, a week before the rescheduled Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina.

Following these schedule changes, the 2020 MotoGP class season is now set to begin with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from May 1-3, 2020.

Dates for the Moto2 and Moto3 test in Valencia and the MotoGP test in Jerez at the end of the year will be decided once the season is underway.

Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar

(Updated 12th March)

<tr”>22th NovemberComunitat ValencianaComunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

2020 MotoGP Calendar (Revised) 

MotoGP Logo
Date Grand prix Circuit
08 March Qatar* Losail International (Circuit Moto/Moto3 only)
19 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
03 May Spain Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
17 May France Le Mans
31 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello
07 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya
21 June Germany Sachsenring
28 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
12 July Finland** KymiRing
09 August Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno
16 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
30 August Great Britain Silverstone
13 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
27 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón
04 October Thailand Chang International Circuit
18 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi
25 October Australia Phillip Island
01 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
15th November Americas Circuit of the Americas
22th November Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo

 

 

