ARRC 2020

Markus Reiterberger tops ASB1000 testing

Markus Reiterberger logged a 2’05.388s during the 2020 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship pre-season tests to best Thitipong Warokorn’s year-old record of 2’05.505s logged in Round 1 last year, and that had survived through Round 6 at the same venue.

Reiterberger will be the first German rider to race in the Asian series and is competing under the ONEXOX BMW TKKR SAG TEAM banner when the 2020 series gets underway this weeked with round one at Sepang.

Broc Parkes is returning for his second attempt at the Asian title with Yamaha Racing Team ASEAN, the Australian ended the pre-season tests second quickest in the ASB1000 class. Broc trailed Reiterberger’s lap by 0.284s. The 38-year-old’s best lap-time, recorded in Practice 3, was 2’05.672s.

Defending champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman was third fastest on 2’06.009s followed by Apiwat Wongthananon (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) fourth on 2’06.231s.

Federico Sandi’s replacement in the Access Plus Racing-Okada-Team, Lorenzo Zanetti, rounded out the top five in the pre-season tests with 2’06.734s.

ASB 1000 Day 1 + Day 2 Overall Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Markus Reiterberger S1000 RR 2m05.338 2 Broc Parkes YZF-R1M +0.284 3 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman S1000 RR +0.621 4 Apiwath Wongthananon YZF-R1M +0.843 5 Lorenzo Demetrio Zanetti V4 R +1.346 6 Test Bike 1 / +1.364 7 Anupab Sarmoon YZF-R1M +1.426 8 Yuki Ito YZF-R1M +1.485 9 Thitipong Warokorn ZX-10RR +1.497 10 Dimas Ekky Pratama YZF-R1 +2.414 11 Timothy Joseph C.Alberto V4 R +2.996 12 Ryosuke Iwato ZX-10RR +3.035 13 Yamaha Test Bike YZF-R1 +4.751 14 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal YZF-R1 +5.236

Adam Norrodin leads 600 Supersport

Pachi ZK Racing’s Adam Norrodin has set a new Sepang benchmark in the SuperSports 600cc class when he bested Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin’s 2019 lap record by 0.689 seconds. The Malaysian rider posted 2’09.029s in Practice 4 during the 2020 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship pre-season tests.

Top contenders for the 2020 crown are beginning to emerge after two days of testing at the 5.5km Sepang International Circuit, with teams Pachi ZK Racing and Boon Siew Honda Racing Team identified as early favourites ahead of the season opener.

The two teams seemed to have the front row on lock down with Adam, his younger brother Ibrahim Norrodin, as well as Boon Siew Honda Racing Team’s Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Helmi Azman consistently lapping within the top four in the class.

Yamah Gen Blu Racing Team’s Ahmad Afif Amran closed the two day pre-season test as the fifth quickest in class. Afif’s best time was 2’10.547s while SS600 rookie McKinley Kyle Paz was 13th fastest with 2’12.552s.

Senior SS600 riders Ratthapong Wilairot and Ahmad Yudhistira have yet to make their moves… for now. Ratthapong posted sixth overall with 2’10.610s and Yudhistira seventh with 2’10.846s.

Japanese duo Yusuke Nakamura and Soichiro Minamimoto from Akeno Speed Yamaha Racing placed eighth and ninth fastest in the tests. Yamaha Racing Indonesia’s Faerozi Toreqottullah rounded up the top 10 in the SuperSports 600cc class.

Supersports 600 Day 1 + Day 2 Overall Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Md Adam Md Norrodin YZF-R6 2m09.029 2 Azroy Hakeem Anuar CBR600RR +1.075 3 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin YZF-R6 +1.108 4 Md Helmi Azman CBR600RR +1.195 5 Ahmad Afif Amran YZF-R6 +1.518 6 Ratthapong Wilairot YZF-R6 +1.581 7 Ahmad Yudhistira YZF-R6 +1.817 8 Yusuke Nakamura YZF-R6 +2.244 9 Soichiro Minamimoto YZF-R6 +2.576 10 Md Faerozi Toreqottullah YZF-R6 +2.919 11 Md Ramdan Rosli YZF-R6 +3.049 12 Troy Jacob Cua Alberto CBR600RR +3.362 13 McKinley Kyle Paz YZF-R6 +3.523 14 Rei Toshima YZF-R6 +3.638 15 Nazirul Izzat Md Bahaudin YZF-R6 +4.495 16 Sota Furuyama YZF-R6 +6.735

ARRC AP250

The ONEXOX TKKR SAG TEAM wrapped up the 2020 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship pre-season tests on a positive note with three of their riders topping the timesheets in their respective classes.

Rey Ratukore also gave early indication that the team is on the right track for the 2020 season opener in Sepang when he posted the fastest time in the Asia Production 250cc category – 2’26.150s.

Malaysian Izam Ikmal from the IDEMITSU Boon Siew Honda Racing Team was the second fastest man on the track with 2’26.214s while defending champion Andy Fadly posted third with 2’26.253s on his Kawasaki.

YAMAHA Racing Indonesia’s Anggi Setiawan was fifth fastest, trailing fourth placed Aiki Iyoshi by 0.126 seconds.

Of note, Mohd Danial Syahmi, back to active racing after recovering from his injuries, was ninth fastest in the group. Vorapong Malahuan took his TVS Apache RR310 to 10th quickest with 2’28.678s.

AP250 Day 1 + Day 2 Overall Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Reynaldo C. Ratukore YZF-R25 2:26.150 2 Muhammad Izam Ikmal CBR250 RR +0.064 3 Andy Muhammad Fadly NINJA 250 +0.103 4 Aiki Iyoshi NINJA 250 +0.345 5 Anggi Setiawan YZF-R25 +0.471 6 Md Muzakkir Mohamed YZF-R25 +0.618 7 Shahrol Syazras Yuzy CBR250 RR +0.946 8 WahyuÿNugroho YZF-R25 +0.958 9 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan CBR250 RR +1.697 10 Md. Danial Syahmi NINJA 250 +1.975 11 Vorapong Malahuan RR310 +2.528 12 Syafieq Aiman Fauzi YZF-R25 +2.691 13 Jagan Kumar RR310 +4.053

ARRC Underbone 150

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana came up tops in the Underbone 150 pre-season tests when he stopped the clock at 2’32.440s during the pre-season tests. Although still about a second off Akid Aziz’s 2019 lap record, Wahyu has shown early indications that he is ramping up his Underbone campaign in a bid to end his 3-year title drought in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

Wahyu is trailed by compatriot Wawan Wello. The SND Factory Racing Rapido rider posted second quickest in the pre-season tests with 2’32.848s.

A trio of Malaysians followed. Akid Aziz was third fastest with 2’32.910s followed by Izzat Zaidi and Ahmad Fazli Sham.

Newcomer team 4S1M YAMAHA Racing Team has gotten off to an optimistic start when Gupita Kresna placed seventh with a competitive time of 2’33.454s.

UB 150 Day 1 + Day 2 Overall Practice Results