ASBK 2022 – Round Five

Morgan Park – Yamaha Racing Team

It was less than a second that separated Yamaha Racing Team’s Mike Jones from victory at round five of the Australian Superbike Championship, held at Morgan Park in Queensland, over the weekend.

Jones went head to head with championship rival, Wayne Maxwell, in two enthralling 16 lap races with .6 of a second separating the pair over 32 laps.

Jones had entered round five with a commanding 40 point lead in the championship but his mindset remained the same; continue to ride his best laps, take the wins win the present themselves and stay consistent every time on the track. He was able to do that and left Morgan Park with a 29-point lead with two rounds to go, but Jones is more than motivated ever to get back into the winners’ circle at the next round.

Jones put his Yamaha YZF- R1M into P2 for race one after the rain affected Friday practice sessions but confident he had the package to win.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get the jump from the start and was immediately relegated back to fourth on the opening lap. He quickly moved to third and then into second on lap five. By this stage, race leader Maxwell, had already pushed his lead to nearly three seconds leaving Jones with plenty of work to do.

Jones set off after Maxwell and began to reel him in. He shaved off a few tenths of a second each lap and when the final lap board came out, Jones was shadowing the Ducati and looking for a way past. Jones poked and prodded at every opportunity but was unable to find a way through and they flashed across the finish line with Maxwell ahead of Jones by just .195 of a second.

Race two and this time it was a four rider battle up the front with Jones getting a much better start and led from the opening lap. For the next 10 laps, all four riders swapped positions and it wasn’t until lap 11, that the pairing of Jones and Maxwell charged clear of the pack.

Jones held the lead and this time it was Maxwell gaining ground. It came down to another final lap, all in charge and Maxwell was able to sneak up the inside of Jones in the final few turns to take a thrilling race victory as Jones was nearly ejected exiting the right hander.

Mike Jones

“I stand here now a bit frustrated as I wanted to win here today and felt that I put myself in a position to do it, only to let it slip away a bit. I’m not disappointed or disheartened as I gave it 100 per cent all weekend and just came up a little short at the finish.

“Congrats to Wayne on some great racing and his victory this weekend.

“But it’s back to work Monday and keep trying to improve. The team have been awesome all year and continue to work hard and produce a great bike. We have two rounds to go, and I am fully focused on riding well, giving myself the best opportunity to win races and finish the season strongly.”

For Cru Halliday, it was a tough weekend for him resulting in a seventh-place finish for the round with 11-6 finishes. Halliday was running in fourth place in the opening race before a fall nearing the mid-way point that saw him drop to the tail of the field. He picked up his bike and re-joined the race, managing to claw his way back to 11th at the finish.

For race two, he just couldn’t get a flow going and was in five rider battle from positions six through ten. He was able to find his way into sixth place with a handful of laps to go and remained there fighting off several riders on the way to the finish.

Cru Halliday

“I just struggled all weekend. From the very first lap I was fighting the bike, not linking the track together and it really didn’t improve much all weekend. I was able to qualify well for P3, but when I fell in race one, I just lost some confidence and couldn’t regain my feel or composure so race two wasn’t great. Thanks to the team for working hard all weekend and I owe them one. I will be better at Phillip Island.”

There is a break now in the ASBK calendar with the next event scheduled in the YRT program is the MotoGP event in October at Phillip Island, then followed by the ASBK round at Phillip Island a month later.

Superbike Round Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 1 25 25 51 2 Mike JONES 20 20 40 3 Bryan STARING 16 18 34 4 Broc PEARSON 17 17 34 5 Troy HERFOSS 18 16 34 6 Glenn ALLERTON 15 14 29 7 Cru HALLIDAY 10 15 25 8 Arthur SISSIS 13 12 25 9 Lachlan EPIS 14 10 24 10 Jed METCHER 12 11 23 11 Max STAUFFER 11 9 20 12 Sloan FROST 9 8 17 13 Michael EDWARDS 8 7 15 14 Anthony WEST 13 13 15 Nathan SPITERI 7 6 13 16 Benjamin LOWE 6 5 11

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES 20 20 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 1 25 25 213 3 Bryan STARING 16 18 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 18 16 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 10 15 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 15 14 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 13 12 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 13 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 11 9 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 14 10 66 13 Broc PEARSON 17 17 65 14 Jed METCHER 12 11 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 8 7 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 7 6 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 9 8 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 6 5 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

2022 ASBK Calendar