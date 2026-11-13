2027 Australian Superbike Championship

Round Two – The Bend – Friday

The rain gauge had a busy Friday at The Bend. Half an inch of rain fell; most riders were lapping around half a minute off their usual dry pace, and that’s about as much arithmetic as Friday practice deserves.

On a drying track in the final minutes of the day’s last session, Jack Favelle went top with a 2m04.438 ahead of Olly Simpson and Jonathan Nahlous. Only 13 Superbike riders recorded a lap in that FP3 session.

The weekend forecast is for clearing showers and less than 1 mm of rain each day, with a top of 22°C on Saturday and 21°C on Sunday.

Superbike qualifying starts at 1400 on Saturday, with Supersport 300 and the Oceania Junior Cup racing first at 1515 and 1545, respectively. The Superbikes races run over eleven laps at 1135 and 1445 on Sunday. All times are Adelaide time; add half an hour for AEDT.

In the meantime, here are 65 photos from Rob Mott of RbMotoLens. The spray put in a decent bid for a photo credit of its own.

The Bend ASBK Friday Images