2021 ASBK Calendar

Hot on the heels of ASBK announcing that they will host the inaugural ‘Australian All Wheels Race Fest’ at Phillip Island over the 19-21 February weekend, where the season opening ASBK round will join the TCR Australia Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, today ASBK also announced their intention to join the V8 Supercars in Darwin on the June 18-20 weekend.

With a jam-packed schedule including Stadium Super Trucks and Nitro Up North drag-racing, this ASBK round 4 means only the Kawasaki Superbike class will make the trek to the top end.

The two championships racing together in the 2+4 format has a long history, and the ASBK Management Team are very pleased to again be returning to Hidden Valley Raceway in 2021 with the support of the Northern Territory Government.

ASBK Championship contender, Yamaha Racing Team’s Aiden Wagner, represented the ASBK paddock at the official announcement this morning at Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin.

Minister for Major Events and Tourism Natasha Fyles

“It’s great we are welcoming the Australian Superbikes teams back to the Territory, and we have some very excited fans out there. Adding the Australian Superbikes to the program for the 2021 Darwin Triple Crown really ups the ante for next year’s event and means we are delivering the biggest Triple Crown program ever. Combined with the Supercars, Stadium Super Trucks and Nitro Up North drag racing spectacular, the Australian Superbikes will help us deliver an action-packed weekend of motorsports that people from all over the country will want to come to.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“Motorcycling Australia and ASBK are very excited with today’s announcement by the Northern Territory Government and Minister for Major Events and Tourism, Natasha Fyles, which will see Australia’s fastest two wheel athletes from the Australia Superbike Championship (ASBK) return to the spectacular Hidden Valley Raceway alongside the highly impressive Supercars Championship. Supercars at Hidden Valley is annual major event in the Northern Territory and ASBK is thrilled to be part of a jammed packed weekend of racing. Both our world class championships will be guaranteed to put on an extraordinary weekend of action for motor racing fans in the Northern Territory. We know race fans have been waiting for ASBK’s return to the top end, and we look forward to putting on spectacular racing next year with plenty of ASBK thrills and spills, for what will be a massive motorsport event not to be missed.”

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will be held at Winton Motor Raceway (March 12-14) and Wakefield Park Raceway (April 16-18).

Morgan Park has also been confirmed on the calendar for the weekend of August 20-22, 2021 before ASBK then heads to South Australia for round six at The Bend, September 23-26. The South Australian round will feature a Superbike Doubleheader of ASBK and FIM Asia Road Racing Championships.

ASBK have indicated that the Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will be staged over two-days at Phillip Island on January 27 and 28.

The 2021 Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will host bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Motorsports TV Supersport, and Kawasaki Superbike class competitors. Giving them their first chance to blowout their Christmas cobwebs and test new machinery and set-ups to their limits in preparation for a blockbuster 2021 ASBK Championship.

2021 ASBK Calendar (So far…)

Phillip Island, VIC (Feb 19-21) Winton, VIC (March 12-14) Wakefield Park, NSW (April 16-18) Hidden Valley, NT (June 18-20) Morgan Park, QLD (Augut 20-22) The Bend, SA (September 23-26)

But wait, we still have to crown a champion in 2020!

But of course before 2021 gets underway we still have 2020 champions to be crowned! Race fans can catch all the drama and action from the 2020 ASBK Grand Finale at Wakefield Park Raceway, December 3-6, live via ASBK TV partners SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia on both Saturday and Sunday.

Each of the five Championships – Oceania Junior Cup, YMF R3 Cup, YMI Supersport 300, Motorsports TV Supersport and Kawasaki Superbike class – will be decided at the Grand Finale.

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1 25 25 25 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 18 15 18 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 17 17 15 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 14 14 13 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 15 10 12 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 18 17 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 12 11 10 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 5 12 14 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 10 6 9 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 13 11 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 9 7 7 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 13 9 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 8 5 8 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 6 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 4 8 4 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 6 3 5 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 1 1 3 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 3 2 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 2 2 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1 1

ASBK Supersport Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha 71 2 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 65 3 Nic LIMINTON Yamaha 50 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 49 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 47 6 Jack HYDE Yamaha 46 7 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 37 8 Ted COLLINS Suzuki 37 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 34 10 Aidan HAYES Yamaha 31 11 Dallas SKEER Suzuki 29 12 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 27 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 26 14 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha 22 15 Ryan TAYLOR Yamaha 21 16 Chris QUINN Yamaha 17 17 Brodie MALOUF Yamaha 10 18 Darren McGRATH Kawasaki 10 19 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 9 20 Andrew EDSER Kawasaki 5 21 Patrick LI Yamaha 4 22 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Yamaha 2

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki 76 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 49 3 Luke POWER Kawasaki 44 4 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha 40 5 Luke JHONSTON Kawasaki 38 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha 37 7 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 37 8 Ben BAKER Yamaha 34 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha 33 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha 31 11 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 29 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 26 13 Filippo ROVELLI Kawasaki 25 14 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha 23 15 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki 21 16 Yannis SHAW Kawasaki 20 17 Ryan SMITH Yamaha 15 18 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 13 19 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha 12 20 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha 12 21 Jake SENIOR Kawasaki 10 22 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 9 23 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 7 24 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 5 25 Tom DRANE Yamaha 1 26 Zachary JOHNSON Yamaha 1 27 Luca DURNING Yamaha 1

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points