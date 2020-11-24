2021 ASBK Calendar
Hot on the heels of ASBK announcing that they will host the inaugural ‘Australian All Wheels Race Fest’ at Phillip Island over the 19-21 February weekend, where the season opening ASBK round will join the TCR Australia Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, today ASBK also announced their intention to join the V8 Supercars in Darwin on the June 18-20 weekend.
With a jam-packed schedule including Stadium Super Trucks and Nitro Up North drag-racing, this ASBK round 4 means only the Kawasaki Superbike class will make the trek to the top end.
The two championships racing together in the 2+4 format has a long history, and the ASBK Management Team are very pleased to again be returning to Hidden Valley Raceway in 2021 with the support of the Northern Territory Government.
ASBK Championship contender, Yamaha Racing Team’s Aiden Wagner, represented the ASBK paddock at the official announcement this morning at Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin.
Minister for Major Events and Tourism Natasha Fyles
“It’s great we are welcoming the Australian Superbikes teams back to the Territory, and we have some very excited fans out there. Adding the Australian Superbikes to the program for the 2021 Darwin Triple Crown really ups the ante for next year’s event and means we are delivering the biggest Triple Crown program ever. Combined with the Supercars, Stadium Super Trucks and Nitro Up North drag racing spectacular, the Australian Superbikes will help us deliver an action-packed weekend of motorsports that people from all over the country will want to come to.”
Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle
“Motorcycling Australia and ASBK are very excited with today’s announcement by the Northern Territory Government and Minister for Major Events and Tourism, Natasha Fyles, which will see Australia’s fastest two wheel athletes from the Australia Superbike Championship (ASBK) return to the spectacular Hidden Valley Raceway alongside the highly impressive Supercars Championship. Supercars at Hidden Valley is annual major event in the Northern Territory and ASBK is thrilled to be part of a jammed packed weekend of racing. Both our world class championships will be guaranteed to put on an extraordinary weekend of action for motor racing fans in the Northern Territory. We know race fans have been waiting for ASBK’s return to the top end, and we look forward to putting on spectacular racing next year with plenty of ASBK thrills and spills, for what will be a massive motorsport event not to be missed.”
Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will be held at Winton Motor Raceway (March 12-14) and Wakefield Park Raceway (April 16-18).
Morgan Park has also been confirmed on the calendar for the weekend of August 20-22, 2021 before ASBK then heads to South Australia for round six at The Bend, September 23-26. The South Australian round will feature a Superbike Doubleheader of ASBK and FIM Asia Road Racing Championships.
ASBK have indicated that the Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will be staged over two-days at Phillip Island on January 27 and 28.
The 2021 Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will host bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Motorsports TV Supersport, and Kawasaki Superbike class competitors. Giving them their first chance to blowout their Christmas cobwebs and test new machinery and set-ups to their limits in preparation for a blockbuster 2021 ASBK Championship.
2021 ASBK Calendar (So far…)
- Phillip Island, VIC (Feb 19-21)
- Winton, VIC (March 12-14)
- Wakefield Park, NSW (April 16-18)
- Hidden Valley, NT (June 18-20)
- Morgan Park, QLD (Augut 20-22)
- The Bend, SA (September 23-26)
But wait, we still have to crown a champion in 2020!
But of course before 2021 gets underway we still have 2020 champions to be crowned! Race fans can catch all the drama and action from the 2020 ASBK Grand Finale at Wakefield Park Raceway, December 3-6, live via ASBK TV partners SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia on both Saturday and Sunday.
Each of the five Championships – Oceania Junior Cup, YMF R3 Cup, YMI Supersport 300, Motorsports TV Supersport and Kawasaki Superbike class – will be decided at the Grand Finale.
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points
ASBK Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha
|71
|2
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|65
|3
|Nic LIMINTON
|Yamaha
|50
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|49
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|47
|6
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|46
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|37
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|Suzuki
|37
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|34
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki
|29
|12
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|27
|13
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|26
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha
|22
|15
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Yamaha
|21
|16
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|Brodie MALOUF
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|Darren McGRATH
|Kawasaki
|10
|19
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|Andrew EDSER
|Kawasaki
|5
|21
|Patrick LI
|Yamaha
|4
|22
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Yamaha
|2
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki
|76
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|49
|3
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki
|44
|4
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha
|40
|5
|Luke JHONSTON
|Kawasaki
|38
|6
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha
|37
|7
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|37
|8
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|34
|9
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|33
|10
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|29
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|26
|13
|Filippo ROVELLI
|Kawasaki
|25
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha
|23
|15
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki
|21
|16
|Yannis SHAW
|Kawasaki
|20
|17
|Ryan SMITH
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|13
|19
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha
|12
|20
|Kyle O’CONNELL
|Yamaha
|12
|21
|Jake SENIOR
|Kawasaki
|10
|22
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|9
|23
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|7
|24
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|5
|25
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|1
|26
|Zachary JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|1
|27
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|1
Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Lucas QUINN
|75
|2
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|49
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|48
|4
|Tom DRANE
|46
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|45
|6
|Cameron SWAIN
|45
|7
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|41
|8
|Angus GRENFELL
|39
|9
|Clay CLEGG
|38
|10
|Henry SNELL
|35
|11
|Varis FLEMING
|35
|12
|Nate O’NEILL
|33
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|29
|14
|Casey MIDDLETON
|20
|15
|Jamie PORT
|18
|16
|Levi RUSSO
|15
|17
|James WEAVER
|12
|18
|Brodie GAWITH
|10
|19
|Toby JAMES
|10