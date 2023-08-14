2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Sepang Test

The official ATC Sepang two-day Test has wrapped up after competitors got up to speed ahead of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup season kicking off this coming weekend at the same circuit alongside the Malaysian Superbike Series.

As could have been expected, last year’s runner up Shinya Ezawa began the season strong and topped the combined time-sheets at the test as he gears up for another assault on the crown, Ezawa was an impressive half-a-second clear of the nearest competitor in a show of dominance.

Also to be expected was a strong showing from Indonesian Veda Pratama, third overall last season, he ended the test in second ahead of 2022 race winner Amon Odaki.

Fourth place goes to a rookie, however, with Japanese newcomer Ryota Ogiwara taking P4 overall thanks to a lap that saw him top of the pile on Day 1. Compatriot and fellow rookie Zen Mitani locks out the top five too, with the duo the only two debutants in the top ten at the test.

Indonesian Reykat Fadilah and Malaysian Farres Putra are next up, ahead of Qatari rider Hamad al-Sahouti, Thailand’s Jakkreephat Phuettisan and Malaysian rider Farish Hafiy completing the top ten.

Marianos Nikolis was top Australian competitor in 14th, while Levi Russo was 18th.

With some wet sessions on both days but good dry track time too, preparations are now complete for the class of 2023 – and they go racing in less than a week. Stay tuned for the round one report.

2023 ATC Sepang Test – Two Day Combined

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 Shinya Ezawa JPN 2:17.246 2 Veda Pratama INA +0.590 3 Amon Odaki JPN +0.722 4 Ryota Ogiwara JPN +0.739 5 Zen Mitani JPN +0.880 6 Reykat Fadilah INA +1.349 7 Farres Putra MAL +1.447 8 Hamad Al-Sahouti QAT +1.611 9 Jakkreephat Phuettisan THA +1.650 10 Farish Hafiy MAL +1.888 11 Riichi Takahira JPN +2.087 12 Ahmad Darwisy MAL +2.235 13 Chessy Meilandri INA +2.456 14 Marianos Nikolis AUS +2.490 15 Burapa Wanmoon THA +2.640 16 Adi Putra MAL +3.380 17 Hafizd Fahril Rasydan INA +3.668 18 Levi Kwan Russo AUS +3.695 19 Jorge Raphael Gading INA +3.940 20 Sarthak Chavan IND +4.328

Applications for 2024 remain open!

There’s still time for young riders from across Asia and Oceania to apply for a place in the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. Applications close August 23, and prospective competitors can find out everything they need to know at asiatalentcup.com.