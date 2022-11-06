Augusto Fernandez

2022 Moto2 World Champion

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is the 2022 Moto2 World Champion! After a dramatic finale at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana that saw sole remaining rival Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) crash out, the Spaniard was already Champion before the flag – and came through to take second and secure the crown in style with a podium.

Augusto Fernandez

“It’s been an amazing year. I really enjoyed the race after the first laps. Honestly today I felt the pressure out there on the first laps, and a bit of frustration because I knew I had more speed but I was being too careful. I saw the fight between Alonso and Pedro and knew they were fighting for Rookie of the Year, they were fighting hard. It was hard to pass them. I knew it was enough, but risky. But I knew I had more pace than everyone except maybe Pedro.

“I’m sorry for Ai and his crash, he was pushing hard, but after that I forgot about everything, I did my race and pace. Just tried to finished the season with a win and I went for it. Pedro was super fast in practice, like me, but with a bit extra. I’m happy with the race because I pushed to the end and I tried to push him to the last corner. It was an awesome race and I’m super happy for him also to get the Rookie, and for the team to win the teams’.

“In Australia we were so close to having a good chance for the rest of the races, the season, and for me it was also tough in Malaysia. On Sunday, during the race, it was my hardest because in Australia ok it’s my fault but I still have chances, nothing lost and only a few points with two races to fight again. But in Malaysia where he was fighting for the win and I was struggling to get into the top five, I think that was my longest and toughest race of the year.

“I’m proud of how we, as a family, got to here. My ‘strange’ career, my way to the World Championship and then to securing my place here. Every step. And the bad years, after 2019 when we’d been super competitive before two bad years. But I’m the rider I am today because of those bad years too, there’s nothing to regret. I’m just proud of my family, myself and everything.”

Augusto Fernandez in Profile

Fernandez won the European Junior Cup in 2014 and competed in Superstock 600 thereafter, where he achieved a victory in 2015. He was fifth in the Moto2 European Championship the following year as he moved onto new machinery, and he started the next season with a podium. That year, 2017, also saw Fernandez called up to make his Grand Prix debut at the 2017 Italian GP with Speed Up.

Despite scoring points, he initially didn’t get a ride in the Grand Prix paddock for 2018 and returned to European level but not long after, everything changed. Looking for a rider mid-season, the Pons Moto2 squad picked Fernandez to return to the World Championship and he didn’t disappoint, starting to bank top eight and top ten performances.

2019 was a huge turning point. Despite some injury struggles early in the year with a broken wrist, Fernandez was back with a bang as he returned at Jerez and took his first Grand Prix podium. Another followed at Le Mans before a first Grand Prix victory at the classic TT Circuit Assen, backed up by two more at Silverstone and Misano. His title challenge faded towards the end of the season and 2020 proved a more difficult year with no podiums, but Fernandez worked his way back towards the front in 2021, returning to the rostrum by Assen and ending the year fifth overall to sign off from Elf Marc VDS Racing Team.

In new colours with Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2022 didn’t get off to the perfect start as Fernandez didn’t visit the podium until Le Mans, but that was a win and the eventual Champion was back in the groove. A second podium at Catalunya then prefaced three wins in a row as Fernandez began his title assault in earnest, and his form remained consistent to the end of the season barring one mistake at Phillip Island. At the time potentially pivotal, a fourth place next time out at Sepang as rival Ogura crashed out saw the number 37 regain the lead and arrive into the season finale as the rider ahead – by 9.5 points.

In a tense final showdown, both Fernandez and Ogura were fighting it out in the front positions before the Japanese rider slid out – guaranteeing Fernandez the Championship. Pressure off, the number 37 then chased teammate and Rookie of the Year Pedro Acosta home, within six tenths at the start of the final lap and taking a ninth podium of the season to celebrate the crown in style.

Augusto Fernandez Bio

First Grand Prix: Italy 2017, Moto2

First pole position: Catalunya 2019, Moto2

First podium: Spain 2019, Moto2

First victory: Assen 2019, Moto2

Grands Prix: 94

Victories: 7

Podiums: 20

Pole positions: 3

Fastest laps: 11

World Championships: Moto2 (2022)

Augusto Fernandez World Championship career

2017: Moto2 World Championship – 31st, Speed Up, 13 races, 6 points

2018: Moto2 World Championship – 18th, Kalex, 12 races, 45 points

2019: Moto2 World Championship – 5th, Kalex, 17 races, 207 points

2020: Moto2 World Championship – 13th, Kalex, 14 races, 71 points

2021: Moto2 World Championship – 5th, Kalex, 18 races, 174 points

2022: Moto2 World Championship – 1st, Kalex, 20 races, 271.5 points

Valencia Moto2 Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 39m52.413 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.232 3 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +10.163 4 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +14.407 5 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.904 6 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +20.554 7 Jake DIXON KALEX +21.244 8 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +25.868 9 Senna AGIUS KALEX +33.763 10 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +35.117 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +35.598 12 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +36.336 13 Filip SALAC KALEX +38.942 14 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +41.710 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +45.238 16 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +51.827 17 Keminth KUBO KALEX +52.884 18 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +53.109 19 Alex ESCRIG MV AGUSTA +55.179 20 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +55.627 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1’03.904 22 Taiga HADA KALEX +2 laps Not Classified DNF 40 Aron CANET KALEX 6 laps DNF 11 Mattia PASINI KALEX 7 laps DNF 35 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 11 laps DNF 28 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 11 laps DNF 79 Ai OGURA KALEX 18 laps DNF 13 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 18 laps DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 20 laps DNF 21 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 22 laps DNF 24 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA /

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 271.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 191.5 5 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 177 6 DIXON Jake GBR 168.5 7 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 8 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 131 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 123.5 12 ARENAS Albert SPA 90 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 87 14 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 15 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 80 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 76 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 72 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 45 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 21 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 AGIUS Senna AUS 7 27 FENATI Romano ITA 7 28 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 30 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 31 GOMEZ Borja SPA 4 32 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 33 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 34 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 35 CORSI Simone ITA 0 36 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 37 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 38 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 39 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 40 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 41 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 42 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto2 Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 KALEX 477.5 2 BOSCOSCURO 200.5 3 MV AGUSTA 5

Moto2 Team Championship Standings