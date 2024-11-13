ASBK 2024
Round Seven – The Bend
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race One
Victorian Ryan Larkin rocketed to the front from the second row of the grid, up to second place at turn one behind championship leader Kakeru Okunuki, but the Australian was soon demoted to fourth after being passed by Sakchai Khongduangdee and then by young Kiwi Hayden Fordyce.
While Fordyce, Larkin, Pratumtong and Khongduangdee tussled over second place, Okunuki was streaking away up front. Hunter Corney started closing in on that battle for second as the race progressed.
Hayden Fordyce set a new fastest lap of the race on lap two to stretch away from Corney and Larkin. That lap was bettered next time around though by Hunter Corney as he moved up to fourth.
At half-race distance Okunuki led Tanakit Pratumtong by just over two-seconds. Fordyce and Corney were closing in on second placed Pratumtong after pulling away from Ryan Larkin.
Corney moved up to second place on lap five, Fordyce also got the better of the Thai rider to move up to third place. Fordyce then went on to pass Corney for second but little separate that trio. The pair swapped places again on the next lap. Meanwhile, Okunuki continued to pull away from them.
Hunter Corney, Haydn Fordyce and Tanakit Pratumtong as the race progressed tussled over second place all the way to the flag. With his nose in front when it mattered most was Hunter Corney.
Second place for Corney and the fastest lap of the race a great performance in what is a wildcard appearance in this controlled category.
Haydyn Fordyce took the chequered flag side by side with Tanakit Pratumtong but it was the Kiwi that got the nod for that final podium position.
Kakeru Okunuki the race winner and with it the Japanese rider won the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship. The coveted prize that goes his way is a sponsored entry into the FIM Junior GP ranks in Europe next year.
Ryan Larkin a lonely fifth place, well ahead of Zain Kaizzer Doblada. Larkin goes into Sunday’s final contest second in the championship, 7.5-points ahead of Pratumtong.
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Okunuki
|Yam
|20m12.677
|2
|H Corney
|Yam
|+1.781
|3
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|+2.495
|4
|T Pratumtong
|Yam
|+2.497
|5
|R Larkin
|Yam
|+13.859
|6
|Z Doblada
|Yam
|+23.400
|7
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+28.018
|8
|M Ngo
|Yam
|+38.385
|9
|N Kammayee
|Yam
|+38.431
|10
|M Reyes
|Yam
|+38.548
|11
|A Waichalard
|Yam
|+38.730
|12
|S Phasuraphonkul
|Yam
|+39.251
|13
|K Chansuta
|Yam
|+57.007
|14
|V Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+58.580
|15
|P Chanmaneerat
|Yam
|+1m11.652
|16
|C Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+1m11.700
|17
|M Sicot
|Yam
|+1m17.398
|18
|T Kraiyafai
|Yam
|+2m27.694
|DNF
|S Khongduangdee
|Yam
|5 Laps
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race Two
Kakeru Okunuki wasted little time getting into the lead ahead of Ryan Larkin, Sakchai Khongduangee, Hunter Corney and Haydn Fordyce.
Ethan Johnson was an early faller in the final contest of the weekend.
Okunuki went down on the second lap while leading, which saw Hunter Corney inherit the lead ahead of Larkin, Khongduangee and Fordyce.
Corney went on to build quite a handy lead as Tanakit Pratumtong moved into second place early on lap three.
Once up to second place and benefitting from clear air, Tanakit Pratumtong started reeling in Corney, while dragging Larkin, Khongduangee and Fordyce with him.
Pratumtong moved through to the race lead on lap five but Corney responded to the challenge to get the better of the Thai rider once again. Little separated the top five with four laps to run.
Sakchai Khongduangee took the lead as they started lap six. Ryan Larkin up to second and Fordyce third, Pratumtong fourth and Corney shuffled back to fifth. Corney was then pushed wide and had to momentarily take to the grass, losing touch with the leading group. That was Corney out of podium contention. Or was it….?
After losing more than two-seconds from that altercation Corney put his head down again to start reeling in the leading quartet. As they started the penultimate lap he was right back in that contest. Sixth placed Theppitak Kraiyafai was more than 14-seconds behind that leading quintet.
Hunter Corney hit the front on the penultimate lap with a great move and was still in the front as they got the last lap board. Sakchai Khongduangee took the lead into turn one. Ryan Larkin also wiped Corney’s nose to force his countryman to sit up and relent the position. Corney back into the lead though a few turns later!
Sakchai Khongduangee and Hunter Corney side by side through the final sequence of turns but it was Corney with his nose in front at the flag for a sensational come from behind victory.
A stellar wildcard performance from the 13-year-old to take out not only the race win but also the round! Haydn Fordyce second for the round.
Ryan Larkin rounded out the podium in that final nine-lap contest which also earned him third place for the round. That saw the Mansfield (VIC) based youngster tally enough points to secure second place in the championship, just under ten-points behind inaugural champion Kakeru Okunuki after scoring six podiums across the season.
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|20m16.547
|2
|S Khongduangdee
|Yam
|+0.022
|3
|R Larkin
|Yam
|+0.912
|4
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|+1.464
|5
|M Reyes
|Yam
|+20.071
|6
|S Phasuraphonkul
|Yam
|+21.751
|7
|M Ngo
|Yam
|+25.905
|8
|N Kammayee
|Yam
|+28.226
|9
|K Chansuta
|Yam
|+38.328
|10
|A Waichalard
|Yam
|+39.553
|11
|V Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+48.542
|12
|C Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+59.946
|13
|M Sicot
|Yam
|+1m05.458
|14
|P Chanmaneerat
|Yam
|+1m39.376
|DNF
|T Pratumtong
|Yam
|0.334
|DNF
|T Kraiyafai
|Yam
|1 Lap
|DNF
|K Okunuki
|Yam
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Z Doblada
|Yam
|8 Laps
|DNF
|E Johnson
|Yam
|8 Laps
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|17
|20
|37
|2
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|15
|13
|28
|3
|R Larkin
|Yam
|11
|15
|26
|4
|K Okunuki
|Yam
|20
|20
|5
|S Khongduangdee
|Yam
|17
|17
|6
|M Reyes
|Yam
|6
|11
|17
|7
|M Ngo
|Yam
|8
|9
|17
|8
|N Kammayee
|Yam
|7
|8
|15
|9
|S Phasuraphonkul
|Yam
|4
|10
|14
|10
|T Pratumtong
|Yam
|13
|13
|11
|A Waichalard
|Yam
|5
|6
|11
|12
|K Chansuta
|Yam
|3
|7
|10
|13
|Z Doblada
|Yam
|10
|10
|14
|E Johnson
|Yam
|9
|9
|15
|V Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|2
|5
|7
|16
|C Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|4
|4
|17
|M Sicot
|Yam
|3
|3
|18
|P Chanmaneerat
|Yam
|1
|2
|3
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Okunuki
|Yam
|151
|2
|R Larkin
|Yam
|141.5
|3
|S Khongduangdee
|Yam
|130
|4
|T Pratumtong
|Yam
|119
|5
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|118.5
|6
|T Kraiyafai
|Yam
|94.5
|7
|N Kammayee
|Yam
|89
|8
|C Saeong
|Yam
|82
|9
|M Reyes
|Yam
|70
|10
|K Chansuta
|Yam
|55.5
|11
|S Phasuraphonkul
|Yam
|45.5
|12
|H Ke
|Yam
|41
|13
|H Corney
|Yam
|37
|14
|T Tubtim
|Yam
|37
|15
|Z Doblada
|Yam
|34
|16
|P Detraksa
|Yam
|33.5
|17
|A Waichalard
|Yam
|31
|18
|M Ngo
|Yam
|30
|19
|J Joshua
|Yam
|28
|20
|V Fleming
|Yam
|20
|21
|C Rakbumrung
|Yam
|18.5
|22
|F Fadhill
|Yam
|17
|23
|I Asavanund
|Yam
|16
|24
|Z Junhao
|Yam
|13
|25
|C Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|11
|26
|P Chompurat
|Yam
|11
|27
|V Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|10
|28
|E Johnson
|Yam
|9
|29
|P Chanmaneerat
|Yam
|7.5
|30
|M Sicot
|Yam
|3
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|K Okunuki
|Yam
|2m13.898
|173
|2
|H Corney
|Yam
|+1.022
|182
|3
|T Pratumtong
|Yam
|+1.040
|179
|4
|R Larkin
|Yam
|+1.463
|180
|5
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|+1.534
|182
|6
|T Kraiyafai
|Yam
|+2.510
|178
|7
|S Khongduangdee
|Yam
|+2.601
|182
|8
|Z Doblada
|Yam
|+3.762
|176
|9
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+4.342
|176
|10
|N Kammayee
|Yam
|+4.488
|186
|11
|M Reyes
|Yam
|+4.725
|180
|12
|S Phasuraphonkul
|Yam
|+5.061
|176
|13
|M Ngo
|Yam
|+6.103
|177
|14
|P Chanmaneerat
|Yam
|+7.924
|179
|15
|K Chansuta
|Yam
|+8.447
|176
|16
|V Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+9.016
|178
|17
|C Natthapongpipat
|Yam
|+9.215
|171
|18
|M Sicot
|Yam
|+9.878
|177
|19
|A Waichalard
|Yam
|+16m29.80
|165