ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race One

Victorian Ryan Larkin rocketed to the front from the second row of the grid, up to second place at turn one behind championship leader Kakeru Okunuki, but the Australian was soon demoted to fourth after being passed by Sakchai Khongduangdee and then by young Kiwi Hayden Fordyce.

While Fordyce, Larkin, Pratumtong and Khongduangdee tussled over second place, Okunuki was streaking away up front. Hunter Corney started closing in on that battle for second as the race progressed.

Hayden Fordyce set a new fastest lap of the race on lap two to stretch away from Corney and Larkin. That lap was bettered next time around though by Hunter Corney as he moved up to fourth.

At half-race distance Okunuki led Tanakit Pratumtong by just over two-seconds. Fordyce and Corney were closing in on second placed Pratumtong after pulling away from Ryan Larkin.

Corney moved up to second place on lap five, Fordyce also got the better of the Thai rider to move up to third place. Fordyce then went on to pass Corney for second but little separate that trio. The pair swapped places again on the next lap. Meanwhile, Okunuki continued to pull away from them.

Hunter Corney, Haydn Fordyce and Tanakit Pratumtong as the race progressed tussled over second place all the way to the flag. With his nose in front when it mattered most was Hunter Corney.

Second place for Corney and the fastest lap of the race a great performance in what is a wildcard appearance in this controlled category.

Haydyn Fordyce took the chequered flag side by side with Tanakit Pratumtong but it was the Kiwi that got the nod for that final podium position.

Kakeru Okunuki the race winner and with it the Japanese rider won the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship. The coveted prize that goes his way is a sponsored entry into the FIM Junior GP ranks in Europe next year.

Ryan Larkin a lonely fifth place, well ahead of Zain Kaizzer Doblada. Larkin goes into Sunday’s final contest second in the championship, 7.5-points ahead of Pratumtong.

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Okunuki Yam 20m12.677 2 H Corney Yam +1.781 3 H Fordyce Yam +2.495 4 T Pratumtong Yam +2.497 5 R Larkin Yam +13.859 6 Z Doblada Yam +23.400 7 E Johnson Yam +28.018 8 M Ngo Yam +38.385 9 N Kammayee Yam +38.431 10 M Reyes Yam +38.548 11 A Waichalard Yam +38.730 12 S Phasuraphonkul Yam +39.251 13 K Chansuta Yam +57.007 14 V Natthapongpipat Yam +58.580 15 P Chanmaneerat Yam +1m11.652 16 C Natthapongpipat Yam +1m11.700 17 M Sicot Yam +1m17.398 18 T Kraiyafai Yam +2m27.694 DNF S Khongduangdee Yam 5 Laps

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race Two

Kakeru Okunuki wasted little time getting into the lead ahead of Ryan Larkin, Sakchai Khongduangee, Hunter Corney and Haydn Fordyce.

Ethan Johnson was an early faller in the final contest of the weekend.

Okunuki went down on the second lap while leading, which saw Hunter Corney inherit the lead ahead of Larkin, Khongduangee and Fordyce.

Corney went on to build quite a handy lead as Tanakit Pratumtong moved into second place early on lap three.

Once up to second place and benefitting from clear air, Tanakit Pratumtong started reeling in Corney, while dragging Larkin, Khongduangee and Fordyce with him.

Pratumtong moved through to the race lead on lap five but Corney responded to the challenge to get the better of the Thai rider once again. Little separated the top five with four laps to run.

Sakchai Khongduangee took the lead as they started lap six. Ryan Larkin up to second and Fordyce third, Pratumtong fourth and Corney shuffled back to fifth. Corney was then pushed wide and had to momentarily take to the grass, losing touch with the leading group. That was Corney out of podium contention. Or was it….?

After losing more than two-seconds from that altercation Corney put his head down again to start reeling in the leading quartet. As they started the penultimate lap he was right back in that contest. Sixth placed Theppitak Kraiyafai was more than 14-seconds behind that leading quintet.

Hunter Corney hit the front on the penultimate lap with a great move and was still in the front as they got the last lap board. Sakchai Khongduangee took the lead into turn one. Ryan Larkin also wiped Corney’s nose to force his countryman to sit up and relent the position. Corney back into the lead though a few turns later!

Sakchai Khongduangee and Hunter Corney side by side through the final sequence of turns but it was Corney with his nose in front at the flag for a sensational come from behind victory.

A stellar wildcard performance from the 13-year-old to take out not only the race win but also the round! Haydn Fordyce second for the round.

Ryan Larkin rounded out the podium in that final nine-lap contest which also earned him third place for the round. That saw the Mansfield (VIC) based youngster tally enough points to secure second place in the championship, just under ten-points behind inaugural champion Kakeru Okunuki after scoring six podiums across the season.

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 20m16.547 2 S Khongduangdee Yam +0.022 3 R Larkin Yam +0.912 4 H Fordyce Yam +1.464 5 M Reyes Yam +20.071 6 S Phasuraphonkul Yam +21.751 7 M Ngo Yam +25.905 8 N Kammayee Yam +28.226 9 K Chansuta Yam +38.328 10 A Waichalard Yam +39.553 11 V Natthapongpipat Yam +48.542 12 C Natthapongpipat Yam +59.946 13 M Sicot Yam +1m05.458 14 P Chanmaneerat Yam +1m39.376 DNF T Pratumtong Yam 0.334 DNF T Kraiyafai Yam 1 Lap DNF K Okunuki Yam 7 Laps DNF Z Doblada Yam 8 Laps DNF E Johnson Yam 8 Laps

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 H Corney Yam 17 20 37 2 H Fordyce Yam 15 13 28 3 R Larkin Yam 11 15 26 4 K Okunuki Yam 20 20 5 S Khongduangdee Yam 17 17 6 M Reyes Yam 6 11 17 7 M Ngo Yam 8 9 17 8 N Kammayee Yam 7 8 15 9 S Phasuraphonkul Yam 4 10 14 10 T Pratumtong Yam 13 13 11 A Waichalard Yam 5 6 11 12 K Chansuta Yam 3 7 10 13 Z Doblada Yam 10 10 14 E Johnson Yam 9 9 15 V Natthapongpipat Yam 2 5 7 16 C Natthapongpipat Yam 4 4 17 M Sicot Yam 3 3 18 P Chanmaneerat Yam 1 2 3

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Okunuki Yam 151 2 R Larkin Yam 141.5 3 S Khongduangdee Yam 130 4 T Pratumtong Yam 119 5 H Fordyce Yam 118.5 6 T Kraiyafai Yam 94.5 7 N Kammayee Yam 89 8 C Saeong Yam 82 9 M Reyes Yam 70 10 K Chansuta Yam 55.5 11 S Phasuraphonkul Yam 45.5 12 H Ke Yam 41 13 H Corney Yam 37 14 T Tubtim Yam 37 15 Z Doblada Yam 34 16 P Detraksa Yam 33.5 17 A Waichalard Yam 31 18 M Ngo Yam 30 19 J Joshua Yam 28 20 V Fleming Yam 20 21 C Rakbumrung Yam 18.5 22 F Fadhill Yam 17 23 I Asavanund Yam 16 24 Z Junhao Yam 13 25 C Natthapongpipat Yam 11 26 P Chompurat Yam 11 27 V Natthapongpipat Yam 10 28 E Johnson Yam 9 29 P Chanmaneerat Yam 7.5 30 M Sicot Yam 3

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Qualifying