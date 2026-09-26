2027 MotoGP Calendar

The provisional 2027 MotoGP calendar has been released, with Adelaide scheduled to host the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on November 12–14 as the penultimate round of a 22-event season.

The FIM and MotoGP announcements outline a championship spanning five continents, beginning in Thailand on March 5–7 and concluding at Valencia on November 26–28. Adelaide and Buenos Aires are the two venues joining the calendar for the start of MotoGP’s new technical era.

Adelaide gets November 12–14 date

Australia’s move from Phillip Island to Adelaide now has a place in the 2027 schedule, with the South Australian event set to host round 21. Only the Valencia finale will follow, two weeks later.

That gives Adelaide’s debut the potential to play a significant role in the championship outcome, with the new circuit adding another unknown late in the first season of 850 cc machinery.

The proposed 4.13-kilometre, 15-corner layout has already been unveiled, with an animated lap of the Adelaide MotoGP circuit available here .

Adelaide remains subject to FIM homologation, as does the new Argentine venue in Buenos Aires.

Argentina returns at Buenos Aires

Argentina returns to the calendar with the Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires scheduled to host round four on April 9–11.

The Argentine round will follow the Brazilian Grand Prix at Goiânia on April 2–4, giving the championship consecutive race weekends in South America. Brazil will also host the separate season launch in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the opening round.

Thailand and Qatar form the first back-to-back pairing, with Sunday races on March 7 and March 14. Following Brazil and Argentina, the series heads to Circuit of the Americas for April 25, although the FIM lists the United States round as subject to contract.

Hungary’s Balaton Park is absent from the provisional schedule.

Portugal moves ahead of the flyaways

The European run begins at Jerez on May 9, followed by Le Mans a week later. Mugello, Barcelona and Assen take the championship through to the end of June, before Sachsenring and Brno host consecutive rounds on July 11 and July 18.

A four-week gap separates Brno from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 15. Austria follows on August 29, with Misano and Aragon paired on September 12 and September 19.

Portugal moves into an October 3 slot, placing Portimão before the late-season flyaways.

Asian triple-header before Adelaide

Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia will run on three consecutive weekends, with Motegi on October 17, Sepang on October 24 and Mandalika on October 31.

There is then a weekend off before Adelaide, followed by another free weekend ahead of the Valencia finale on November 28.

The 2027 season will introduce 850 cc engines and revised aerodynamic rules, alongside the switch to Pirelli as MotoGP’s tyre supplier .

2027 MotoGP provisional calendar

Dates below are Sunday race dates. Circuit names are shortened for readability.

Round Date GP Circuit 1 07 March Thailand Buriram 2 14 March Qatar Lusail 3 04 April Brazil Goiânia 4 11 April Argentina Buenos Aires 5 25 April USA Austin 6 09 May Spain Jerez 7 16 May France Le Mans 8 30 May Italy Mugello 9 13 June Catalonia Barcelona 10 27 June Netherlands Assen 11 11 July Germany Sachsenring 12 18 July Czechia Brno 13 15 August Great Britain Silverstone 14 29 August Austria Spielberg 15 12 September San Marino Misano 16 19 September Aragon MotorLand 17 03 October Portugal Portimão 18 17 October Japan Motegi 19 24 October Malaysia Sepang 20 31 October Indonesia Mandalika 21 14 November Australia Adelaide 22 28 November Valencia Cheste

* Argentina and Australia are subject to homologation.

** United States round is subject to contract.

Provisional calendar issued by the FIM on September 25, 2026.