2022 Australian Supercross Championship Round 2 – Adelaide

Round Two of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship has wrapped up at Adelaide Showgrounds, where Team Honda HRC’s Max Anstie and CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti claimed top honours in the SX2 and SX1 classes respectively.

The SX3 class also saw it’s first event of the season, with Cole Davies taking the lead.

SX1

In the SX1 Main Event, Matt Moss stormed out of the gates for the holeshot, followed by Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti. Tanti made a decisive move three turns later, passing Brayton into second and then shortly after overtook Moss for the lead.

From there Brayton would stalk the CDR ace, although the gap remained the same, and Tanti held on to win his first ever 450cc supercross main event.

Aaron Tanti

“It feels amazing to win my first 450cc supercross main event! It was a tough race, the track broke down a lot, but to win against Justin Brayton and Josh Hill is just awesome, I couldn’t be more stoked and can’t wait for the rest of the championship.”

Brayton was runner-up with Josh Hill claiming the final step on the podium, while Matt Moss had to settle for fourth.

Kyle Webster was fifth, well clear of Dylan Wills and Hayden Mellross, with Jackson Richardson a more distant again eighth.

Dylan Wills – P6

“I really enjoy coming to Adelaide as the dirt is always awesome. The track might’ve been mediocre, but we Australians don’t get to race as much supercross as the Americans, so an easier track tightens the gap between us all. I’m really happy with how today went though and particularly with how I was able to brush myself off and get straight back into my flow after making a mistake late in the race. I felt a lot racier and that was a big step forward from the opening round last weekend. We’ve got four weeks now to keep working and come out swinging at Newcastle!”

Hayden Mellross – P7

“Today was an okay one for me, definitely not where we want to be in terms of the end result, but I feel as though our speed is definitely there. While seventh was the finish tonight, we are now fourth in the championship and right there within reach of the top three, so we will keep working from here and come back strong next time out.”

Dylan Wood and Cory Watts rounded out the top-ten.

Brayton and Tanti are now tied for points on 47, with Moss third on 34, just clear of Mellross on 32, while Wills and Webster both hold 30-points.

SX1 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Yamaha YZF 14:05.076 2 Justin BRAYTON (USA) Honda CRF +3.673 3 Josh HILL (USA) Yamaha YZF +7.574 4 Matt MOSS (NSW) Yamaha YZF +10.213 5 Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) Honda CRF +11.081 6 Dylan WILLS (NSW) Husqvarna FC +20.291 7 Hayden MELLROSS (VIC) GasGas MC +22.914 8 Jackson RICHARDSON (QLD) Kawasaki KXF +35.185 9 Dylan WOOD (NSW) KTM SXF 1 Lap 10 Cory WATTS (VIC) Honda CRF 1 Lap 11 Elijah WIESE (SA) Yamaha YZF 2 Laps 12 Jesse BISHOP (QLD) Yamaha YZF 2 Laps 13 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki KXF 2 Laps 14 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Husqvarna FC 2 Laps 15 Mitchell NORRIS (SA) GasGas MC 2 Laps

SX1 Standings

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Justin BRAYTON 25 22 47 2 Aaron TANTI 22 25 47 3 Matt MOSS 16 18 34 4 Hayden MELLROSS 18 14 32 5 Dylan WILLS 15 15 30 6 Kyle WEBSTER 14 16 30 7 Jackson RICHARDSON 13 13 26 8 Dylan WOOD 12 12 24 9 Dean WILSON 20 20 10 Josh HILL 20 20 11 Elijah WIESE 10 10 20 12 Joel CIGLIANO 11 8 19 13 Mitchell NORRIS 9 6 15 14 Brandon STEEL 6 7 13 15 Cory WATTS 11 11 16 Jesse BISHOP 9 9 17 Joel WIGHTMAN 8 8 18 Luke CLOUT 7 7

SX2

In what proved to be a chaotic night in the SX2 Class, points leader Anstie charged from the midfield as Honda teammate Wilson Todd looked to check out at the front of the pack.

The Englishman slowly clawed back Todd’s lead as he made passes through the pack, eventually sticking a pass on Todd himself and taking the victory.

Max Anstie – P1

“It was a great night tonight. I actually had a good jump off the gate, although got inched and inched by a KTM rider into the first turn. Wilson (Todd) rode a great race, I had to charge to get him, and avoid a bit of carnage as I came through. All in all it was a great night. Big thank you to Yarrive and the whole Honda HRC Australia team.”

GasGas’s Noah Ferguson completed the podium, 11.321s off the lead.

Noah Ferguson – P3

“It doesn’t feel real yet! I’m stoked with the result, just over the moon and speechless at the moment. To finish P3 in my second-ever supercross, I’m really happy. The track tonight was more mellow and you really had to stay consistent for the whole 15 laps, which I was able to do after a strong start. I’m really grateful to be in this position with the GASGAS Racing Team and am looking forward to preparing more leading into Newcastle next.”

Nathan Crawford fourth and Rhys Budd fifth.

Nathan Crawford – P4

“Qualifying went well and I got a great start in the heat race, then went on to win that really comfortably and that was good. I had another good gate-pick for the main event, but I just blew the start and got pushed off the track a few times on the first lap – I would have been close to last – and I clawed my way back for 15 laps to finish in fourth. It was a case of salvage mode, I knew I needed to get up towards the front and every position counted, so I’m second in the championship now. I am disappointed with the result on the night when we had so much promise, but happy to improve on the position in points.”

Jayce Cosford was sixth, ahead of Col Thompson, Jaxon Hadlow and Gage Linville, with Jai Constantinou completing the top-ten.

Anstie holds a perfect 50-points in the standings, ahead of Crawford (38) and Thompson (36).

SX2 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Max ANSTIE (VIC) Honda CRF 10:36.079 2 Wilson TODD (QLD) Honda CRF +3.283 3 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) GasGas MC +11.321 4 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM SXF +20.015 5 Rhys BUDD (NSW) Yamaha YZF +23.071 6 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha YZF +24.177 7 Col THOMPSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF +32.281 8 Jaxon HADLOW (NSW) Honda CRF +36.052 9 Gage LINVILLE (USA) Honda CRF +38.027 10 Jai CONSTANTINOU (VIC) Husqvarna FC +39.866 11 Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC) Kawasaki KXF +41.875 12 Brad WEST (QLD) Yamaha YZF 1 Lap 13 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Husqvarna FC 1 Lap 14 Chandler BURNS (VIC) Honda CRF 1 Lap 15 Caleb GOULLET (VIC) GasGas MC 1 Lap 16 Jack KITCHEN (QLD) 10:40.511 44.108 DNF Jy ROBERTS (NSW) Yamaha YZF 12 laps DNF Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha YZF 12 Laps

SX2 Standings

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Max ANSTIE 25 25 50 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 20 18 38 3 Col THOMPSON 22 14 36 4 Noah FERGUSON 14 20 34 5 Rhys BUDD 15 16 31 6 Jai CONSTANTINOU 16 11 27 7 Kaleb BARHAM 18 8 26 8 Jaxon HADLOW 10 13 23 9 Wilson TODD 22 22 10 Jayce COSFORD 7 15 22 11 Gage LINVILLE 6 12 18 12 Chandler BURNS 9 7 16 13 Caleb GOULLET 8 6 14 14 Jy ROBERTS 13 13 15 Geran STAPLETON 12 12 16 Tomas RAVENHORST 11 11 17 Haruki YOKOYAMA 10 10 18 Brad WEST 9 9 19 Isaac FERGUSON 5 5 20 Jack KITCHEN 5 5 21 Sam LARSEN 4 4

SX3

The SX3 Class was dominated by New Zealander Cole Davies with a 1, 1, 5 scorecard, followed by Jack Mather in second place and Myles Gilmore, who rounded out the Adelaide podium.

Connor Towill was fourth, ahead of Travis Olander, Hixson Mcinnes sixth, Kobe Drew seventh, Travis Lindsay eighth and Blake Thomas ninth.

SX3 Round & Standing Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cole DAVIES 25 2 Jack MATHER 22 3 Myles GILMORE 20 4 Connor TOWILL 18 5 Travis OLANDER 16 6 Hixson MCINNES 15 7 Kobe DREW 14 8 Travis LINDSAY 13 9 Blake THOMAS 12

The 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship now rolls into McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on November 26, where the title combatants will recommence and the battle for the Championships will continue.