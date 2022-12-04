2022 Australian Supercross Championship – Round 4 Wagga Wagga

Images by Josh Lynch

The 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship culminated with Round 4 in Wagga Wagga over the weekend, with Team Honda HRC Australia clinching the SX1 and SX2 titles, with Justin Brayton and Max Anstie taking top honours, while Matt Moss and Col Thompson took the round overalls.

The hard fought night of racing in Wagga Wagga, saw defending champion Brayton put himself in a great position during the opening main event of the double header, only to sustain a freak puncture moments from the chequered flag. This netted him a P4 while rival Matt Moss took victory, and tightened the standings up substantially.

In main two, Brayton rode a measured yet high pressured ride to land another fourth place, and by virtue secured the 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship in the SX1 Class by one point over Moss, marking his fifth consecutive crown.

Justin Brayton – SX1 Champion

“Definitely one of the more stressful nights of racing in my career, we were up against it this season and definitely encountered some challenges. For me to leave my family and come here; I expect nothing less than to win. Dad doesn’t leave for weeks to not get the job done. Number five is incredibly special for that reason. It feels great to get the job done on my Honda Genuine CRF450R! To think back on all of the success that we have had in our title-winning seasons is just incredible. It was not an easy night, but we got the job done as a team and that is what matters!”

Dylan Wills – P4

“Tonight was good, even though the track was breaking down quite a lot in the conditions. It was super-dusty out there, so fighting in the pack was really hard and I was trying to be patient. The heat race was good, but then I did twist my ankle a little bit in a crash during the first final – still salvaging sixth in that one. After that, we rode solid for P5 in the second final for fifth overall and also finished fourth in the championship. I feel like the FC 450 really suits my style, it was a good season and the Husqvarna Racing Team was unbelievable all year.”

Kyle Webster – P5

“It was a consistent night in Wagga Wagga and that sums up the last couple of weeks, really. I am happy with my season as a whole, but it would have been nice to get a podium! The highlight was qualifying first in the final round. Congrats to my teammates on a great season.”

2022 Australian Supercross SX1 Round 4 Results

Pos Rider Final1 Final2 Total 1 Matt MOSS 1 2 3 2 Aaron TANTI 3 1 4 3 Josh HILL 2 3 5 4 Justin BRAYTON 4 4 8 5 Dylan WILLS 6 5 11 6 Kyle WEBSTER 5 6 11 7 Dylan WOOD 7 7 14 8 Cory WATTS 8 8 16 9 Zachary WATSON 9 9 18 10 Robbie MARSHALL 10 10 20 11 Brandon STEEL 13 11 24 12 Elijah WIESE 12 12 24 13 Blake COBBIN 11 13 24 14 Tristan DUNCAN 14 14 28

2022 Australian Supercross Final SX1 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Justin BRAYTON 85 2 Matt MOSS 84 3 Aaron TANTI 77 4 Dylan WILLS 68 5 Kyle WEBSTER 61 6 Josh HILL 58 7 Dylan WOOD 53 8 Cory WATTS 37 9 Elijah WIESE 34 10 Brandon STEEL 32 11 Hayden MELLROSS 32 12 Joel CIGLIANO 30 13 Jackson RICHARDSON 26 14 Robbie MARSHALL 25 15 Zachary WATSON 22 16 Blake COBBIN 20 17 Dean WILSON 20 18 Mitchell NORRIS 15 19 Tristan DUNCAN 14 20 Jesse BISHOP 13 21 Joel WIGHTMAN 8 22 Luke CLOUT 7 23 Tom LEACH 6 24 Bryson CHERRETT 3

SX2

In the SX2 Class, Max Anstie continued his fine form in Australia, piecing together a calculated night that saw him secure the championship comfortably with the final step on the round podium, leaving him with a 16-point lead.

Thompson was runner up in the title race, ahead of Crawford.

Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson took the night’s round overall victory, with Nathan Crawford second on the Wagga Wagga podium.

Max Anstie – SX2 Champion

“What a season with Team HRC Australia! I have said it a lot, but I have enjoyed my time here. To win the championship makes it all so much sweeter and I hope that we can carry this form into 2023. Everything is clicking at the moment!”

Nathan Crawford – P3

“The track broke down quite a lot, but was still racey and I put my best foot forward tonight, finishing second on the night and third in the championship! To end the season off with my best round of supercross this year is really, really good, so I’m really happy and now I can look forward to getting even stronger for next year.”

Noah Ferguson – P5

“The track was brutal tonight with the sun setting and the dust, so although the result is okay, I wasn’t really happy with how things went in the end. Still, it was a good first season of supercross for me, my first ever time attempting it and we were able to make all four rounds. It was a good experience, I’m still healthy at the end of it all and now I can set my sights on next year. It definitely fuels the fire!”

Wilson Todd – P6

“It was nice to end my season with a win in the final race, but missing the podium was a bit of a blow. I am happy with the steps that we have made though and know that there is more to come!”

2022 Australian Supercross SX2 Round 4 Results

Pos Rider Final1 Final2 Total 1 Col THOMPSON 3 2 5 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 2 3 5 3 Max ANSTIE 1 4 5 4 Wilson TODD 6 1 7 5 Kaleb BARHAM 4 6 10 6 Noah FERGUSON 7 5 12 7 Rhys BUDD 5 7 12 8 Jayce COSFORD 8 8 16 9 Jai CONSTANTINOU 9 10 19 10 Jaxon HADLOW 13 9 22 11 Chandler BURNS 11 11 22 12 Haruki YOKOYAMA 10 13 23 13 Luke DAVIS 12 12 24

2022 Australian Supercross Final SX2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Max ANSTIE 95 2 Col THOMPSON 79 3 Nathan CRAWFORD 73 4 Rhys BUDD 65 5 Noah FERGUSON 64 6 Wilson TODD 62 7 Kaleb BARHAM 58 8 Jai CONSTANTINOU 49 9 Jayce COSFORD 47 10 Jaxon HADLOW 41 11 Chandler BURNS 35 12 Haruki YOKOYAMA 30 13 Luke DAVIS 22 14 Gage LINVILLE 18 15 Caleb GOULLET 14 16 Jy ROBERTS 13 17 Geran STAPLETON 12 18 Tomas RAVENHORST 11 19 Jack KITCHEN 10 20 Brad WEST 9 21 Jack KUKAS 8 22 Ryan KOHLENBERG 6 23 Isaac FERGUSON 5 24 Sam LARSEN 4

SX3

Jack Mather took out the SX3 championship on 65-points to round winner Myles Gilmore’s 55-points, while Travis Olander claimed the final championship podium spot on 49-points, with Connor Towill also finishing the season on 49-points.

The night’s overall saw Gilmore top the round podium, ahead of Olander, while Ryan Alexanderson was third.

2022 Australian Supercross SX3 Round 4 Results

Pos Rider Final1 Final2 Total 1 Myles GILMORE 1 1 2 2 Travis OLANDER 2 3 5 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 5 2 7 4 Jack MATHER 4 4 8 5 Jake CANNON 3 5 8 6 Connor TOWILL 7 6 13 7 Koby TATE 6 8 14 8 Koby HANTIS 8 7 15 9 Hixson McINNES 9 9 18

2022 Australian Supercross Final SX3 Standings