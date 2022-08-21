MotoGP 2022 – Round 13 – Red Bull Ring

CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

For the first time in his career, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is a hat-trick hero after leading from start to finish in a tense CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. But that was far from the full story as World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) put in a stunning charge to take second and Yamaha’s best result at the Red Bull Ring, putting in one of his performances of the season. On a day made for convincing rides, the two key title rivals both more than delivered. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) likewise impressed, completing the podium for another big and increasingly consistent haul of points.

MotoGP Race Report

In front of over 90,000 jubilant fans the lights went out for the MotoGP race and Bagnaia grabbed the holeshot from Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Miller slotted into P3 and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) held station in P4. Quartararo got a decent start but at the end of the first lap, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) passed the Frenchman to demote the Championship leader to P6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), meanwhile, didn’t get a good getaway after his holeshot device didn’t engage but the number 41 recovered to P7 by the beginning of the second lap.

Elsewhere, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) crashed out at Turn 4 on Lap 1 and it was later confirmed the 2020 World Champion suffered ligament damage in his foot, declared unfit.

Back at the front, the leading Ducati quartet quickly pulled themselves over a second clear of Viñales, who, in turn, had stretched his advantage over Quartararo to half a second. It wasn’t line astern in the lead group though. Miller overtook Bastianini at Turn 3 and Martin then had a successful bite at the cherry, only for Bastianini to snap back at Turn 1 on Lap 5. Viñales then made a mistake down at Turn 4, the Spaniard dropped behind Aleix Espargaro and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) before drama unfolded further up the road.

Bastianini looked like he had a problem going into Turn 3, and Zarco did an excellent job of taking avoiding action as the Italian slowed right down through no fault of his own. The polesitter then ran straight into the gravel a few seconds later at Turn 4, and later headed back into pitlane as Bastianini was forced to retire.

That saw Bagnaia and Miller open a one second advantage over Martin, and Quartararo was a further 1.3s away in P4 with Espargaro and Viñales P5 and P6. Martin was digging deep and on Lap 11 of 28, the Spaniard was right with his Ducati stablemates. Quartararo was still 1.4s behind the third of the GP22s and had main title rival Espargaro 1.1s adrift, as Bagnaia set a personal best lap to gain a 0.6s lead over Miller.

On Lap 14, Quartararo set his personal best lap of the race and the reigning Champion was now 0.6s behind Martin. The latter then made a mistake at the chicane with 12 laps to go and was forced to give the position up to Quartararo, but did Martin then have a problem? He raised his hand coming out of Turn 4 to signal he might have but he was back at full speed soon enough.

The situation with eight laps to go was this: Bagnaia boasted a 0.9s lead over teammate Miller, who was now hearing Quartararo’s YZR-M1 swarming all over the back of his GP22. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) had picked off Aleix Espargaro for P5, and Espargaro was coming under pressure from Zarco and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar). Martin was still in P4, 0.6s away from Quartararo. That 0.6s gap soon became 0.3s though, with Martin now the fastest rider on track.

With four laps to go, a sensational move at Turn 2B saw Quartararo carve his way past Miller up into P2. Miller just held off Martin for P3 as Quartararo saw Bagnaia 1.5s up the road at the beginning of Lap 26 of 28. Starting Lap 27, Quartararo had clawed 0.2s back and by the last lap, it was under a second as the Yamaha rider homed in.

Martin, up the inside of Miller, then suddenly crashed unhurt at Turn 1, giving Miller an easy ride home to P3. But could Quartararo do anything to stop Bagnaia from winning? Not quite, but he wasn’t far away. Pecco took victory but by just 0.4s to make it a hat-trick and reduce the gap to the Frenchman to 44 points, although Quartararo’s ride was a headline-maker in itself.

Fourth place for Marini is the Italian’s best result in the premier class to date, and he eventually held off Zarco in fifth by less than half a second. 2.4s further behind was Aleix Espargaro who sees his disadvantage to Quartararo grow to 32 points heading to Misano, but on a tough weekend for the Spaniard, it could have been worse from P9 on the grid.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) gave KTM a P7 on their home patch and it was another solid Sunday ride for the South African, as he and Rins were separated by a tenth on the line. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) claimed P9 ahead of Martin in 10th, the latter able to remount after his last lap tumble at Turn 1.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Viñales, Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) rounded out the points positions at the Red Bull Ring.

The title race momentum was definitely swinging towards Bagnaia and arguably still is, and coming up next is the Italian’s home race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – a track he knows like the back of his hand and a track where Quartararo has serious form too. With what was expected to be one of the toughest tracks of the season for Yamaha seeing El Diablo cede only five points and Quartararo, Espargaro, and Bagnaia now split by just 44, it’s very much game on in San Marino…

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“It was long, very long, it was a long race. To be calmer and careful, we chose to use the soft front, but it wasn’t the correct choice for me at the finish of the race, but I’m very happy, very happy. I made too many mistakes in the first part of the year so it was the time to be smarter. When I looked at the gap, I tried to be very constant with the lap times, because I was sure my pace was good enough to open this gap. In the last two laps, I just tried to be as calm as possible because the front tyre was closing everywhere. So, I’m very happy. Again, this weekend we have done an incredible job, so I’m very, very happy with my team; they have done an incredible job yesterday, so I’m very happy. We move on to Misano and I’m really looking forward to being there again.”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 42m14.886 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.492 3 Jack MILLER DUCATI +2.163 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.348 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +8.821 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +11.287 7 Brad BINDER KTM +11.642 8 Alex RINS SUZUKI +11.780 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +16.987 10 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +17.144 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +17.471 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +18.035 13 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +20.012 14 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +26.880 15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +29.744 16 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +30.994 17 Stefan BRADL HONDA +37.960 18 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +42.082 19 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +46.666 20 Remy GARDNER KTM +1 lap Not Classified DNF Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 3 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 16 laps DNF Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 19 laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 22 laps DNF Joan MIR SUZUKI /

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 200 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 168 3 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 156 4 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 5 MILLER Jack AUS 123 6 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 118 7 BINDER Brad RSA 107 8 RINS Alex SPA 92 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 87 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 85 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 85 12 MIR Joan SPA 77 13 MARINI Luca ITA 69 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 45 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 29 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 11 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2 Race

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and team-mate Somkiat Chantra put on quite a show at the Red Bull Ring. Escaping together in a duel at the front, Ogura led for much of the race before a last lap attack from his teammate, but the Japanese rider was able to fight back and take his second Grand Prix win. With it, he also takes the Championship lead. Chantra returns to the podium after proving the protagonist of a classic, with Jake Dixon (Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team) completing the rostrum to make it three in a row.

Ogura nabbed the holeshot as Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) wrested second from Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at Turn 2a. Fernandez came under further attack in the opening stages, shuffled all the way back to eighth when Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) went past at Turn 3 on Lap 2. Ahead, Chantra ran in third, from Dixon, Acosta, and Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).

Lopez overtook Ogura for the lead later that lap at Turn 9, but handed it back when he ran wide on Lap 4 at Turn 4. The Spaniard also ceded second exactly two laps later when Chantra came in hot under brakes, making brief contact on his way through. Meanwhile, Vietti had taken fifth from Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

On Lap 7, Dixon ran long at both Turns 3 and 4, dropping all the way back to eighth and promoting Fernandez back to seventh. The Briton’s first ‘moment’ also gave Vietti a look at Lopez, but those two drifted to 1.5 seconds behind the leading Honda Team Asia duo before the VR46 took over as the rider on the chase.

Acosta passed Lopez for fourth on Lap 13 but when they both had messy runs through the chicane on Lap 14, bottling up the pack, Fernandez capitalised with a double pass up the hill at Turn 3 to take up fifth ahead of Canet, Dixon, and Lopez. However, the KTM Ajo rider lost that spot to Canet on Lap 15 and was back to seventh when Dixon made a move at the chicane on Lap 16.

Meanwhile, Vietti had been racking up fastest laps to catch up to second-placed Chantra. He looked likely to go past eventually until disaster struck on lap 17, when he crashed at Turn 3. The incident handed Chantra a five-second buffer over third place and while Vietti remounted, last of the 26 still running, he would eventually retreat to pit lane and retire.

With Ogura first and Fernandez sixth after the Vietti crash, the race leader was in the live World Championship lead by two points. While Chantra was latched onto his rear wheel with more than half a dozen laps to go, the world waited to see if he’d attack…

Whether he saw “P2 OK” on the pitboard or not, Chantra decided to go for it. On the final lap at Turn 9, the Thai rider struck and made it through cleanly enough. But Ogura is Ogura, as Chantra is Chantra, and the Japanese rider sliced straight back through to take the win and the Championship lead by a single point.

Dixon and Fernandez had got back up to fourth and by the time they started the last lap, but the former was not done yet. Dixon made one unsuccessful attempt to pass Acosta midway through the final lap, but then got the job done at Turn 10 to snatch the final podium place.

Ai Ogura – P1

“It’s amazing, incredible. Almost all the race, I was leading, and I knew that my pace was good but I knew that Somkiat was there behind me all the race. On the last lap, to be honest, I didn’t expect it, but he tried. It wasn’t nice to be attacked but overall it was fantastic and I could finish P1 so I am very happy. That was a big day for me and for my team!”

For Acosta, fourth was still a commendable result in his comeback race, while Fernandez’s Lap 24 overtake of Canet means he is only a point behind Ogura with seven races left this season. Canet did take sixth, with the top 10 rounded out by Lopez, Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Albert Arenas (Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team), and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP).

The rest of the points finishers in 11th through 15th respectively were Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40), Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP), Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), while Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) were among the nine DNFs. They had been eighth and ninth when Dalla Porta was slow off Turn 3 on Lap 18 and Arbolino, with nowhere to go, crashed into him. As for Vietti, he is still third in the standings, but now 27 points off top spot.

Aussie debutante Senna Agius just missed out on the points, crossing the stripe in 17th place after a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits. Still, it was an impressive debut for Agius, on a bike he had not ridden before at a track he was unfamiliar with. Agius will also stand in for Sam Lowes with MarcVDS at Misano, a track he does know.

Senna Agius – P17

“P17 with a long lap penalty here in Austria. Tough race out there today. Have to start somewhere and it’s clear we’re I need to improve over the race distance. Happy with the constant progression this weekend and I’m super happy we get to do it all again in 2 weeks ! A big thank you to Elf MarcVDS Racing Team for an amazing weekend.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap 1 Ai OGURA KALEX 39m30.070 2 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +0.173 3 Jake DIXON KALEX +7.854 4 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +7.960 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +8.037 6 Aron CANET KALEX +9.401 7 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +12.995 8 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +18.254 9 Albert ARENAS KALEX +20.661 10 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +22.227 11 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +23.443 12 Barry BALTUS KALEX +25.793 13 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +27.788 14 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +27.909 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +28.347 16 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +34.611 17 Senna AGIUS KALEX +34.928 18 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +36.314 19 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +44.837 20 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +48.602 21 Rory SKINNER KALEX +48.814 22 Taiga HADA KALEX +59.204 Not Classified DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 5 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 7 laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX 8 laps DNF Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 8 laps DNF Filip SALAC KALEX 15 laps DNF Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 19 laps DNF Keminth KUBO KALEX 20 laps DNF Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX 20 laps DNF Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX 24 laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 OGURA Ai JPN 183 2 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 182 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 137 5 ROBERTS Joe USA 108 6 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 7 DIXON Jake GBR 108 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 96 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 92 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 88 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 75 12 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 64 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 62 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 52 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 43 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 41 19 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 20 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3 Race

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) directed a true Spielberg masterpiece in the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, with the number 71 overcoming two Long Laps to slice back through the field from outside the top 20 and take the win. His second victory of the season, it was some statement. Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) came a very close second as he homed in to within 0.064, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) completing the podium.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took the early lead from the front row before Sasaki took over at the front, but the number 71 was quickly given his notification to do his double Long Lap given for causing the collision at Silverstone. He dropped back into the classic freight train and made his way forward again, and then repeated the feat with some fastest laps all set one after the other. As low as P24 at one point, by Lap 10 the Japanese rider was back into the top six, and by 11 to go he was back in the lead.

Suzuki was on his tail as Öncü held third and Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar) vs teammate and points leader Garcia raged behind in the group. Drama then hit with 7 to go for Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he crashed out, leaving nine riders in the front group before it split into two groups of four; Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) fading slightly in the last few.

Sasaki, Suzuki, Öncü and Muñoz were the first, with Garcia, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Guevara and polesitter Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in the second.

Starting the final lap, Sasaki led Suzuki, with Öncü fending off Muñoz. The first mover was Muñoz as he got past Öncü, and the Turk locked on to fight back. But the four were absolutely on the limit, and in the end the tension stayed high but the positions remained the same. Sasaki just, just stayed ahead to the line as Suzuki tried to draft but couldn’t, the Husqvarna rider able to complete the fairtyle – from the lead to 21st and back to the lead, holding on for victory.

Muñoz was able to keep third and take another impressive rookie podium, with Öncü forced to settle for fourth but maintaining his record of big points hauls in 2022 – and his record of being the sole scorer in every race. Garcia finishes in fifth place to gain a few points on teammate Guevara, who took P7. Moreira split the two in another impressive show of speed from the rookie Brazilian, and Holgado, from his first pole, was P8 and just 0.035 behind Guevara over the line.

John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) took ninth ahead of Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), with both passing Ortola. A second behind the Spaniard, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) had a tough day at the office, taking P12 and only a few points. Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completed that group and the points scorers in Spielberg.

Joel Kelso, who is still suffering from his leg injuries, was well within the points for the first half of the race but ultimately drifted back as the pain really took hold later in the race and forced the young Aussie into making mistakes.

Joel Kelso

“Honestly, this is one of the hardest races we’ve done. We were dong well until the ninth or tenth lap. We suffered a lot from injury and physical condition. We couldn’t stay with the group. We made too many big mistakes and we lost the contact. The hard times make it better for the good times. We will come back stronger in Misano.”

Sasaki struck back in style on Sunday, and he’s now fourth overall – only 55 off the top and six behind Foggia. What will San Marino bring? We’ll find out in two weeks!

Ayumu Sasaki

“I don’t know, I just never gave up. Last week in Silverstone, I made a mistake, it was my fault, and I got penalised. This season has been really tough for me but every hurdle in front of me, I am overcoming, and today I just didn’t give up. I got here on Friday knowing I had a penalty but still I thought, ‘Okay, then I have to be faster than anyone else, and then win the race.’ I think my attitude was very good all weekend. I rode by myself in qualifying and had incredible pace. Fortunately, it was dry, and incredibly, every lap, I didn’t make a mistake. Even on the last lap, I was faster than in qualifying, which is incredible. I just want to say thank you to all the people. It’s a home race for KTM and for my sponsor, Red Bull, so it’s just incredible and hopefully we can catch the front guys in the Championship in the last seven races..”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 39m03.516 2 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.064 3 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.292 4 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.344 5 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +2.453 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +2.636 7 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +3.074 8 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +3.109 9 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +7.474 10 Kaito TOBA KTM +7.713 11 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +7.786 12 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +8.855 13 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +8.952 14 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +9.143 15 Stefano NEPA KTM +9.260 16 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +17.777 17 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +20.558 18 Jaume MASIA KTM +20.597 19 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +20.632 20 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +20.659 21 Scott OGDEN HONDA +20.738 22 Joel KELSO KTM +27.578 23 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +30.848 24 Mario AJI HONDA +31.432 25 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +32.067 26 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +34.243 27 Alberto SURRA HONDA +49.114 28 Ana CARRASCO KTM +49.173 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +49.442 Not Classified DNF 99 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO 14 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 193 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 188 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 144 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 138 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 127 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 114 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 11 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 62 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 56 14 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 54 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 48 17 MCPHEE John GBR 40 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 38 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 30 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22

MotoE Race Two

It’s absolutely game on in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup after Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) made it two wins from two at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. The Brazilian’s double at the Red Bull Ring means he trails Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) by just 17.5 points with 50 on offer in the final round at Misano. Aegerter finished third in Race 2 in Austria thanks to a final-corner pass, while Miquel Pons stayed ahead of the Swiss rider to make it an LCR E-Team 1-2.

As the lights went out, Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) got the holeshot from the middle of the front row and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) passed pole-sitter Granado for second at Turn 1. Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) lunged at both Granado and Pons at Turn 3, but Granado had the better exit and would emerge still in third place. At Turn 4, Aegerter then very nearly crashed but held on to his Energica Ego Corsa and also to sixth spot.

Granado overtook Ferrari at the start of Lap 3, and was quickly onto the tail of Casadei in the battle for the lead. He made his move through Turn 6 on Lap 4, but Casadei stuck with him. The man who fell – literally – two corners short of victory in Race 1 on the afternoon prior then tried to reclaim the lead from Granado at the start of the seventh and final lap of Race 2, nosing ahead but unable to make the pass stick.

In the meantime, Aegerter had climbed to fourth and despite running well wide at Turn 1 on Lap 6, he was showing all of his usual late-race speed. Still, Granado remained in the lead and LCR teammate Pons was up into third, soaking up precious World Cup points. Pons would have another four points of his own when he eventually completed a final-lap pass for second place on Casadei through Turn 6, too.

The story still wasn’t over, however. Casadei was defensive at Turn 9 but Aegerter had his sights set on the podium. The Swiss rider attacked at the final corner and got the job done, claiming third as Granado and Pons crossed the line just ahead.

Casadei was forced to settle for fourth ahead of Ferrari taking the chequered flag in fifth, but the latter would officially be classified ninth due to a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, meaning Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing) inherited fifth in the classification.

Rounding out the top 10 were Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE), Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Racing), Ferrari, and Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40). All 15 riders who took the start made the finish, but Xavi Fores (Octo Pramac MotoE) was a DNS after his bike was pushed off the starting grid just before lights went out, and Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team) had already been declared unfit following a crash in Race 1.

For Aegerter and Granado, there is still everything left to play for when the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup heads to the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini for the final round of the season.

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 Eric GRANADO LCR E-Team 11m54.464 2 Miquel PONS LCR E-Team +0.248 3 Dominique AEGERTER Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE +0.428 4 Mattia CASADEI Pons Racing 40 +0.482 5 Alex ESCRIG Tech3 E-racing +2.641 6 Xavi CARDELUS Avintia Esponsorama Racing +2.769 7 Hikari OKUBO Avant Ajo MotoE +3.082 8 Hector GARZO Tech3 E-racing +3.311 9 Matteo FERRARI Felo Gresini MotoE +3.952 10 Jordi TORRES Pons Racing 40 +4.455 11 Kevin MANFREDI Octo Pramac MotoE +5.469 12 Niccolo CANEPA WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +5.785 13 Kevin ZANNONI Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse +6.534 14 Maria HERRERA Zinia Aspar Team +7.403 15 Marc ALCOBA Zinia Aspar Te am +7.911 Not started DNS 12 Xavi FORES SPA Octo Pramac MotoE DNS

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 194 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 176.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 121.5 4 PONS Miquel SPA 115 5 CASADEI Mattia ITA 111 6 OKUBO Hikari JPN 79.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 78 8 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 74.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 60.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 60 11 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 45.5 12 TORRES Jordi SPA 41 13 ALCOBA Marc SPA 40.5 14 FORES Xavi SPA 33.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 CARDELUS Xavi AND 20 17 HERRERA Maria SPA 19 18 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 19 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 20 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

