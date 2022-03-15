MotoGP 2022 – Round Two
Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia – Preview
The 25 points scored at the end of a masterful performance in Qatar make Enea Bastianini the first MotoGP World Championship leader of the year, and all the right ingredients are there to continue doing well at Mandalika.
Pre-season testing at the Indonesian circuit speaks clearly, even though there are many variables to take into consideration, starting from tyres to the areas of the track that have been resurfaced – without forgetting the question mark related to the random weather events that can crop up at any moment in South-East Asia.
Enea Bastianini
“I cannot wait to get to Indonesia. We’re coming from an incredible race in Qatar, where I claimed my first win in the series. It will be hard to do it again this time, but we surely showed a good pace during testing.
“They should have finished resurfacing some parts of the track, so I don’t know what to expect.
“Even tyres will be different compared to testing, but we have to continue working the same way we have been doing up until now.
“I expect a huge crowd and a lot of supporters of Gresini Racing. We’re eager to get started!”
2022 MotoGP Round Two
Time Schedule (AEDT)
Friday (Sat)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP1
|1255
|Moto2
|FP1
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1615
|Moto3
|FP2
|1710
|Moto2
|FP2
|1805
|MotoGP
|FP2
Saturday (Sun)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP3
|1255
|Moto2
|FP3
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1535
|Moto3
|Q1
|1600
|Moto3
|Q2
|1630
|Moto2
|Q1
|1655
|Moto2
|Q2
|1725
|MotoGP
|FP4
|1805
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1830
|MotoGP
|Q2
Sunday (Mon)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1300
|Moto3
|WUP
|1320
|Moto2
|WUP
|1340
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1500
|Moto3
|Race
|1620
|Moto2
|Race
|1800
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
(*Subject to change*)
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|20 Mar
|Indonesia
|Mandalika
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 Apr
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 Apr
|Portugal
|Algarve
|01 May
|Spain
|Jerez
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Mugello
|05 Jun
|Catalunya
|Catalunya
|19 Jun
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 Jun
|Netherlands
|Assen
|10 Jul
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 Aug
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|21 Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|04 Sept
|San Marino
|Misano
|18 Sept
|Aragón
|Aragón
|25 Sept
|Japan
|Motegi
|02 Oct
|Thailand
|Chang
|16 Oct
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 Oct
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|06 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Valencia