MotoGP 2022 – Round Two

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia – Preview

The 25 points scored at the end of a masterful performance in Qatar make Enea Bastianini the first MotoGP World Championship leader of the year, and all the right ingredients are there to continue doing well at Mandalika.

Pre-season testing at the Indonesian circuit speaks clearly, even though there are many variables to take into consideration, starting from tyres to the areas of the track that have been resurfaced – without forgetting the question mark related to the random weather events that can crop up at any moment in South-East Asia.

Enea Bastianini

“I cannot wait to get to Indonesia. We’re coming from an incredible race in Qatar, where I claimed my first win in the series. It will be hard to do it again this time, but we surely showed a good pace during testing.

“They should have finished resurfacing some parts of the track, so I don’t know what to expect.

“Even tyres will be different compared to testing, but we have to continue working the same way we have been doing up until now.

“I expect a huge crowd and a lot of supporters of Gresini Racing. We’re eager to get started!”

2022 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday (Sat)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP1 1255 Moto2 FP1 1350 MotoGP FP1 1615 Moto3 FP2 1710 Moto2 FP2 1805 MotoGP FP2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1255 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 1725 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)