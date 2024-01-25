2024 Benelli Open Day – February 10

Get your name down for a test ride!

Check out the Benelli range, with their open day to be held February 10 (2024), at your nearest Benelli dealership.

There’ll be test rides available on the stylish Leoncino 500 range, larger capacity Leoncino 800 range, 502C cruiser, TNT 125 fun-bike, and the adventure-ready TRK 251, TRK 502 and TRK 502X models.

There’s only a limited number of test rides available on the day though, so pre-bookings are essential with your selected dealer. Click this link to register.

When: Saturday, 10th February 2024

Saturday, 10th February 2024 Where: At your nearest Benelli dealership

At your nearest Benelli dealership Time: During your dealerships opening hours

Registrations are essential and don’t forget to confirm your test ride time with your dealership. Riders will need to bring their own approved riding gear (ECE approved helmet, jacket, pants and gloves).

Don’t forget you can rev up your summer with the hottest deals on Benelli’s Leoncino 500 and 800 range, and save up to $1,500 + get a BONUS Benelli helmet valued up to $250 – a combined saving of up to $1,750! Offer ends 29th February 2024.

The Fine Print: Open Day Terms & Conditions

The Benelli Open Day will be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 at your local Benelli dealership. Registrations are essential, riders must register using the link provided and fill out the form. Please note that registration does not guarantee you will be riding – A member from your nearest dealership will get in contact with you to organise the test ride. All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own ECE-approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, a riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. You must show your rider’s licence to your head contact at your local dealership. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.