2024 Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph has given their well-proven Tiger 900 range a shot in the arm for 2024 with a swag of improvements headlined by a 13 per cent boost in power. The 888 cc T-Plane crank triple now musters 106.5 hp at 9500 rpm while torque now peaks at 90 Nm at 6850 rpm.

The Tiger 900 GT and 900 GT Pro run a 19-inch front and Marzocchi suspension while the intrepid 900 Rally Pro is graced with a 21-inch front, Showa suspension and 60 mm more suspension travel than its more road oriented siblings.

All bikes get tasty Brembo Stylema stoppers and an all-new seven-inch TFT instrumentation set-up with Bluetooth functionality and a USB-C outlet as standard.

Cruise control is also standard across the range along with the full gamut of IMU controlled electronic safety aids.

Both Pro models get illuminated switches, a two-way quick-shifter, heated grips/seats and tyre pressure monitoring.

A new damped handlebar mounting system creates a more comfortable ride, while the handlebar position on the Rally Pro has been moved back by 15mm and the shape of the 20-litre fuel tank has also been changed to improve ergonomics.

The new rider seat is flatter and roomier, with heated seats on both Pro models, designed specifically to provide more long-distance comfort. With 20mm adjustability on the seat height for all models, and an accessory heated low rider seat available which reduces the seat height by a further 20mm. This offers GT models with a potential seat height as low as 800mm, which combined with the narrow stand over width, improves accessibility.

The adjustable screen has five settings spanning 50mm and the bodywork has been freshened for the new model year.

The Rally Pro gets additional protection from impacts with an alloy sump-guard and engine protection bars, the addition of which bump the ready-to-ride wet weight to 228 kg. The GT tips the scales at 219 kg and the GT Pro at 222 kg.

Triumph Australia are expecting the first shipments of the 2024 Triumph range to start arriving later this year. The Tiger 900 GT is priced from $21,580 ride away, the GT Pro from $24,970 ride away and the Rally Pro from $25,950 ride away.