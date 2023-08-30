2024 KTM 390 Duke

KTM’s small capacity Duke platform, encompassing the 390 Duke – as well as the 125 and 250 cc versions we don’t receive in Australia – are in for a big upgrade for 2024, both from a styling and specification perspective.

We’ll focus on the 390, as that’s the model we’re receiving. Things kick off with more cubes! A longer stroke of 64 mm expands the cubic capacity to 399 cc rather than the old 373 cc. It also now meets EURO 5.2 emissions requirements, in a step no doubt aimed at future proofing these beginner-friendly machines.

With previous editions hitting 32 kW, there was a bit of room for improvement, while still sitting below the 35 kW requirement for Europe’s A2 restrictions, which generally fit into our own LAMS power to weight requirements.

KTM tell us there’s more performance and lighter weight too, but I had to scroll through the KTM website to find a claimed 2 Nm torque increase, and 1 kW gain from the new engine, compared to the 2023 specs that are listed.

Tweaks include to the head and gearbox, but the Austrian manufacturer are being fairly coy about many of the details for a brand with a performance bent and the motto “Ready to Race”.

A fair portion of the capacity creep we’ve seen in recent years has revolved around meeting emissions standards without dropping performance, with these moderate increases seeming to mirror that trend.

The dry weight figure is strangely missing from the 2024 edition specs too, although the 2023 has that listed as 149/150 kg and the only reference I could find for the 2024 was: ‘weight (without fuel) 165 kg’. Read from that what you will.

On the chassis side of things we’re seeing more meaningful updates, with an all new steel trellis frame, new lightweight wheels, eye catching die-cast aluminium subframe, and new triple-clamps. KTM promise better control and stability, alongside enhanced chassis feedback.

Reducing the number of wheel spokes, running an open hub design and lightening the front disc, alongside a hollow axle are all updates, with the front end apparently lighter as a result. What’s that worth in grams or kilograms? KTM doesn’t say.

The swing-arm is also a new curved unit, making room for a new rear shock and muffler.

Seat height is now listed in the official specs as 800/820 mm instead of the previous 830 mm, and it looks like the removal of a spacer allows the seat to be lowered that extra 20 mm.

In good news for the 390 Duke it’s also finally getting the compression and rebound adjustable WP Apex 43 mm forks seen on the Husqvarna 401 and RC 390. Thee shock has pre-load adjustment, as well as five-clicks of rebound. Travel at both ends is a generous 150 mm, mirroring the 2023 model.

The brake system was already class leading, with a 320 mm front rotor and four-piston caliper. However the coming model ushers in a new design which KTM promises to offer better corrosion resistance, with more anodised components. The rear also becomes a twin-piston caliper. ABS is cornering sensitive and also offers Supermoto mode, which deactivates the rear.

Also new is ride modes, with Cornering Traction Control, and Launch Control system specific to Track mode, which maintains revs at 7000 rpm when the throttle is pinned for launch. Default is Street Mode, with Rain mode offering a softer throttle response and more traction control intervention.

A TFT isn’t new, but apparently this is a new five-inch display. Phone connectivity is via the KTMconnect app, including music, calls and turn-by-turn navigation. New switch-blocks are back-lit and designed for the additional functionality.

Lighting is all-LED, now with self cancelling indicators. However, the Quickshifter+ system is still an accessory.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke will be available in Australia and New Zealand from late Q1 2024 onwards, with no word on pricing as yet.