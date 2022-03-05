2022 SuperEnduro of Jerusalem

Round 3

Billy Bolt continued the domination that he kicked off at the start of the season, the Brit creating a serious lead at Round 3 in Israel and looking to be on his way to a second title in the Prestige class. Despite their best efforts, his rivals had no answer for him in Jerusalem.

The organisers of the third round of the season followed everything to the letter, as a new entry to the calendar, and were ready and waiting to provide riders and fans with the best experience. The evening began, as usual, with the Akrapovic SuperPole.

After setting the fastest lap in timed practice Taddy Blazusiak (POL-GasGas) seemed to be on top form, but unfortunately luck was not on his side and his GasGas came to a standstill as the engine stalled. Taddy lost 10 seconds in SuperPole as the clock kept ticking. He was forced to start from seventh place in Races 1 and 3.

The best time was set by none other than championship leader Billy Bolt, who managed to go under the 34 second mark (0’33.609). Behind him, his team-mate Colton Haaker (USA-Husqvarna) also did well on the tight and tricky track, taking second spot on the grid. Cody Webb’s technique worked wonders, and he set off from third with his Sherco, just ahead of Jonny Walker (GBR-Beta), fourth in SuperPole.

When it came to the three races of the evening, Bolt did not concede a single place to his opponents. He collected three wins, displaying confident domination. The Brit admitted that he wasn’t completely comfortable on a track as narrow and technical as in Jerusalem. However, he proved once again that he is adaptable and can be quick and precise in any arena.

The tight track left no recovery time and pushed the world’s best to the limit. Colton Haaker got off to a great start in Race 1 by grabbing the holeshot, but the Californian was quickly overtaken by his Husqvarna colleague. Bolt flew into the lead and never looked back. Haaker then had to see off repeated attempts from an on-form Jonny Walker, with the Beta rider passing him with ease as Colton stalled his bike.

In fact, Walker was to be Bolt’s strongest rival on the night. Still looking for his first crown, the Brit has shown great consistency this season. He finished second in the first race, ahead of Cody Webb who finally managed to conquer his 2022 demons, the American rider was convincing all evening and his performance is on the up, although too late to fight for the title.

The Bolt show continued in Race 2, the reverse grid start. Taddy Blazusiak was quick to get off the line and he took the holeshot, but another stall from his GasGas and pain from arm pump meant he was quickly passed by Bolt and Walker. However, the six-time World Champion does not give up easily and after a big battle with the two Brits, he clung onto a vital second place, taking advantage of two late crashes from Walker. Once again, it was Billy Bolt across the line first, and an unlucky Walker third.

The cherry on the top for Bolt was not only his clean sweep but the way he managed it; with barely a single mistake, making every obstacle look easy, and with a calm and relaxed style. In the final race he finished more than 18-seconds ahead of his nearest opponent.

Enduro fans all over the world agree that Billy Bolt’s technique is flawless and adapts perfectly to all terrains and racing conditions. His championship lead is now a whopping 50-points, giving him a great chance at the grand finale in Riesa.

The final race of the night in Israel also saw a great fight between Walker, Webb, and Haaker with the Beta rider keeping the Americans at bay and coming out on top, finishing second behind Bolt. He also took second overall on the night. Despite finishing third in the last race, Husqvarna’s Haaker narrowly missed out on an overall podium, just one point behind Taddy Blazusiak. The Pole clung onto third overall despite a crash in Race 3.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been a great night, winning SuperPole and all three races. The track was tricky and it was risky to come off the main line, so it was a matter of trying to ride smart and minimise mistakes as much as possible. I didn’t have a great start to race one, but I was quick to position myself right and when I saw an opportunity, I made two sensible overtakes to get into the lead. In race two it was a similar situation, so I knew to stay relaxed and let the race come to me. I focused a lot on getting the holeshot in race three and was happy to pull that off. After some fast opening laps I’d built a strong lead and was able to control it to the finish. Overall, it’s been a perfect night by claiming maximum championship points. I’m looking forward to getting to the double header final round in Germany in two weeks.”

Taddy Blazusiak – P3

“It was an eventful night here in Israel, but I’m happy to have turned it around and come away with a podium result. Unfortunately, SuperPole didn’t go to plan and it resulted in a bad gate pick for races one and three. In those races I ended up getting boxed out and had some crashes as a result. But it did work in my favour for race two where the order was reversed and I pulled the holeshot. I led for a bit and battled for second the whole way. Claiming second was definitely a highlight of the night as it showed what we were capable of here. There’re two rounds to go in Germany. I know Billy will be hard to catch, but second is there for the taking, so I’ll be fighting the whole way. I won’t be giving up!”

Colton Haaker – P4

“It was a bit of an up and down night. Second in SuperPole showed my speed, but to be honest I’ve been struggling to put together a full race. I’m trying the best I can. I know it’s a matter of making that last little piece of the puzzle click to get the job done. The third final was probably my best showing with third and I felt I made progress there that I can carry into Germany.”

There were several highlights of the Jerusalem GP, especially the great organisation of this new event, which has already earned its stripes to become a long-term fixture in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar. The night also delighted fans, riders, teams and SuperEnduro promoters alike.

And there was another reason for the home fans to cheer; local rider Suff Sella on his KTM stepped up from the Junior class to try his hand at the Prestige class in front of his supporters. The 18 year old did well and finished seventh overall in his home GP, beating some seasoned pros.

The next, and final, SuperEnduro event of 2022 will see another ‘first’ as it will be contested over two consecutive evenings at the SachsenArena in Riesa, Germany. Make sure you don’t miss the grand finale on March 19-20, it’s sure to be thrilling.

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Round 3 Results

Prestige Event Classification

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts Jonny Walker (Beta) 49pts Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 41pts Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 40pts…

Prestige Race 1

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 6:39.980 Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 6:47.126 Cody Webb (Sherco) 11 laps, 7:00.157 Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:19.238…

Prestige Race 2

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:11.512 Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 12 laps, 7:23.168 Jonny Walker (Beta) 12 laps, 7:46.342

…6. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:50.348…

Prestige Race 3

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:12.585 Jonny Walker (Beta) 12 laps, 7:30.934 Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:36.398…

Championship Standings (after round 3)