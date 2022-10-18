Billy McConnell to race ASBK

Billy McConnell will return to Australia and race the two remaining rounds of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Alpinestars Superbike Championship with 727Moto Yamaha.

The ex British Supersport Champion finished second this year in the British 1000 cc Superstock Championship, a hotly contested series in which he took four victories this season on a Honda. McConnell also finished second in the championship last year, in that season he rode a BMW.

After competing in the final round of the British Championship last weekend Billy McConnell is now preparing to wing his way home to South Australia, where he plans to meet up with the 727Moto squad and go testing with the team.

Things have recently started looking up for 727Moto with Ty Lynch firmly in contention for the Australian Supersport crown after a great showing last time out at Morgan Park.

Likewise, at a recent round of the Victorian Road Racing Championships at Phillip Island, where a lot of the ASBK heavy hitters raced, Jed Metcher had a lot more pace on the 727Moto Superbike and mixed it up with the front runners. Metcher also ran with Troy Herfoss during the recent MotoGP support races.

The addition of the hugely experienced McConnell to the 727Moto line-up will be a great asset for them.

The penultimate round of the Australian Superbike Championship will take place alongside the World Superbike finale at Phillip Island on the weekend of November 20.

ASBK then heads to South Australia for the final round the following weekend, November 27.

Billy McConnell hails from South Australia and is sure to have plenty of supporters at The Bend as he adds even more colour to an event that will host a swag of internationals. MotoGP star Jack Miller of course the headline act, and riding with him under his Thriller Motorsports banner will be recently crowned FIM World Endurance Champion Josh Hook, Moto2 rider Marcel Schrotter and Red Bull Rookie Harrison Voight.

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 213 3 Bryan STARING 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 66 13 Broc PEARSON 65 14 Jed METCHER 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

