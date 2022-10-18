Billy McConnell to race ASBK
Billy McConnell will return to Australia and race the two remaining rounds of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Alpinestars Superbike Championship with 727Moto Yamaha.
The ex British Supersport Champion finished second this year in the British 1000 cc Superstock Championship, a hotly contested series in which he took four victories this season on a Honda. McConnell also finished second in the championship last year, in that season he rode a BMW.
After competing in the final round of the British Championship last weekend Billy McConnell is now preparing to wing his way home to South Australia, where he plans to meet up with the 727Moto squad and go testing with the team.
Things have recently started looking up for 727Moto with Ty Lynch firmly in contention for the Australian Supersport crown after a great showing last time out at Morgan Park.
Likewise, at a recent round of the Victorian Road Racing Championships at Phillip Island, where a lot of the ASBK heavy hitters raced, Jed Metcher had a lot more pace on the 727Moto Superbike and mixed it up with the front runners. Metcher also ran with Troy Herfoss during the recent MotoGP support races.
The addition of the hugely experienced McConnell to the 727Moto line-up will be a great asset for them.
The penultimate round of the Australian Superbike Championship will take place alongside the World Superbike finale at Phillip Island on the weekend of November 20.
ASBK then heads to South Australia for the final round the following weekend, November 27.
Billy McConnell hails from South Australia and is sure to have plenty of supporters at The Bend as he adds even more colour to an event that will host a swag of internationals. MotoGP star Jack Miller of course the headline act, and riding with him under his Thriller Motorsports banner will be recently crowned FIM World Endurance Champion Josh Hook, Moto2 rider Marcel Schrotter and Red Bull Rookie Harrison Voight.
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|242
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|213
|3
|Bryan STARING
|189
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|170
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|161
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|160
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|156
|8
|Josh WATERS
|136
|9
|Anthony WEST
|117
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|111
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|76
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|66
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|65
|14
|Jed METCHER
|62
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|58
|17
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|18
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|19
|Beau BEATON
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|25
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|22
|22
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|23
|Paul LALLY
|20
|24
|Sloan FROST
|17
|25
|Benjamin LOWE
|11
|26
|Luke MACDONALD
|10
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|28
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November