KYMCO ATV & UTV EOFY deals

From May 1st to June 30th, 2024, customers can save $500 off the recommended retail price on the rugged and reliable KYMCO MXU400 and MXU 550 EPS ATVs and the versatile UXV 450 EPS UTV.

The MXU 400 epitomises reliability and simplicity. It features a carburettor and air/oil-cooled engine. Its CVT automatic transmission with selectable high/low range offers flexible work speeds, while independent suspension and push-button selectable 2WD/4WD ensure stability and traction across any terrain.

For those seeking a blend of strength and sophistication, the KYMCO MXU 550i EPS sets the standard. With advanced features such as fuel injection, electronic power steering, a 2″ hitch receiver, a digital instrument panel, and robust luggage racks, it redefines what it means to be farm-ready.

The KYMCO UXV 450i UTV is designed to make light work of farm tasks, boasting unmatched agility thanks to its narrow track and short wheelbase. The deep bench seat ensures comfort for both driver and passenger, making it the perfect companion for long days on the land.

Gary Ridden – KYMCO Australia National Sales Manager

“We’re thrilled to offer these exclusive End-of-Financial Year deals on our hard-working KYMCO ATVs and UTVs. With their rugged construction and innovative features, our vehicles are Made Tough in Taiwan to meet the demands of Australian farmers.”

Contact your local KYMCO off-road dealer for further information and to take advantage of these special offers, or head to the KYMCO Australia website.

The Fine Print

*To qualify for this promotion, customers must purchase an eligible KYMCO ATV or UTV from a participating KYMCO off-road dealership between May 1st, 2024, and June 30th, 2024. While stocks last.