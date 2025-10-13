2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round Five – Griffith, NSW

A great crowd at Griffith’s The Pines Speedway witnessed a landmark weekend for the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals, as hometown hero Billy Ryan became the youngest ever Pro 450 round winner, and Brittaney O’Brien claimed the inaugural Pro Women’s Championship in style.

The event marked the first visit to Griffith for the national series and the first time both TT and Flat Track formats were run on the same day. This move proved a big hit with fans and an endurance test for riders, who battled across varying surfaces and layouts in one action-packed program.

Riding with confidence on home soil, Ryan produced a breakthrough performance to claim his maiden Pro 450 round win, making history as the youngest rider ever to do so. His speed and composure against an experienced field marked him as one of the sport’s brightest emerging stars.

In the Pro Women’s class, Whitsunday-based Brittaney O’Brien delivered a commanding campaign to secure the first-ever national title. O’Brien’s consistency across both TT and Flat Track races proved unbeatable; she stood on the podium in every outing to seal the crown by an impressive 65 points over Matilda Heaton-New. The local fans also had plenty to cheer for, as Griffith’s own Lori Gow dazzled on home turf, winning four of the five races to close her season on a high note.

In the Junior ranks, Neiko Donovan edged arch-rival Jed Fyffe in the Junior Lites category after another tense head-to-head battle, while George Holmkvist showed maturity beyond his years to claim overall honours in the Junior 85s with a string of consistent finishes.

Elsewhere, Corey Banks impressed in his debut Pro Twin appearance aboard a Hyosung, taking two wins from three races, while Sam Hollands continued his dominance in the Clubman Open class, racking up four victories to further underline his season-long form.

Continue below for individual class coverage and complete results.

Pro 450

Sixteen year-old Billy Ryan went next level at Griffith, becoming the youngest ever Yamaha Blu Cru AFTN Pro 450 round winner, taking two race victories along the way.

Ryan beat out his training partner and points leader Tom Armstrong, with the difference being a fall from Armstrong in the third race where he had to remount.

Former champion Mick Kirkness made an impact with his wildcard entry, doubling up with media duties, starting races strongly, and claiming a podium in race two.

Current champion and local Tom Herrick also enjoyed a strong night, scoring three podiums and third overall. Brandon Burns and Callan Butcher were two other locals with good speed, with Butcher taking Superpole.

Billy Ryan

“I always go good at Griffith, but hopefully there is more of these results to come for Gunnedah! Just knowing you can run with the boys at the top is a good confidence booster. When a loose oil track is prepared well there are good passing opportunities – Tom (Armstrong – track curator) should be very proud of his work there. When there are passing opportunities like there was tonight, the jump isn’t as important, you can work your way through the field. Tonight I waited for those old fellas to wear down a little bit, then I made my moves in the final laps!”

Armstrong now leads the standings on 1044-points, to Herrick’s 934. Wicks third on 889, Ryan fourth (857) and Dunker fifth (780).

Pro 450 Round Overall (A-races)

Pos Name Pole R1B R1A R2A R3A R3A2 R4A R5A Total 1 RYAN / / 55 55 27.5 27.5 43 50 258 2 ARMSTRONG / / 50 50 19 25 55 55 254 3 HERRICK / / 46 40 21.5 21.5 50 46 225 4 BURNS / / 38 43 23 19 46 34 203 5 BUTCHER 5 / 36 38 20 20 38 43 200 6 KIRKNESS / / 43 46 25 23 40 19 196 7 WICKS / / 34 34 18 18 32 36 172 8 ARCHIBALD / / 40 17 16 16 36 40 165 9 ARTER / / 28 30 11 11 34 38 152 10 GRABHAM / / 32 36 17 17 24 22 148 11 BANKS / / 30 32 13 9 28 30 142 12 SAWDY / / 26 20 12 14 30 32 134 13 GRAS / / 24 28 15 12 26 20 125 14 GRIFFIN / / 22 24 10 15 20 28 119 15 ARMSTRONG / 16 / 26 14 8.5 22 26 112.5 16 GRABHAM / / 19 19 9.5 10 19 24 100.5 17 BORLASE / / 20 22 9 13 17 18 99

Pro 450 Round Overall (B-races)

Pos Name R1B R2B R3B R4B R5B Total 19 D LIONETTI 13 12 16 16 16 73 20 H COLLINS 10 16 15 15 15 71 21 R NEW 14 15 14 14 13 70 22 B GOW 11 14 13 12 12 62 23 S RICHARDS 12 13 / 13 14 52 24 G RAUTMAN 7 10 10 11 11 49 25 K ROBINSON 9 11 11 / / 31 26 J MALLATT 8 9 12 / / 29

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Armstrong 1044 2 T. Herrick 934 3 D. Wicks 889 4 B. Ryan 857 5 C. Dunker 780 6 B. Grabham 696 7 J. Carter 659 8 B. Burns 639 9 R. Jacobs 636 10 D. Borlase 626 11 C. Archibald 580 12 C. Butcher 545 13 J. Sawdy 475 14 J. Griffin 463 15 L. Moody 396 16 M. Price 377 17 C. Banks 315 18 J. Lytras 280 19 R. New 258 20 D. Lionetti 209 21 M. Kirkness 196 22 L. Magee 158 23 H. Collins 145 24 H. Giffin 139 25 A. Gras 125 26 J. Unicomb 118 27 T. Davies 114 28 D. Armstrong 112.5 29 K. O’Donnell 112 30 K. Robinson 110 31 B. McCowat 108 32 E. Grabham 100.5 33 J. Griffin 93 34 G. Rautman 93 35 R. Sandow 87 36 R. Plum 86 37 M. Grimshaw 75 38 T. Allen 74 39 A. Fisher 74 40 G. Smith 65 41 B. Gow 62 42 L. Gow 61 43 S. Richards 52 44 J. Mallatt 29 45 L. Grimshaw 26 46 M. Heaton-New 18 47 K. Jensen 6

Pro Women

Brittaney O’Brien is the inaugural Yamaha Blu Cru Pro Women AFTN champion, putting in a solid performance at Griffith to seal the title and take home the Bunda Fine Jewels gold and diamond sprocket earrings valued at $2500.

Brittaney O’Brien

“I’d just like to thank everyone who has supported me through all the rounds, all the girls, parents and other riders who backed me the whole way, it’s really built my confidence,” an elated O’Brien said on the podium. “I lowered my expectations just in case I didn’t do any good! I had my work cut out for me, but in the end we got it done!”

O’Brien was on the podium in every race, while local Lori Gow was the standout performer of the round, taking four race wins.

Lori Gow

“It was a pretty tough day, I had to work hard for it but so much fun at the same time,” Gow said, adding, “The TT was really good, I think that suits me well.”

O’Brien took the win on 645-points, to Matilda Heaton-New’s 580, with Emma Scott third placed on 556. Weekend winner Gow sits seventh, with all points from this event. Tayla Street eighth on 243, also all earnt this weekend.

Pro Women Round Overall

Pos Name P R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Lori GOW 5 55 55 55 55 50 275 2 Tayla STREET 46 46 46 50 55 243 3 Brittaney O’BRIEN 50 50 50 46 46 242 4 Matilda HEATON-NEW 43 43 38 43 43 210 5 Molly FAIREY 40 38 40 40 40 198 6 Emma SCOTT 36 40 43 38 38 195 7 Katarna ROBINSON 38 36 36 110

Pro Women Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brittaney O’BRIEN HON 645 2 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 580 3 Emma SCOTT HON 556 4 Katarna ROBINSON GAS 431 5 Latiya ALLAN KTM 412 6 Brie LEVY HON 315 7 Lori GOW HON 275 8 Tayla STREET HON 243 9 Mylie ROBINSON KAW 214 10 Molly FAIREY HUS 198 11 Kelsey JENSEN KTM 40

Junior Lites

In the tug-of-war that is Junior Lites, Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna) was able to get the better of Jed Fyffe (KTM) at Griffith, Donovan eking out a five-point lead with three race wins to Fyffe’s two, however Fyffe retained a narrowing standings lead by 19-points.

Almost every race came down to a few tenths of a second, with Tahj Edwards (Yamaha) showing a good turn of speed as the fastest qualifier, with the five Pole points to match, putting him up alongside Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (KTM) and Lenny Duggan (Husqvarna) as future threats.

For Donovan, he said he had to look for improvements during the day, kicking off with two race wins before dropping to second and third in races three and four respectively, only to regain the top step in the final race.

Neiko Donovan

“We started out a bit rough, then changed a few things and ended up changing them back. It was a challenging day, definitely put me through my paces but I got through with the win in the end.”

Fyffe claimed second in the opening two races, before taking two race wins, and ending the weekend with a third, he leads the standings on 1113-points, to Donovan’s 1096. Third is Hope-Hodgetts on 910.

Junior Lites Round Overall

P o s N a m e Bike P o l e R 1 R 2 R 3 R 4 R 5 Points 1 N. Donovan H u s / 5 5 5 5 50 46 5 5 2 6 1 2 J. Fyffe K T M / 5 0 5 0 5 5 55 46 256 3 L. Duggan H u s / 4 6 4 0 4 0 5 0 50 2 2 6 4 H. Hope-Hodgetts K T M / 4 0 4 3 4 3 4 3 43 2 1 2 5 J. Cooper K T M / 3 8 3 8 38 40 3 8 1 9 2 6 J. Banks K T M / 3 6 3 6 36 38 3 6 1 8 2 7 T. Edwards K T M 5 4 3 4 6 4 6 – 40 180 8 R. Fenech H u s / 3 4 3 4 3 4 3 6 3 4 1 7 2 9 I. Wilesmith H o n / 3 2 3 2 3 2 3 4 3 2 1 6 2

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Fyffe KTM 1113 2 N. Donovan Hus 1096 3 H. Hope-Hodgetts KTM 910 4 L. Duggan Hus 862 5 T. Edwards KTM 810 6 J. Cooper KTM 736 7 M. Carter KTM 584 8 J. Banks KTM 414 9 R. Haller Hon 408 10 R. Fenech Hus 404 11 L. Duggan Hus 324 12 K. Moran Hus 256 13 A. Dippelsmann KTM 256 14 M. Blackford Hus 238 15 I. Wilesmith Hon 162

Junior 85s

There were three different race winners in Junior 85s but it was George Holmkvist (KTM) that was rewarded with the round win after taking the final race victory ahead of Brody Ford by several tenths of a second. “I figured out my starts at the end of the day and built up my confidence,” Holmkvist said, adding that he was aware of the points situation going into the final race and needing the win.

Ford took pole on his Yamaha, and two wins out of five races, but couldn’t match Holmkvist’s consistency. Likewise Holmes took the other two wins, but ended the weekend in third.

Baker, who finished the weekend in seventh, continues to hold a generous standings lead on 1009.5 points, French (886) second and Beard (877) third. Weekend winner Holmqvist is sixth, behind Ford and Heaton-New.

Junior 85 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 G. Holmqvist KTM / 50 46 46 50 55 247 2 B. Ford Yam 5 36 43 55 55 50 244 3 H. Holmes KTM / 55 55 43 40 36 229 4 J. French Hus / 38 50 50 36 40 214 5 F. Beard KTM / 40 38 38 46 46 208 6 L. Heaton-New KTM / 46 36 36 43 43 204 7 B. Baker KTM / 43 40 40 38 38 199 8 R. Duggan Hus / 34 34 34 34 34 170 9 A. Pasin KTM / 32 32 30 32 30 156 10 C. Armstrong Yam / 22 30 32 30 32 146 11 Z. Salmon KTM / 28 28 26 28 26 136 12 B. Lowe Hus / 24 22 28 26 28 128 13 C. Guiney Hon / 26 24 24 20 20 114 14 T. Patten Hon / 30 26 – 24 24 104 15 B. Griffiths Yam / 19 19 22 18 22 100 16 H. O’Brien Hus / 20 20 20 22 18 100 17 S. Hangan KTM / – 18 19 19 19 75

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Baker KTM 1009.5 2 J. French Hus 886 3 F. Beard KTM 877 4 B. Ford Yam 869.5 5 L. Heaton-New KTM 855 6 G. Holmqvist KTM 793 7 R. Duggan Hus 648 8 C. Armstrong Yam 554 9 J. Straney KTM 533 10 K. Tulloch KTM 438 11 C. Guiney Hon 396 12 H. Holmes KTM 384 13 A. Pasin KTM 368 14 Z. Salmon KTM 366 15 B. Lowe Hus 358 16 H. O’Brien Hus 299 17 B. Brookes Gas 248 18 T. Bailey KTM 228 19 S. Hangan KTM 203 20 A. Joel Gas 167 21 T. Patten Hon 104 22 B. Griffiths Yam 100

Clubman Open

Sam Hollands (Honda) was the standout in Clubman Open yet again, winning four races across the day after claiming Pole, and only giving away a single win to Carnie, who was the runner-up. Carnie took the second step on the round podium, just a single point ahead of Irvin.

Sam Hollands

“I was looking forward to the round here at my home track of Griffith,” Hollands said. “The first four races were pretty good, but then Coops (Cooper Carnie) came from nowhere in the last one and smoked us!”

Hollands holds a generous lead in the standings on 706-points, with Irvin a distant second on 574, followed by Barnes on 551.

Clubman Open Round Overall

Pos Name Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 S. Hollands Hon 5 55 55 55 55 50 275 2 C. Carnie Hus / 46 43 46 50 55 240 3 R. Irvin Hon / 50 50 50 43 46 239 4 N. Girdler Hus / 40 46 43 40 36 205 5 T. Davies Hus / 38 32 40 46 43 199 6 J. Glennon KTM / 43 40 34 38 40 195 7 A. Glennon Yam / 36 38 36 34 34 178 8 R. Sandow Hon / 24 34 38 36 38 170 9 W. Barnes KTM / 32 36 30 32 32 162 10 J. Griffin Hon / 30 28 32 30 30 150 11 P. Smith KTM / 28 26 28 28 28 138 12 T. Holdup Hon / 34 30 26 24 22 136 13 D. Klaver Yam / 26 24 22 26 26 124 14 M. Demamiel Hon / 22 22 24 22 24 114 15 B. Boman Suz / 20 19 20 20 20 99 16 R. Chaplin KTM / 19 20 19 – – 58

Clubman Open Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Hollands Hon 706 2 R. Irvin Hon 574 3 W. Barnes KTM 551 4 T. Davies Hus 519 5 C. Carnie Hus 510 6 N. Girdler Hus 501 7 A. Glennon Yam 426 8 R. Sandow Hon 379 9 J. Glennon KTM 347 10 J. Griffin Hon 347 11 P. Smith KTM 322 12 T. Holdup Hon 319 13 E. Simpson KTM 306 14 L. Bacskai Hus 266 15 A. Giffin Hus 230 16 M. Wolfe KTM 216 17 D. Klaver Yam 212 18 L. Fairey Hus 124 19 M. Demamiel Hon 114 20 B. Boman Suz 99 21 S. Richards Yam 68 22 R. Chaplin KTM 58 23 M. Anderson Yam 36

Pro Twins

Corey Banks (Hyosung) topped two of the three races run in the Pro Twins class, with runner up Ashley Wilesmith taking the final win, and ending the weekend a point ahead of Ryan New, who took pole.

Corey Banks

“I haven’t ridden one of these (twins) for fifteen years, especially this one. Everyone was on the pace and I was just happy to come away with the win. On this bike the suspension is not too good, so you’ve got to sort of road race it and not get too happy with the throttle, I found that out early!”

Wilesmith retains the Pro Twins lead on 318-points, Ryan New on 286 and Peter Smith just ahead of Keeley Pritchett on 245 to 244, respectively.

Pro Twins Round Overall

Pos Name P R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Corey BANKS 55 50 55 160 2 Ashley WILESMITH 43 55 50 148 3 Ryan NEW 5 50 46 46 147 4 Peter SMITH 46 40 43 129 5 Keeley PRITCHETT 38 43 40 121 6 Daniel LAWRENCE 40 38 38 116 7 Rocco NARDI 34 34 36 104 8 Bede HUNT 36 36 72

Pro Twins Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Ashley WILESMITH DUC 318 2 Ryan NEW KAW 286 3 Peter SMITH KTM 245 4 Keeley PRITCHETT SUZ 244 5 Corey BANKS HYO 160 6 Kristian O’DONNELL CF 146 7 Shane RICHARDS YAM 127 8 Daniel LAWRENCE HD 116 9 Rocco NARDI HD 104 10 Bede HUNT KAW 72

Up Next

The AFTN paddock next heads to Gunnedah for a double-header finale across the weekend of November 16.

2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals