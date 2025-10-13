2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Round Five – Griffith, NSW
A great crowd at Griffith’s The Pines Speedway witnessed a landmark weekend for the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals, as hometown hero Billy Ryan became the youngest ever Pro 450 round winner, and Brittaney O’Brien claimed the inaugural Pro Women’s Championship in style.
The event marked the first visit to Griffith for the national series and the first time both TT and Flat Track formats were run on the same day. This move proved a big hit with fans and an endurance test for riders, who battled across varying surfaces and layouts in one action-packed program.
Riding with confidence on home soil, Ryan produced a breakthrough performance to claim his maiden Pro 450 round win, making history as the youngest rider ever to do so. His speed and composure against an experienced field marked him as one of the sport’s brightest emerging stars.
In the Pro Women’s class, Whitsunday-based Brittaney O’Brien delivered a commanding campaign to secure the first-ever national title. O’Brien’s consistency across both TT and Flat Track races proved unbeatable; she stood on the podium in every outing to seal the crown by an impressive 65 points over Matilda Heaton-New. The local fans also had plenty to cheer for, as Griffith’s own Lori Gow dazzled on home turf, winning four of the five races to close her season on a high note.
In the Junior ranks, Neiko Donovan edged arch-rival Jed Fyffe in the Junior Lites category after another tense head-to-head battle, while George Holmkvist showed maturity beyond his years to claim overall honours in the Junior 85s with a string of consistent finishes.
Elsewhere, Corey Banks impressed in his debut Pro Twin appearance aboard a Hyosung, taking two wins from three races, while Sam Hollands continued his dominance in the Clubman Open class, racking up four victories to further underline his season-long form.
Continue below for individual class coverage and complete results.
Pro 450
Sixteen year-old Billy Ryan went next level at Griffith, becoming the youngest ever Yamaha Blu Cru AFTN Pro 450 round winner, taking two race victories along the way.
Ryan beat out his training partner and points leader Tom Armstrong, with the difference being a fall from Armstrong in the third race where he had to remount.
Former champion Mick Kirkness made an impact with his wildcard entry, doubling up with media duties, starting races strongly, and claiming a podium in race two.
Current champion and local Tom Herrick also enjoyed a strong night, scoring three podiums and third overall. Brandon Burns and Callan Butcher were two other locals with good speed, with Butcher taking Superpole.
Billy Ryan
“I always go good at Griffith, but hopefully there is more of these results to come for Gunnedah! Just knowing you can run with the boys at the top is a good confidence booster. When a loose oil track is prepared well there are good passing opportunities – Tom (Armstrong – track curator) should be very proud of his work there. When there are passing opportunities like there was tonight, the jump isn’t as important, you can work your way through the field. Tonight I waited for those old fellas to wear down a little bit, then I made my moves in the final laps!”
Armstrong now leads the standings on 1044-points, to Herrick’s 934. Wicks third on 889, Ryan fourth (857) and Dunker fifth (780).
Pro 450 Round Overall (A-races)
|Pos
|Name
|Pole
|R1B
|R1A
|R2A
|R3A
|R3A2
|R4A
|R5A
|Total
|1
|RYAN
|/
|/
|55
|55
|27.5
|27.5
|43
|50
|258
|2
|ARMSTRONG
|/
|/
|50
|50
|19
|25
|55
|55
|254
|3
|HERRICK
|/
|/
|46
|40
|21.5
|21.5
|50
|46
|225
|4
|BURNS
|/
|/
|38
|43
|23
|19
|46
|34
|203
|5
|BUTCHER
|5
|/
|36
|38
|20
|20
|38
|43
|200
|6
|KIRKNESS
|/
|/
|43
|46
|25
|23
|40
|19
|196
|7
|WICKS
|/
|/
|34
|34
|18
|18
|32
|36
|172
|8
|ARCHIBALD
|/
|/
|40
|17
|16
|16
|36
|40
|165
|9
|ARTER
|/
|/
|28
|30
|11
|11
|34
|38
|152
|10
|GRABHAM
|/
|/
|32
|36
|17
|17
|24
|22
|148
|11
|BANKS
|/
|/
|30
|32
|13
|9
|28
|30
|142
|12
|SAWDY
|/
|/
|26
|20
|12
|14
|30
|32
|134
|13
|GRAS
|/
|/
|24
|28
|15
|12
|26
|20
|125
|14
|GRIFFIN
|/
|/
|22
|24
|10
|15
|20
|28
|119
|15
|ARMSTRONG
|/
|16
|/
|26
|14
|8.5
|22
|26
|112.5
|16
|GRABHAM
|/
|/
|19
|19
|9.5
|10
|19
|24
|100.5
|17
|BORLASE
|/
|/
|20
|22
|9
|13
|17
|18
|99
Pro 450 Round Overall (B-races)
|Pos
|Name
|R1B
|R2B
|R3B
|R4B
|R5B
|Total
|19
|D LIONETTI
|13
|12
|16
|16
|16
|73
|20
|H COLLINS
|10
|16
|15
|15
|15
|71
|21
|R NEW
|14
|15
|14
|14
|13
|70
|22
|B GOW
|11
|14
|13
|12
|12
|62
|23
|S RICHARDS
|12
|13
|/
|13
|14
|52
|24
|G RAUTMAN
|7
|10
|10
|11
|11
|49
|25
|K ROBINSON
|9
|11
|11
|/
|/
|31
|26
|J MALLATT
|8
|9
|12
|/
|/
|29
Pro 450 Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Armstrong
|
1044
|
2
|
T. Herrick
|
934
|
3
|
D. Wicks
|
889
|
4
|
B. Ryan
|
857
|
5
|
C. Dunker
|
780
|
6
|
B. Grabham
|
696
|
7
|
J. Carter
|
659
|
8
|
B. Burns
|
639
|
9
|
R. Jacobs
|
636
|
10
|
D. Borlase
|
626
|
11
|
C. Archibald
|
580
|
12
|
C. Butcher
|
545
|
13
|
J. Sawdy
|
475
|
14
|
J. Griffin
|
463
|
15
|
L. Moody
|
396
|
16
|
M. Price
|
377
|
17
|
C. Banks
|
315
|
18
|
J. Lytras
|
280
|
19
|
R. New
|
258
|
20
|
D. Lionetti
|
209
|
21
|
M. Kirkness
|
196
|
22
|
L. Magee
|
158
|
23
|
H. Collins
|
145
|
24
|
H. Giffin
|
139
|
25
|
A. Gras
|
125
|
26
|
J. Unicomb
|
118
|
27
|
T. Davies
|
114
|
28
|
D. Armstrong
|
112.5
|
29
|
K. O’Donnell
|
112
|
30
|
K. Robinson
|
110
|
31
|
B. McCowat
|
108
|
32
|
E. Grabham
|
100.5
|
33
|
J. Griffin
|
93
|
34
|
G. Rautman
|
93
|
35
|
R. Sandow
|
87
|
36
|
R. Plum
|
86
|
37
|
M. Grimshaw
|
75
|
38
|
T. Allen
|
74
|
39
|
A. Fisher
|
74
|
40
|
G. Smith
|
65
|
41
|
B. Gow
|
62
|
42
|
L. Gow
|
61
|
43
|
S. Richards
|
52
|
44
|
J. Mallatt
|
29
|
45
|
L. Grimshaw
|
26
|
46
|
M. Heaton-New
|
18
|
47
|
K. Jensen
|
6
Pro Women
Brittaney O’Brien is the inaugural Yamaha Blu Cru Pro Women AFTN champion, putting in a solid performance at Griffith to seal the title and take home the Bunda Fine Jewels gold and diamond sprocket earrings valued at $2500.
Brittaney O’Brien
“I’d just like to thank everyone who has supported me through all the rounds, all the girls, parents and other riders who backed me the whole way, it’s really built my confidence,” an elated O’Brien said on the podium. “I lowered my expectations just in case I didn’t do any good! I had my work cut out for me, but in the end we got it done!”
O’Brien was on the podium in every race, while local Lori Gow was the standout performer of the round, taking four race wins.
Lori Gow
“It was a pretty tough day, I had to work hard for it but so much fun at the same time,” Gow said, adding, “The TT was really good, I think that suits me well.”
O’Brien took the win on 645-points, to Matilda Heaton-New’s 580, with Emma Scott third placed on 556. Weekend winner Gow sits seventh, with all points from this event. Tayla Street eighth on 243, also all earnt this weekend.
Pro Women Round Overall
|Pos
|Name
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Lori GOW
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|50
|275
|2
|Tayla STREET
|46
|46
|46
|50
|55
|243
|3
|Brittaney O’BRIEN
|50
|50
|50
|46
|46
|242
|4
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|43
|43
|38
|43
|43
|210
|5
|Molly FAIREY
|40
|38
|40
|40
|40
|198
|6
|Emma SCOTT
|36
|40
|43
|38
|38
|195
|7
|Katarna ROBINSON
|38
|36
|36
|110
Pro Women Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brittaney O’BRIEN
|HON
|645
|2
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|580
|3
|Emma SCOTT
|HON
|556
|4
|Katarna ROBINSON
|GAS
|431
|5
|Latiya ALLAN
|KTM
|412
|6
|Brie LEVY
|HON
|315
|7
|Lori GOW
|HON
|275
|8
|Tayla STREET
|HON
|243
|9
|Mylie ROBINSON
|KAW
|214
|10
|Molly FAIREY
|HUS
|198
|11
|Kelsey JENSEN
|KTM
|40
Junior Lites
In the tug-of-war that is Junior Lites, Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna) was able to get the better of Jed Fyffe (KTM) at Griffith, Donovan eking out a five-point lead with three race wins to Fyffe’s two, however Fyffe retained a narrowing standings lead by 19-points.
Almost every race came down to a few tenths of a second, with Tahj Edwards (Yamaha) showing a good turn of speed as the fastest qualifier, with the five Pole points to match, putting him up alongside Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (KTM) and Lenny Duggan (Husqvarna) as future threats.
For Donovan, he said he had to look for improvements during the day, kicking off with two race wins before dropping to second and third in races three and four respectively, only to regain the top step in the final race.
Neiko Donovan
“We started out a bit rough, then changed a few things and ended up changing them back. It was a challenging day, definitely put me through my paces but I got through with the win in the end.”
Fyffe claimed second in the opening two races, before taking two race wins, and ending the weekend with a third, he leads the standings on 1113-points, to Donovan’s 1096. Third is Hope-Hodgetts on 910.
Junior Lites Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Bike
|
Pole
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|Points
|
1
|
N. Donovan
|
Hus
|
/
|
55
|
55
|
50
|
46
|
55
|
261
|
2
|
J. Fyffe
|
KTM
|
/
|
50
|
50
|
55
|
55
|
46
|
256
|
3
|
L. Duggan
|
Hus
|
/
|
46
|
40
|
40
|
50
|
50
|
226
|
4
|
H. Hope-Hodgetts
|
KTM
|
/
|
40
|
43
|
43
|
43
|
43
|
212
|
5
|
J. Cooper
|
KTM
|
/
|
38
|
38
|
38
|
40
|
38
|
192
|
6
|
J. Banks
|
KTM
|
/
|
36
|
36
|
36
|
38
|
36
|
182
|
7
|
T. Edwards
|
KTM
|
5
|
43
|
46
|
46
|
–
|
40
|
180
|
8
|
R. Fenech
|
Hus
|
/
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
36
|
34
|
172
|
9
|
I. Wilesmith
|
Hon
|
/
|
32
|
32
|
32
|
34
|
32
|
162
Junior Lites Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Points
|
1
|
J. Fyffe
|
KTM
|
1113
|
2
|
N. Donovan
|
Hus
|
1096
|
3
|
H. Hope-Hodgetts
|
KTM
|
910
|
4
|
L. Duggan
|
Hus
|
862
|
5
|
T. Edwards
|
KTM
|
810
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
KTM
|
736
|
7
|
M. Carter
|
KTM
|
584
|
8
|
J. Banks
|
KTM
|
414
|
9
|
R. Haller
|
Hon
|
408
|
10
|
R. Fenech
|
Hus
|
404
|
11
|
L. Duggan
|
Hus
|
324
|
12
|
K. Moran
|
Hus
|
256
|
13
|
A. Dippelsmann
|
KTM
|
256
|
14
|
M. Blackford
|
Hus
|
238
|
15
|
I. Wilesmith
|
Hon
|
162
Junior 85s
There were three different race winners in Junior 85s but it was George Holmkvist (KTM) that was rewarded with the round win after taking the final race victory ahead of Brody Ford by several tenths of a second. “I figured out my starts at the end of the day and built up my confidence,” Holmkvist said, adding that he was aware of the points situation going into the final race and needing the win.
Ford took pole on his Yamaha, and two wins out of five races, but couldn’t match Holmkvist’s consistency. Likewise Holmes took the other two wins, but ended the weekend in third.
Baker, who finished the weekend in seventh, continues to hold a generous standings lead on 1009.5 points, French (886) second and Beard (877) third. Weekend winner Holmqvist is sixth, behind Ford and Heaton-New.
Junior 85 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Pole
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|
Points
|
1
|
G. Holmqvist
|
KTM
|
/
|
50
|
46
|
46
|
50
|
55
|
247
|
2
|
B. Ford
|
Yam
|
5
|
36
|
43
|
55
|
55
|
50
|
244
|
3
|
H. Holmes
|
KTM
|
/
|
55
|
55
|
43
|
40
|
36
|
229
|
4
|
J. French
|
Hus
|
/
|
38
|
50
|
50
|
36
|
40
|
214
|
5
|
F. Beard
|
KTM
|
/
|
40
|
38
|
38
|
46
|
46
|
208
|
6
|
L. Heaton-New
|
KTM
|
/
|
46
|
36
|
36
|
43
|
43
|
204
|
7
|
B. Baker
|
KTM
|
/
|
43
|
40
|
40
|
38
|
38
|
199
|
8
|
R. Duggan
|
Hus
|
/
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
170
|
9
|
A. Pasin
|
KTM
|
/
|
32
|
32
|
30
|
32
|
30
|
156
|
10
|
C. Armstrong
|
Yam
|
/
|
22
|
30
|
32
|
30
|
32
|
146
|
11
|
Z. Salmon
|
KTM
|
/
|
28
|
28
|
26
|
28
|
26
|
136
|
12
|
B. Lowe
|
Hus
|
/
|
24
|
22
|
28
|
26
|
28
|
128
|
13
|
C. Guiney
|
Hon
|
/
|
26
|
24
|
24
|
20
|
20
|
114
|
14
|
T. Patten
|
Hon
|
/
|
30
|
26
|
–
|
24
|
24
|
104
|
15
|
B. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
/
|
19
|
19
|
22
|
18
|
22
|
100
|
16
|
H. O’Brien
|
Hus
|
/
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
18
|
100
|
17
|
S. Hangan
|
KTM
|
/
|
–
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
75
Junior 85 Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Points
|
1
|
B. Baker
|
KTM
|
1009.5
|
2
|
J. French
|
Hus
|
886
|
3
|
F. Beard
|
KTM
|
877
|
4
|
B. Ford
|
Yam
|
869.5
|
5
|
L. Heaton-New
|
KTM
|
855
|
6
|
G. Holmqvist
|
KTM
|
793
|
7
|
R. Duggan
|
Hus
|
648
|
8
|
C. Armstrong
|
Yam
|
554
|
9
|
J. Straney
|
KTM
|
533
|
10
|
K. Tulloch
|
KTM
|
438
|
11
|
C. Guiney
|
Hon
|
396
|
12
|
H. Holmes
|
KTM
|
384
|
13
|
A. Pasin
|
KTM
|
368
|
14
|
Z. Salmon
|
KTM
|
366
|
15
|
B. Lowe
|
Hus
|
358
|
16
|
H. O’Brien
|
Hus
|
299
|
17
|
B. Brookes
|
Gas
|
248
|
18
|
T. Bailey
|
KTM
|
228
|
19
|
S. Hangan
|
KTM
|
203
|
20
|
A. Joel
|
Gas
|
167
|
21
|
T. Patten
|
Hon
|
104
|
22
|
B. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
100
Clubman Open
Sam Hollands (Honda) was the standout in Clubman Open yet again, winning four races across the day after claiming Pole, and only giving away a single win to Carnie, who was the runner-up. Carnie took the second step on the round podium, just a single point ahead of Irvin.
Sam Hollands
“I was looking forward to the round here at my home track of Griffith,” Hollands said. “The first four races were pretty good, but then Coops (Cooper Carnie) came from nowhere in the last one and smoked us!”
Hollands holds a generous lead in the standings on 706-points, with Irvin a distant second on 574, followed by Barnes on 551.
Clubman Open Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Bike
|
Pole
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|Points
|
1
|
S. Hollands
|
Hon
|
5
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
50
|
275
|
2
|
C. Carnie
|
Hus
|
/
|
46
|
43
|
46
|
50
|
55
|
240
|
3
|
R. Irvin
|
Hon
|
/
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
43
|
46
|
239
|
4
|
N. Girdler
|
Hus
|
/
|
40
|
46
|
43
|
40
|
36
|
205
|
5
|
T. Davies
|
Hus
|
/
|
38
|
32
|
40
|
46
|
43
|
199
|
6
|
J. Glennon
|
KTM
|
/
|
43
|
40
|
34
|
38
|
40
|
195
|
7
|
A. Glennon
|
Yam
|
/
|
36
|
38
|
36
|
34
|
34
|
178
|
8
|
R. Sandow
|
Hon
|
/
|
24
|
34
|
38
|
36
|
38
|
170
|
9
|
W. Barnes
|
KTM
|
/
|
32
|
36
|
30
|
32
|
32
|
162
|
10
|
J. Griffin
|
Hon
|
/
|
30
|
28
|
32
|
30
|
30
|
150
|
11
|
P. Smith
|
KTM
|
/
|
28
|
26
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
138
|
12
|
T. Holdup
|
Hon
|
/
|
34
|
30
|
26
|
24
|
22
|
136
|
13
|
D. Klaver
|
Yam
|
/
|
26
|
24
|
22
|
26
|
26
|
124
|
14
|
M. Demamiel
|
Hon
|
/
|
22
|
22
|
24
|
22
|
24
|
114
|
15
|
B. Boman
|
Suz
|
/
|
20
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
99
|
16
|
R. Chaplin
|
KTM
|
/
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
–
|
–
|
58
Clubman Open Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Points
|
1
|
S. Hollands
|
Hon
|
706
|
2
|
R. Irvin
|
Hon
|
574
|
3
|
W. Barnes
|
KTM
|
551
|
4
|
T. Davies
|
Hus
|
519
|
5
|
C. Carnie
|
Hus
|
510
|
6
|
N. Girdler
|
Hus
|
501
|
7
|
A. Glennon
|
Yam
|
426
|
8
|
R. Sandow
|
Hon
|
379
|
9
|
J. Glennon
|
KTM
|
347
|
10
|
J. Griffin
|
Hon
|
347
|
11
|
P. Smith
|
KTM
|
322
|
12
|
T. Holdup
|
Hon
|
319
|
13
|
E. Simpson
|
KTM
|
306
|
14
|
L. Bacskai
|
Hus
|
266
|
15
|
A. Giffin
|
Hus
|
230
|
16
|
M. Wolfe
|
KTM
|
216
|
17
|
D. Klaver
|
Yam
|
212
|
18
|
L. Fairey
|
Hus
|
124
|
19
|
M. Demamiel
|
Hon
|
114
|
20
|
B. Boman
|
Suz
|
99
|
21
|
S. Richards
|
Yam
|
68
|
22
|
R. Chaplin
|
KTM
|
58
|
23
|
M. Anderson
|
Yam
|
36
Pro Twins
Corey Banks (Hyosung) topped two of the three races run in the Pro Twins class, with runner up Ashley Wilesmith taking the final win, and ending the weekend a point ahead of Ryan New, who took pole.
Corey Banks
“I haven’t ridden one of these (twins) for fifteen years, especially this one. Everyone was on the pace and I was just happy to come away with the win. On this bike the suspension is not too good, so you’ve got to sort of road race it and not get too happy with the throttle, I found that out early!”
Wilesmith retains the Pro Twins lead on 318-points, Ryan New on 286 and Peter Smith just ahead of Keeley Pritchett on 245 to 244, respectively.
Pro Twins Round Overall
|Pos
|Name
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Corey BANKS
|55
|50
|55
|160
|2
|Ashley WILESMITH
|43
|55
|50
|148
|3
|Ryan NEW
|5
|50
|46
|46
|147
|4
|Peter SMITH
|46
|40
|43
|129
|5
|Keeley PRITCHETT
|38
|43
|40
|121
|6
|Daniel LAWRENCE
|40
|38
|38
|116
|7
|Rocco NARDI
|34
|34
|36
|104
|8
|Bede HUNT
|36
|36
|72
Pro Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Ashley WILESMITH
|DUC
|318
|2
|Ryan NEW
|KAW
|286
|3
|Peter SMITH
|KTM
|245
|4
|Keeley PRITCHETT
|SUZ
|244
|5
|Corey BANKS
|HYO
|160
|6
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|CF
|146
|7
|Shane RICHARDS
|YAM
|127
|8
|Daniel LAWRENCE
|HD
|116
|9
|Rocco NARDI
|HD
|104
|10
|Bede HUNT
|KAW
|72
Up Next
The AFTN paddock next heads to Gunnedah for a double-header finale across the weekend of November 16.
2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Maryborough, QLD, Saturday July 26
Round 2: TT Layout – Maryborough, QLD, Sunday July 27
Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Wodonga, VIC, Saturday August 23
Round 4: TT Layout – Wodonga, VIC, Sunday August 24
Round 5: Flat Track Layout & TT Layout – Griffith, NSW, Saturday October 11
Round 6: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 15
Round 7: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 16