2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Five – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

250 Qualifying

The first Triple Crown round of 2022 unfolded overnight as Supercross hit Arizona for round five of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.

Under the Triple Crown format there are no Heat races, instead riders pick their gates on the back of their qualifying time. It was 23-year-old Australian Hunter Lawrence that topped the qualifying sessions ahead of Nate Thrasher and Christian Craig.

While they were heading for three Mains, each one would be only a 10-minute plus one lap duration.

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 1m03.118 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha 1m03.153 3 Christian Craig Yamaha 1m03.197 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS 1m03.320 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki 1m03.484 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 1m03.983 7 Vince Friese Honda 1m04.019 8 Carson Mumford Suzuki 1m04.340 9 Chris Blose GASGAS 1m04.917 10 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna 1m05.092 11 Carson Brown KTM 1m05.192 12 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 1m05.246 13 Derek Kelley KTM 1m05.363 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha 1m05.461 15 Dominique Thury Yamaha 1m05.575 16 Jerry Robin GASGAS 1m05.641 17 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki 1m05.666 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 1m05.891 Top 18 Riders Qualify 19 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha 1m06.013 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 1m06.059 21 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS 1m06.329 22 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki 1m06.855 23 Cheyenne Harmon Honda 1m07.064 24 Richard Taylor Yamaha 1m07.104 25 Brandon Ray Kawasaki 1m07.428 26 Devin Harriman KTM 1m07.841 27 Mcclellan Hile Honda 1m07.981 28 Chris Howell Kawasaki 1m07.997 29 Gared Steinke KTM 1m08.042 30 Christopher Prebula KTM 1m08.052 31 Geran Stapleton GASGAS 1m08.075 32 Maxwell Sanford Honda 1m08.099 33 Colby Copp GASGAS 1m08.274 34 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki 1m08.364 35 Ryan Surratt Yamaha 1m08.749 36 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 1m09.272 37 Jesse Flock Yamaha 1m09.403 38 Chance Blackburn GASGAS 1m09.608 39 David Pulley Yamaha 1m10.130 40 Addison Emory Yamaha 1m10.284 41 Kordel Caro KTM 1m10.652 42 Tre Fierro Kawasaki 1m10.700 43 Nicholas Nisbet Honda 1m10.965 44 Chad Saultz KTM 1m11.129 45 Kameron Barboa Yamaha 1m13.131 46 Isaiah Goodman Kawasaki 1m18.413

250 Main One

Vince Friese scored the holeshot between the two Yamahas of Christian Craig and Nate Thrasher while Hunter Lawrence gave chase just behind in fourth.

A terrible start to Michael Mosiman’s night, the San Diego winner on the ground and all the way at the back of the field after tangling with Carson Brown.

Hunter Lawrence squeezed past Thrasher for third place a minute into the race and then immediately started to attack Friese for second but, as always, the #62 was hard to pass and it took the Australian longer than he would have preferred to take that second place. Hunter had to get a little aggressive to finally force his way through three-minutes into the race, but by that time Craig had already pulled the pin and had a five-second lead.

Jo Shimoda made his way past Thrasher for fourth place and a couple of laps later then forced his way through on Friese, but Friese returned fire shortly afterwards and forced Shimoda off the track. Shimoda had slipped back to sixth by the time he recovered.

Christian Craig continued to pull away out front and took a dominant 14-second victory over Lawrence while Friese completed the podium.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha 11 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +14.294 3 Vince Friese Honda +17.812 4 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +19.929 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +22.098 6 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +23.028 7 Derek Kelley KTM +30.495 8 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +30.837 9 Carson Brown KTM +33.194 10 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +34.177 11 Cole Thompson Yamaha +40.627 12 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +45.225 13 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +45.634 14 Chris Blose GASGAS +50.276 15 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +52.255 16 Dominique Thury Yamaha +53.921 17 Jerry Robin GASGAS +59.201 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +1m03.784 19 Geran Stapleton GASGAS +1m07.893 20 Mcclellan Hile Honda 10 Laps 21 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki +04.964 22 Carson Mumford Suzuki DNF

250 Main Two

Vince Friese scored the holeshot ahead of Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence but only a few turns in to the race Vince Friese hit the back wheel if Christian Craig in the berm of a long left-hander and the impact took Craig’s Monster Energy Yamaha YZ250F down, but Craig kept going! The championship leader was ejected not only over the bars, but flew over the berm and off the track right down onto the concrete surface of State Farm Stadium below! Friese was also off the bike and lost a lot of time, but Craig lost a lot more as he scrambled his way back up to the track and sparked his YZ250F back into life. The pair had gone from leading the race to the back of the field…

The benefactor of that incident was Hunter Lawrence who now led the race from Jalek Swoll and Robbie Wageman.

Craig and Friese had fought their way back through the field and were up to 13th and 14th respectively by the halfway point of the race.

Michael Mosiman closed down Hunter Lawrence late in the race and was challenging for the lead two laps from the end but Lawrence was able to respond and hold on for victory.

Lawrence the winner from Mosiman and Jo Shimoda third ahead of Christian Craig. The Yamaha man coming from dead last to scythe his way all the way up to fourth in yet another remarkable comeback.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 11 Laps 2 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +01.384 3 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +10.101 4 Christian Craig Yamaha +12.722 5 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +14.293 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +16.061 7 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +18.066 8 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +24.046 9 Carson Brown KTM +26.879 10 Vince Friese Honda +30.165 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +33.569 12 Dominique Thury Yamaha +34.933 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +37.737 14 Jerry Robin GASGAS +41.840 15 Chris Blose GASGAS +44.228 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +45.345 17 Geran Stapleton GASGAS +1m03.914 18 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki +1m10.841 19 Derek Kelley KTM +1m23.191 20 Cole Thompson Yamaha 10 Laps 21 Mcclellan Hile Honda +1m26.430 22 Carson Mumford Suzuki DNS

250 Main Three

Christian Craig scored the holeshot ahead of Vince Friese, Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda in the third and final 250 Main of the night.

While Hunter Lawrence looked for a way past Friese, while giving the unpredictable 30-year-old a wide berth, Christian Craig was pulling away out front. Lawrence finally found his way through on Friese just over two-minutes into the contest, but by that time Craig had a three-second lead.

The battle for third place was where all the action was. Jo Shimoda and Michael Mosiman all over the back of Friese but struggling to find a way past. Shimoda finally found a way through halfway through the race, Mosiman then relegated Friese further back to fifth on the next lap.

Mosiman made a mistake a couple of laps from the end while chasing Shimoda, going down and losing a lot of time. His safe fourth place gone and the GASGAS man was left to try and salvage a couple of points. Eventually finishing 15th.

Lawrence did not have the speed to close down Craig, the #28 Yamaha continued to pull away and by the last lap board his buffer was almost six-seconds. He cruised his way to the flag for a clear and concise victory.

The overall round win though does go to Hunter Lawrence with his 2-1-2 results. Craig’s coming together with Friese in the second bout costing him his chance for the overall, that has allowed Lawrence to trim the gap in the championship back down to eight-points.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha 11 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +06.093 3 Jo Shimoda Kawasak +09.046 4 Vince Friese Honda +12.989 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +14.174 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +19.397 7 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +25.373 8 Carson Brown KTM +27.512 9 Derek Kelley KTM +31.207 10 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +34.974 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +37.046 12 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +40.100 13 Jerry Robin GASGAS +41.046 14 Chris Blose GASGAS +51.287 15 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +53.920 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +58.976 17 Geran Stapleton GASGAS +1m02.985 18 Mcclellan Hile Honda +1m05.010 19 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki 10 Laps 20 Dominique Thury Yamaha +06.097 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha DNS 22 Carson Mumford Suzuki DNS

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 2 1 2 26 2 Christian Craig Yamaha 1 4 1 23 3 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki 5 3 3 21 4 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 4 6 6 19 5 Vince Friese Honda 3 10 4 18 6 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna 6 5 7 17 7 Nate Thrasher Yamaha 8 7 5 16 8 Carson Brown KTM 9 9 8 15 9 Michael Mosiman GASGAS 10 2 15 14 10 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 15 8 10 13 11 Derek Kelley KTM 7 19 9 12 12 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki 13 11 11 11 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS 12 13 12 10 14 Chris Blose GASGAS 14 15 14 9 15 Jerry Robin GASGAS 17 14 13 8 16 Dominique Thury Yamaha 16 12 20 7 17 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 18 16 16 6 18 Cole Thompson Yamaha 11 20 21 5 19 Geran Stapleton GASGAS 19 17 17 4 20 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki 21 18 19 3 21 Mcclellan Hile Honda 20 21 18 2 22 Carson Mumford Suzuki 22 22 22 1

250 Video Highlights

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 West Championship Standings (Round 5 of 10)

Pos Rider Rnd1 Rnd2 Rnd3 Rnd4 Rnd5 Points 1 Christian Craig 26 26 21 26 23 122 2 Hunter Lawrence 21 23 23 21 26 114 3 Michael Mosiman 17 19 26 23 14 99 4 Jo Shimoda 16 16 18 16 21 87 5 Nate Thrasher 11 18 15 19 16 79 6 Vince Friese 18 17 19 4 18 76 7 Robbie Wageman 15 13 9 14 13 64 8 Carson Brown 10 13 17 15 55 9 Carson Mumford 13 9 17 15 1 55 10 Garrett Marchbanks 19 15 1 19 54 11 Jalek Swoll 16 18 17 51 12 Cole Thompson 9 11 14 11 5 50 13 Chris Blose 12 14 10 1 9 46 14 Seth Hammaker 23 21 44 15 Dylan Walsh 6 0 12 12 11 41 16 Derek Kelley 2 11 13 12 38 17 Dominique Thury 14 3 8 7 32 18 Mitchell Harrison 10 10 10 30 19 Dilan Schwartz 8 12 6 0 26 20 Logan Karnow 5 6 9 6 26 21 Ryan Surratt 7 7 8 0 22 22 Devin Harriman 1 8 7 0 16 23 Hunter Schlosser 4 5 7 16 24 Jerry Robin 1 0 0 8 9 25 Dylan Woodcock 4 5 9 26 Kaeden Amerine 3 0 3 3 9 27 Justin Rodbell 2 6 8 28 Mcclellan Hile 0 0 5 2 7 29 Geran Stapleton 4 4 30 Brandon Ray 0 4 4 31 Wyatt Lyonsmith 0 0 0 0 3 3 32 Richard Taylor 0 2 2 33 Gared Steinke 0 2 0 0 2

450 Qualifying

It was a Yamaha 1-2 in 450 Qualifying with Dylan Ferrandis heading Eli Tomac on the combined time-sheets. Next best was Jason Anderson ahead of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton.

That was the first time in his 450 career that Ferrandis had topped qualifying, and with no Heat races it was a good time to do it!

After Qualifying they had three Mains to contest, each one only a 12-minute plus one lap duration.

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 1m01.140 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha 1m01.301 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 1m01.649 4 Ken Roczen Honda 1m01.842 5 Chase Sexton Honda 1m01.863 6 Marvin Musquin KTM 1m01.991 7 Cooper Webb KTM 1m02.332 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 1m02.659 9 Justin Brayton Honda 1m02.684 10 Shane McElrath KTM 1m02.687 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS 1m03.231 12 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 1m03.378 13 Aaron Plessinger KTM 1m03.415 14 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 1m03.525 15 Max Anstie KTM 1m03.598 16 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 1m03.671 17 Justin Bogle Suzuki 1m03.822 18 Alex Martin Yamaha 1m03.885 Top 18 Riders Qualify 19 Josh Hill KTM 1m03.936 20 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha 1m04.325 21 Cade Clason Honda 1m04.838 22 Fredrik Noren KTM 1m04.913 23 Ryan Breece Yamaha 1m05.407 24 Austin Politelli Honda 1m05.708 25 Adam Enticknap Suzuki 1m06.501 26 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna 1m06.583 27 Justin Starling GASGAS 1m06.614 28 Kevin Moranz KTM 1m06.848 29 Joan Cros Kawasaki 1m07.150 30 Bryson Gardner Honda 1m07.222 31 Tristan Lane KTM 1m07.431 32 Vann Martin Yamaha 1m07.784 33 Deven Raper Kawasaki 1m07.941 34 RJ Wageman Yamaha 1m08.503 35 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki 1m08.641 36 Mason Kerr Kawasaki 1m08.980 37 Joshua Greco Kawasaki 1m09.087 38 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 1m09.168 39 Alexander Nagy KTM 1m09.433 40 Austin Cozadd Yamaha 1m11.456

450 Main One

Eli Tomac got the best gate of his career, blasting off the line and the YZ450F picking up the front wheel again halfway down the chute before he tipped into turn one ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.

Anderson got the better of Stewart to move up to third place two-minutes into the race but Stewart got him right back after the Kawasaki man made a mistake. A couple of minutes later Anderson moved back up to third after Stewart on the gas a little too hard and lost some time. Then with just under three-minutes to run that pair both squeezed past Ken Roczen, demoting the German back to fourth.

Eli Tomac backed things off on the final laps to save his energy for the races to come but still took the flag more than two-seconds ahead of Anderson. Malcolm Stewart third, Roczen fourth.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 13 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +02.240 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +05.291 4 Ken Roczen Honda +08.184 5 Marvin Musquin KTM +12.275 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +16.441 7 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +16.917 8 Cooper Webb KTM +26.327 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +29.796 10 Shane McElrath KTM +30.210 11 Chase Sexton Honda +30.516 12 Aaron Plessinger KTM +38.358 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +45.085 14 Alex Martin Yamaha +47.177 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +49.742 16 Ryan Breece Yamaha +51.117 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +54.040 18 Justin Brayton Honda +55.429 19 Justin Bogle Suzuki +58.330 20 Max Anstie KTM +1m04.408 21 Cade Clason Honda 12 Laps 22 Fredrik Noren KTM +39.536

450 Main Two

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot once again in the second bout. Jason Anderson second, Marvin Musquin third. Cooper Webb was fourth before being deposed by a charging Malcolm Stewart who then made short work of Musquin to move up to third.

Chase Sexton made his way past Cooper Webb a couple of minutes into the race, shortly afterwards his HRC team-mate Ken Roczen then pushed Webb further back to seventh. Dylan Ferrandis was the next rider to pass Webb, then moments later Justin Barcia added further insult to relegate the defending champ to ninth.

Jason Anderson was running a strong second place at the halfway mark of the race but then made a mistake through a rhythm section and got hung up on a tough block. His team could only look on with their heads in their hands as rider after rider passed him as he tried to get his machine off the tough block. When he finally got going again he was outside the top ten and eventually finished 12th.

Eli Tomac had a five-second lead over Malcolm Stewart with five-minutes to run. Chase Sexton third, Musquin fourth, Roczen fifth and Ferrandis was now up to sixth.

Ferrandis got on terms with Roczen and took that fifth place from the Honda man with a couple of laps left to run.

Tomac the clear victor once again. Malcolm Stewart second ahead of Chase Sexton while Musquin came home fourth with a three-second buffer over Dylan Ferrandis.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 13 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +04.058 3 Chase Sexton Honda +05.679 4 Marvin Musquin KTM +07.294 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +10.597 6 Ken Roczen Honda +12.347 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS +17.852 8 Cooper Webb KTM +20.923 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +22.845 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM +25.730 11 Shane McElrath KTM +28.455 12 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +37.211 13 Justin Brayton Honda +38.956 14 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +45.896 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +46.988 16 Justin Bogle Suzuki +48.649 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +49.454 18 Max Anstie KTM +52.235 19 Alex Martin Yamaha +57.742 20 Fredrik Noren KTM +1m01.436 21 Ryan Breece Yamaha +1m04.119 22 Cade Clason Honda +1m05.427

450 Main Three

Could Eli Tomac make it three from three?

Tomac got closed down by Malcolm Stewart heading into turn one but it was still a reasonable start, third at the end of lap one while Chase Sexton led the way thanks to the holeshot and Malcolm Stewart was second. Cooper Webb fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin. The Frenchman folded the front a couple of laps later though and was relegated all the way back to 18th.

Eli Tomac steadily reeled in Malcolm Stewart and made his way past at the halfway point of the race. By this time though Chase Sexton had a four-second lead and was looking safe out in front.

Jason Anderson then made his way past Stewart before catching and then passing Tomac to promote himself up to second place with four-minutes to run and he kept Tomac at bay all the way to the flag to claim that second.

A flag to flag victory for Chase Sexton. The 22-year-old backed it off on the final lap but still took the chequered flag by 2.5-seconds while Eli Tomac’s third place was good enough for the round win thanks to his two wins earlier in the night. Tomac now leads Sexton by 11-points in the championship chase.

Eli Tomac the round winner ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton. Jason Anderson fourth overall ahead of Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin while defending champ Webb bagged 15-points for eighth.

Supercross returns to Anahaim next weekend for round six. If Tomac takes the form he displayed tonight through to the following rounds he will firm up as the championship favourite in what will be his first year with Yamaha. If he pulls it off he will be one of only four riders to have claimed the title on two different brands of machinery. The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, did it on three different brands…

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda 13 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +02.539 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha +06.960 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +10.389 5 Cooper Webb KTM +12.178 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +12.530 7 Ken Roczen Honda +14.271 8 Shane McElrath KTM +20.943 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +22.052 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM +31.779 11 Marvin Musquin KTM +33.610 12 Justin Brayton Honda +34.695 13 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +41.391 14 Justin Bogle Suzuki +42.747 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +43.821 16 Max Anstie KTM +47.327 17 Ryan Breece Yamaha +54.239 18 Alex Martin Yamaha +59.867 19 Cade Clason Honda +1m04.838 20 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +1m14.739 21 Fredrik Noren KTM 12 Laps 22 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha DNF

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 1 1 3 26 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 3 2 4 23 3 Chase Sexton Honda 11 3 1 21 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 2 12 2 19 5 Ken Roczen Honda 4 6 7 18 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS 6 7 6 17 7 Marvin Musquin KTM 5 4 11 16 8 Cooper Webb KTM 8 8 5 15 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 9 9 9 14 10 Shane McElrath KTM 10 11 8 13 11 Aaron Plessinger KTM 12 10 10 12 12 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 7 5 22 11 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 13 14 15 10 14 Justin Brayton Honda 18 13 12 9 15 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 17 17 13 8 16 Justin Bogle Suzuki 19 16 14 7 17 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha 15 15 20 6 18 Alex Martin Yamaha 14 19 18 5 19 Max Anstie KTM 20 18 16 4 20 Ryan Breece Yamaha 16 21 17 3 21 Cade Clason Honda 21 22 19 2 22 Fredrik Noren KTM 22 20 21 1

450 Video Highlights

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 5 of 17)