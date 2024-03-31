2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 12 – Dome America’s Center, St Louis

450 Main One

Hunter Lawrence and Mitch Oldenburg both got great starts, but Oldenburg went down after coming up short at the end of the first rhythm section; his fall had a domino effect that saw Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton go down and a lot of other riders taking evasive action. Shane McElrath, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and others, all tripped-up somewhat trying to avoid the incident. Jett Lawrence had to come to a stop and then rider over the top of Cianciarulo’s KX450F to get clear of the fall.

Up front and completely unaware of the chaos behind them, were Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Aaron Plessinger, all enjoying a handy buffer over the rest of the field by the end of the opening lap.

On the next lap, though, Hunter Lawrence went down while leading, allowing Tomac to sweep through to the lead. Following him through were Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, and Cooper Webb, demoting Hunter Lawrence from the lead all the way back to ninth. It was a costly mistake for Hunter.

Aaron Plessinger then closed in on Tomac, and started to look for a way past, but Tomac was able to respond. With seven-minutes left on the clock, Tomac led Plessinger, Ken Roczen was third, Jett Lawrence fourth, and Justin Barcia fifth. They remained in that order over the next few laps until Roczen made a small mistake which allowed Jett Lawrence through to that fourth place. Roczen’s RM-Z450 looked to be on the boil, with steam coming from what looked like the radiator area on his Suzuki.

With just over two-minutes left on the clock, Jett Lawrence closed in on Aaron Plessinger, then swept past to grab second place. That duo were five-seconds behind Tomac. However, Jett was now lapping 1.5-seconds quicker than Tomac. The gap was down to under three seconds with a lap-and-a-half to run, but they were now contending with lapped traffic at every turn, so caution was the order of the day.

Eli Tomac was the eventual victor, with Jett Lawrence second, and Aaron Plessinger in third.

Jason Anderson took fourth, while Cooper Webb was fifth after getting the better of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Hunter Lawrence snagged eighth, Justin Cooper ninth, and Chase Sexton recovered from that early fall to claim tenth.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 14 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +03.440 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM +11.912 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +15.346 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +17.831 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +19.681 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +21.294 8 Hunter Lawrence Honda +28.824 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha +32.068 10 Chase Sexton KTM +35.740 11 Colt Nichols Beta +50.716 12 Shane McElrath Suzuki +53.347 13 Benny Bloss Beta 13 Laps 14 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +00.999 15 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +02.184 16 Vince Friese Honda +02.444 17 Jeremy Hand Honda +11.261 18 Ken Roczen Suzuki +19.300 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki +21.902 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +38.009 21 Justin Hill KTM 11 Laps 22 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki DNF

450 Main Two

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot, but Justin Cooper had a better line out of the opening turn that allowed him to hammer through to the lead. Eli Tomac was third, and Chase Sexton fourth. Cooper held on to the lead for most of that opening lap before Jett found a way past. A few turns later, Tomac was up to second place.

Cooper Webb was running a hot pace to pick his way through many riders over the course of the opening lap and took fourth place from Sexton early on Lap Two. A lap later, Webb took third place from Justin Cooper, only to then make a mistake, that caused him to slip back to seventh. Cooper then made his own mistake that saw him pushed all the way back to tenth.

Tomac stuck with Jett Lawrence over the next couple of laps, the gap ebbing and flowing through various sections, but the pair looked pretty matched for speed. It looked like it was going to come down to who made the first mistake.

But, no. Eventually, Jett found the speed to stretch away from Tomac. The gap steadily grew and was out to almost four-seconds with two-minutes left on the clock.

Jett eventually took the flag six-seconds ahead of Tomac. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson had a great battle over third place.

However that order all changed after the race when officials penalised Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Aaron Plessinger two positions each for jumping on a red-cross flag at the finish-line jump. Jason Anderson was penalised four positions for doing it twice. In all fairness, the flag looked to be on the wrong side of the jump and out of the rider’s vision, unless they’d somehow shifted their gaze upwards to the top of the ramp while exiting the final turn.

Those penalties saw Eli Tomac credited with the win and Hunter Lawrence promoted to second place, while Jett scored third ahead of Justin Barcia.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 14 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +15.539 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +15.539 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS +20.517 5 Chase Sexton KTM +20.517 6 Cooper Webb Yamaha +20.517 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +20.517 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM +20.518 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +27.974 10 Justin Cooper Yamaha +36.471 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki +38.272 12 Benny Bloss Beta +48.099 13 Ken Roczen Suzuki +55.950 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 13 Laps 15 Justin Hill KTM +04.037 16 Cade Clason Kawasaki +07.452 17 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +23.710 18 Jeremy Hand Honda +44.104 19 Vince Friese Honda 12 Laps 20 Colt Nichols Beta 2 Laps 21 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX Honda DNF 22 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki DNS

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac scored a clear holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Chase Sexton. Cooper Webb. Shane McElrath, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence all started well but disaster then struck Jett.

He was completing a left-hand turn, was already upright and making his exit after turning down, only for Justin Barcia to T-Bone him in sickening fashion. Jett went down hard, and stayed down for quite some time while clutching his arm. He was down for 90-seconds or more before being helped back on his bike. Unbelievably, he continued to circulate, eventually taking the chequered flag in 21st place, limping across the line three laps behind the winner.

Up front and completely unaware of any of that drama, was Eli Tomac. Chase Sexton had chased Eli really hard over the opening laps, but the defending champ eventually lost touch with Tomac and fell back into the clutches of Cooper Webb. Always dangerous in the closing laps, Webb caught and passed Sexton for that second place.

Hunter Lawrence took fourth place ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger.

Eli Tomac completed a clean-sweep for the round win, while Cooper Webb took an important second place off the back of 5-6-2 results, while Hunter Lawrence made the outright podium after carding 8-2-4.

Jett Lawrence was eighth for the round with 2-3-21, which scored him 14-points. But with Webb scoring 22, he heads to Foxborough in two weeks time, and now only eight-points behind Jett.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 14 Laps 2 Cooper Webb Yamaha +02.550 3 Chase Sexton KTM +04.674 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda +11.573 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki +14.360 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +16.593 7 Shane McElrath Suzuki +25.348 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +32.512 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha +42.675 10 Justin Barcia GASGAS +46.047 11 Colt Nichols Beta +1m08.132 12 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 13 Laps 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX Honda +05.309 14 Benny Bloss Beta +06.861 15 Justin Hill KTM +07.261 16 Jeremy Hand Honda +10.951 17 Vince Friese Honda +40.415 18 Cade Clason Kawasaki +48.655 19 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +59.326 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 12 Laps 21 Jett Lawrence Honda +24.126 22 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki DNS

450 Round – St. Louis

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac 1 1 1 25 2 Cooper Webb 5 6 2 22 3 Hunter Lawrence 8 2 4 20 4 Aaron Plessinger 3 8 6 18 5 Chase Sexton 10 5 3 17 6 Justin Barcia 6 4 10 16 7 Malcolm Stewart 7 9 8 15 8 Jett Lawrence 2 3 21 14 9 Justin Cooper 9 10 9 13 10 Shane McElrath 12 11 7 12 11 Jason Anderson 4 7 19 11 12 Ken Roczen 18 13 5 10 13 Benny Bloss 13 12 14 9 14 Kyle Chisholm 15 14 12 8 15 Colt Nichols 11 20 11 7 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 14 21 13 6 17 Justin Hill 21 15 15 5 18 Jeremy Hand 17 18 16 4 19 Vince Friese 16 19 17 3 20 Cade Clason 19 16 18 2 21 Freddie Noren 20 17 20 1 22 Adam Cianciarulo 22 22 22 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 244 2 Cooper Webb 236 3 Chase Sexton 224 4 Eli Tomac 215 5 Ken Roczen 202 6 Aaron Plessinger 198 7 Jason Anderson 188 8 Justin Cooper 147 9 Justin Barcia 138 10 Hunter Lawrence 133 11 Malcolm Stewart 130 12 Dylan Ferrandis 107 13 Shane McElrath 103 14 Adam Cianciarulo 63 15 Benny Bloss 60 16 Kyle Chisholm 49 17 Dean Wilson 46 18 Jorge Prado 45 19 Christian Craig 39 20 Vince Friese 36 21 Justin Hill 34 22 Derek Drake 33 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 25 24 Colt Nichols 24 25 Freddie Noren 22 26 Cade Clason 20 27 Mitchell Harrison 17 28 Ty Masterpool 11 29 Jeremy Hand 9 30 John Short 8 31 Austin Politelli 7 32 Anthony Bourdon 6 33 Ryan Breece 6 34 Justin Rodbell 6 35 Tristan Lane 3 36 Carson Mumford 3 37 Aaron Tanti 3 38 Devin Simonson 3 39 Grant Harlan 2 40 Jerry Robin 2 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Jason Clermont 1 43 Robbie Wageman 1 44 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main One

Jo Shimoda got a great launch, but then ran a little wide, which allowed Levi Kitchen to swoop through on the inside to take the holeshot. Julien Beaumier overhauled Kitchen for the lead before the end of the opening lap, but Kitchen came back at him a few turns later to take the lead right back. Jo Shimoda was third at the end of the opening lap, with Nate Thrasher fourth, and Ryder Di Francesco in fifth.

Over the course of the second lap, Kitchen put the hammer down and streaked away from Beaumier, who was now being stalked by Jo Shimoda, and coming along with him was Nate Thrasher.

Shimoda finally made his move with just over three-minutes left on the clock, to take that second place from Beaumier, who then immediately came under further attack from Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, and RJ Hampshire. Beaumier went from second all the way back to sixth in a couple of corners.

Kitchen went on to score a dominant victory, taking the flag four-seconds ahead of Shimoda after buttoning right off on the final lap. Jordon Smith claimed the final step on the rostrum ahead of RJ Hampshire.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 12 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Honda +04.164 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha +05.404 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +05.943 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +12.492 6 Julien Beaumer KTM +15.321 7 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +20.826 8 Michael Mosiman Yamaha +22.293 9 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +30.622 10 Talon Hawkins KTM +33.059 11 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +36.650 12 Carson Mumford Honda +40.965 13 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +48.420 14 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +50.378 15 Max Miller Suzuki +53.700 16 Devin Simonson Yamaha +58.373 17 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki +1m00.472 18 Lux Turner KTM +1m03.156 19 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS 11 Laps 20 Joshua Varize GASGAS +31.138 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha 9 Laps 22 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 3 Laps

250 Main Two

Once again, Levi Kitchen got a great start and was quickly through to the lead ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco. Taking that second place late on the opening lap was Jordon Smith, who then put his had down to try and chase down Kitchen. Nate Thrasher fourth, Phil Nicoletti fifth, Jo Shimoda sixth, and RJ Hampshire seventh.

Jo Shimoda steadily worked his way forward and was up to third place with a few minutes left in the contest, leaving Nate Trasher and RJ Hampshire to fight over fourth.

Levi Kitchen took another convincing victory, crossing the line 3.6-seconds ahead of Jordon Smith, while Shimoda rounded out the podium. RJ Hampshire secured fourth.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 12 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha +03.619 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +04.299 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +05.297 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +13.642 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +16.217 7 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +22.801 8 Julien Beaumer KTM +29.967 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +30.994 10 Carson Mumford Honda +31.665 11 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +33.406 12 Talon Hawkins KTM +38.555 13 Max Miller Suzuki +48.368 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha +51.406 15 Devin Simonson Yamaha +53.464 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +54.903 17 Joshua Varize GASGAS +56.078 18 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS 11 Laps 19 Lux Turner KTM +06.229 20 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki 10 Laps 21 Michael Mosiman Yamaha DNF 22 Robbie Wageman Yamaha /

250 Main Three

Levi Kitchen was again away well, and this time out to an early lead ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda. And that was how it remained all the way to the flag! The three riders all running their own separate races and never really getting on terms with each other.

With a 1-1-1 clean-sweep, Levi Kitchen dominates the final Triple Crown round of the season to extend his 250 West Championship lead over RJ Hampshire out to 15-points.

Jordon Smith third for the round and third in the championship chase, 26 points behind Kitchen and 11 points behind Hampshire.

Three rounds to go for the 250 West competitors who now have a three-week break before the first East-West Showdown in Nashville on April 20.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 11 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +04.061 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +08.413 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha +12.026 5 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +15.962 6 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +22.373 7 Julien Beaumer KTM +26.752 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +32.198 9 Carson Mumford Honda +33.920 10 Talon Hawkins KTM +38.402 11 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +39.464 12 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +40.450 13 Cole Thompson Yamaha +48.791 14 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +51.642 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +54.720 16 Devin Simonson Yamaha +55.992 17 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki 10 Laps 18 Joshua Varize GASGAS +01.721 19 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS +04.202 20 Lux Turner KTM +13.336 21 Max Miller Suzuki +29.518 22 Michael Mosiman Yamaha DNS

250 Round St. Louis

Pos. Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Levi Kitchen 1 1 1 25 2 Jo Shimoda 2 3 3 22 3 Jordon Smith 3 2 4 20 4 Rj Hampshire 4 4 2 18 5 Nate Thrasher 5 5 6 17 6 Garrett Marchbanks 9 6 5 16 7 Julien Beaumer 6 8 7 15 8 Ryder DiFrancesco 7 7 12 14 9 Carson Mumford 12 10 9 13 10 Talon Hawkins 10 12 10 12 11 Anthony Bourdon 11 11 11 11 12 Phillip Nicoletti 22 9 8 10 13 Hunter Yoder 14 16 15 9 14 Devin Simonson 16 15 16 8 15 Cole Thompson 21 14 13 7 16 Robbie Wageman 13 22 14 6 17 Max Miller 15 13 21 5 18 Michael Mosiman 8 21 22 4 19 Geran Stapleton 17 20 17 3 20 Joshua Varize 20 17 18 2 21 Matti Jorgensen 19 18 19 1 22 Lux Turner 18 19 20 0

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Levi Kitchen 156 2 Rj Hampshire 141 3 Jordon Smith 130 4 Garrett Marchbanks 121 5 Jo Shimoda 116 6 Julien Beaumer 93 7 Anthony Bourdon 90 8 Carson Mumford 88 9 Nate Thrasher 80 10 Hunter Yoder 71 11 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 12 Phillip Nicoletti 65 13 Ryder DiFrancesco 65 14 Cole Thompson 62 15 Robbie Wageman 57 16 Joshua Varize 45 17 Talon Hawkins 37 18 Matti Jorgensen 26 19 Max Sanford 21 20 Maximus Vohland 20 21 Michael Mosiman 20 22 Max Miller 18 23 Tj Albright 17 24 Slade Varola 10 25 Geran Stapleton 9 26 Lance Kobusch 9 27 Devin Simonson 8 28 Lux Turner 7 29 Deegan Hepp 5 30 Julien Benek 3 31 Billy Laninovich 3 32 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 33 Ty Freehill 2 34 Alex Nagy 1 35 Blaine Silveira 1 36 Dylan Walsh 0

