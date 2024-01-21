2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Three – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Even before race day got underway there had been a huge scare for Jett Lawrence. The young Australian came up short on a jump during media day, casing out hard, and was ejected from his CRF450R. He instantly grabbed at his wrist and hand, making many fear that he would not make race day due to a broken wrist or hand. It turned out that Jett was lucky to get away with some painful thumb injuries, it could have been so much worse.

For the second week running, rain had caused organisers and track maintainers plenty of problems. They managed to scrape away most of the mud ahead of the Heat races and while the surface was far from perfect, it was certainly a lot better than riders fought through last week in San Francisco. However, as soon as the Heats got underway the track was getting chopped up badly and was getting more treacherous with every lap, before ultimately settling down again later in the night.

250 Heat One

Nate Thrasher took the lead early on ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, Joshua Varize, Julien Beaumer and Jo Shimoda. Oldenburg got the better of Thrasher on lap two but then a red flag halted proceedings as a rider was in need of medical assistance. Oldenburg actually fell himself as the red flag came out.

Less than three laps had been completed so riders returned to the gates for a full re-start.

It was Levi Kitchen that scored the hole-shot second time around but came under immediate attack from Nate Thrasher, whose crew had been smart enough to put a new rear tyre in the back of the YZ250F on the start line. The Kawasaki rider staved off the advances of Thrasher as the track started to deteriorate rapidly with every lap, riders really struggling to put any power down on the slippery track.

While Kitchen managed to pull away from Thrasher, the second-placed rider was being reeled in by Jo Shimoda. The Japanese rider got Thrasher, only to then hit the deck! Shimoda recovered quickly only to fall yet again, steam pouring out of his coolant overflow. This time it took him longer to get going again and by the flag he was almost a minute behind second-placed Thrasher, but still ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Julien Beaumer.

Levi Kitchen the clear victor.

Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton was just inside the top ten at the halfway point but was heading for the LCQ after being pushed back to 14th place late in the race. Unfortunately, Stapleton fell early on in the LCQ and thus didn’t make it through to the Main.

250 Heat One Results

Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 1:07.126 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +21.231 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +1:19.207 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +1 lap Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1 lap +05.619 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +06.424 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +08.909 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +13.462 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +31.467 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +56.241 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +1:19.549 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap +1:51.830 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +2 laps +29.274 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +2 laps +1:41.100 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +2 laps +1:47.343 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 3 Laps Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX250 DNF Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F DNS Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 Heat Two

Jordon Smith got the best run to turn one but it was Ryder DiFrancesco that went around that first turn in front. Not for long though as he was quickly overhauled by RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith. Only for Smith to then head off the track. Moments later Hampshire jumped off the circuit! That handed Garrett Marchbanks the lead, Phil Nicoletti moved up to second and DiFrancesco third.

RJ Hampshire had regrouped and was knocking on the door of the top five before he fell once again. He lost little time in that tip-over though and was back up and running in seventh place with two laps to run. Up front though Marchbanks had a ten-second lead over Jordon Smith, Nicoletti was third and DiFrancesco fourth.

Marchbanks went on to take a clear victory over Smith while Nicoletti rounded out the podium ahead of DiFrancesco, Hunter Yoder and RJ Hampshire.

250 Heat Two Results

Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +12.212 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +17.822 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +26.943 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +39.919 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +41.106 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +49.908 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1:13.224 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:19.999 TJ Albright Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap 1:20.310 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +08.571 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 lap +25.485 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 lap +28.984 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +43.551 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +1:00.420 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +1:02.533 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +1 lap +1:09.317 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps +25.900 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 DNF

250 LCQ Results

Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F TJ Albright Yamaha YZ250F +07.453 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +09.516 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +12.230 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +24.511 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +28.187 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +31.890 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +34.497 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +36.265 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX250 +41.133 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +44.826 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +45.638 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +59.744 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +1:05.777 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +1:26.626 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap 1:25.847 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +02.224 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +11.883 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap +19.622 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +3 laps Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNS Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 Main

RJ Hampshire took the holeshot and the early lead ahead of Levi Kitchen and Jordon Smith. Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith battled over that third place over the course of the opening lap. Jo Shimoda was down in tenth after getting sideways off the line. Nicoletti had some work to do after a fall early on lap one.

Levi Kitchen managed to reel in RJ Hampshire and challenged for the lead over the second and third laps before going down and losing a number of positions before he was back up and running again. Marchbanks inherited that second place while Nate Thrasher was promoted to third, Jordon Smith fourth and Jo Shimoda was now up to fifth.

Garrett Marchbanks was the next rider to reel in and challenge RJ Hampshire. Marchbanks took the lead as the race passed the halfway mark and Hampshire now had his hands full with Nate Thrasher.

Thrasher got the better of Hampshire and then reeled in Marchbanks through lapped traffic and mounted his challenge for the win. Thrasher successfully dispensed with Marchbanks and then proceeded to pull away. It was far from over though!

Marchbanks and Hampshire both came back at Thrasher on the final lap and it was a close affair but Hampshire went down and was relegated down to sixth place by the time he got up and running again.

Nate Thrasher the victor over Marchbanks while Jordon Smith was promoted to the podium after Hampshire’s mistake.

Jo Shimoda fourth ahead of Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire while Mitch Oldenburg claimed seventh ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco. Shimoda claimed the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap.

With that third place Jordon Smith actually extended his championship lead, his buffer over Levi Kitchen now eight-points.

250 Main Results

Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +01.203 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +05.141 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.572 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +06.390 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +10.486 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +38.741 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +51.399 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap 1:04.369 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 lap +11.599 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +17.043 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +24.043 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap +38.557 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +40.743 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +1 lap +50.172 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1 lap +51.350 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +2 laps 1:06.830 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +2 laps +05.365 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +2 laps +12.175 TJ Albright Yamaha YZ250F +2 laps +32.565 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +2 laps +43.669 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F + 6 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Jordon Smith 67 Levi Kitchen 59 Garrett Marchbanks 57 RJ Hampshire 54 Mitch Oldenburg 41 Anthony Bourdon 39 Jo Shimoda 36 Carson Mumford 36 Hunter Yoder 36 Julien Beaumer 33 Josh Varize 31 Nate Thrasher 30 Ryder DiFrancesco 28 Cole Thompson 27 Max Vohland 20 Robbie Wageman 19 Phil Nicoletti 18 Matti Jorgensen 17 Max Sanford 15 Lance Kobusch 9

450 Heat One

Eli Tomac arrived at turn one first but it was Cade Clason that got around the turn in front to take the early lead.

Jett Lawrence was well back in the pack after major wheelspin off the line, but in no time he was fifth. Only to then blow past the rest of the field through the first rhythm section with such speed that the rest looked as though they were standing still!

By the end of the opening lap Jett had four-seconds on Eli Tomac. Only to then throw it away! He struggled to get the bike up and running again, by which time he had been passed by Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Benny Bloss, Cade Clason and Justin Cooper, relegating Jett down to seventh.

Further back Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo had a coming together and were both outside the top ten. Barcia was back up and running much quicker than Cianciarulo though and by the chequered flag Bam Bam was up to fourth.

After his fall Jett Lawrence wasted little time getting back past Cooper, Bloss and Clason to work his way back up to third, which is where he finished.

Eli Tomac the victor ahead of Malcolm Stewart, who had closed to within a couple of feet of Tomac’s back wheel by the flag.

Adam Cianciaurlo and Dean Wilson were heading for the LCQ but both made it through along with Shane McElrath and Justin Rodbell.

450 Heat One Results

Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +01.659 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +16.941 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +25.238 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +26.414 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +27.354 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +39.688 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +39.688 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +42.352 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +48.678 John Short Beta 450 RX +1:01.003 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap 1:16.298 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R +1 lap +02.079 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +08.784 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +11.544 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +13.073 Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F +1 lap +17.854 1 Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F +1 lap +20.701 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +1 lap +34.021 Justin Starling Honda CRF450R WE DNF

450 Heat Two

Ken Roczen had topped 450 qualifying and scored the holeshot when the second 450 Heat got underway as Aaron Plessinger gave chase, Dylan Ferrandis in third at this early juncture.

Chase Sexton was almost last to the opening turn, where he met a fallen Hunter Lawrence which only held him up further.

Plessinger got the better of Roczen but the Suzuki man returned the favour a few turns later. The German then made another mistake which allowed Plessinger through to the lead once again. Christian Craig third and Dylan Ferrandis fourth, Jorge Prado fifth and Cooper Webb sixth as the race broached the halfway mark.

With two laps to run Plessinger led Roczen by eight-seconds. Christian Craig was third, Ferrandis fourth, Webb fifth and Prado sixth while Chase Sexton had clawed his way up to seventh ahead of Freddie Noren and Hunter Lawrence was just inside the cut-off for automatic promotion through to the Main.

Aaron Plessinger the clear victory, seven-seconds ahead of Roczen at the flag.

Cooper Webb sneaked past Christian Craig and Dylan Ferrandis to claim third place after putting in the fastest lap of the race on that final lap.

Jorge Prado sixth ahead of Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence.

Aussie privateer Joel Wightman was heading for the LCQ after finishing 16th but failed to make the Main after finishing 14th in the LCQ.

450 Heat Two Results

Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.527 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +22.521 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +23.074 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +26.526 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +44.154 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +44.652 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +49.025 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +56.795 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +57.617 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap 1:13.843 Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +03.624 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +26.305 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +1 lap +29.291 Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +39.883 Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +54.197 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +1:09.322 Lane Shaw Yamaha YZ450F +2 laps 1:32.472 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F +5 laps 1:29.239 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 DNF

450 LCQ Results

Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +04.308 Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F +08.745 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +11.238 osh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +17.761 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +21.071 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R +25.238 John Short Beta 450 RX +26.378 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +39.781 Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +41.521 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +43.237 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +45.114 Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F +45.855 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +46.995 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F +48.367 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F +1:05.510 Lane Shaw Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap 1:16.418 1 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +3 Laps 1:10.020 Justin Starling Honda CRF450R WE DNF Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F DNF

450 Main

The drizzle started falling again as riders gathered at the gates in preparation for the 450 Main.

Justin Cooper and Ken Roczen got the best runs through the opening turn but it was Roczen that pulled away to an early lead. Justin Barcia moved up to second, Aaron Plessinger third, Justin Cooper fourth, and Cooper Webb fifth.

Hunter and Jett Lawrence both fared poorly off the start, down in 13th and 14th positions, the brothers 15-seconds behind leader Roczen by the end of the first lap.

Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart tangled and went down early on the opening lap. Eli Tomac also an early faller and down in 20th place after three laps.

Barcia managed to get within striking distance of Roczen but couldn’t make a pass on the German.

Aaron Plessinger then came to the fore, dispensing Barcia to move up to second place before setting his sights on race leader Ken Roczen.

Ken Roczen was having to deal with lapped riders only six-minutes into the race and that allowed Plessinger to close in.

Roczen then went down and lost a lot of ground as he kicked the Suzuki back into life, by the time he was back up and running he had been demoted to seventh place, sandwiched between Jett and Hunter Lawrence.

With 12-minutes left on the shot clock Plessinger led Barcia by five-seconds. Cooper Webb a further two-seconds behind in third, but with more than eight-seconds on fourth placed Jason Anderson.

Chase Sexton was now just inside the top ten as he fought his way back from that early fall.

Ken Roczen headed into the mechanic service area to get something fixed up on the Suzuki and was way back in 18th place by the time he was back on track.

At the halfway point of the race Plessinger led Webb by six-seconds while Barcia was a further four-seconds back in third. Jason Anderson fourth and then it was four Hondas, Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Dean Wilson. Chase Sexton ninth, Eli Tomac tenth and Jorge Prado 11th. Tomac may have been tenth but he got lapped shortly after half-race distance.

Cooper Webb then reeled in Aaron Plessinger over the next few laps and was shaping up to make a challenge for the lead with just over five-minutes left on the shot clock, only for a small mistake to delay that challenge.

Barcia was third while Jett Lawrence was looking for a way past Jason Anderson to take fourth place but the Kawasaki man was not making it easy for the young Australian.

It took Jett a couple of his laps as he waited for a safe move on Anderson but he took that fourth place with two-minutes left on the shot clock. A podium was still a distant target though as third-placed Barcia had 13-seconds on Jett.

Up front Cooper Webb was coming back at Aaron Plessinger and setting himself up to make a late charge. However, Webb tangled with the lapped Chase Sexton, which cost Webb a lot of time and gave Plessinger five-seconds of breathing space with two laps to run.

Plessinger does it, the KTM rider kept it together to the flag to claim a great victory over Cooper Webb, despite the Yamaha man recording the fastest lap of the race.

Justin Barcia rounded out the podium, more than 20-seconds behind Plessinger, but a great result considering the GASGAS rider is still not 100 per cent after getting crook a couple of weeks ago.

Jett Lawrence came through to fourth after being dead last early on in the race. After the finish, Jett and Jason Anderson had some stern words, presumably over how Anderson had sent Jett wide a few times, cross-jumped in front of him and also brake-checked him as the young Aussie looked for a way past. Jett instigated the conversation, which got a bit heated with both of them firing right up, Anderson grabbing Jett’s helmet at the chin-piece and pulling it hard. Anderson’s fastest lap of the race was a 58.993 while Jett’s was a 57.668. Nevertheless, Jett later apologised to Anderson for letting his frustration get the better of him and starting the altercation. Jett also offered to pay any fine Anderson is penalised with for pulling as he did Jett’s chin-piece.

Jason Anderson fifth, Dylan Ferrandis sixth and Hunter Lawrence seventh.

Chase Sexton a lap down in eighth ahead of Eli Tomac while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten ahead of Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo.

With that victory Aaron Plessinger moves into the championship lead ahead of team-mate Chase Sexton by a single point, and it is a Red Bull KTM 1-2 at the top of the table. That was also Plessinger’s maiden 450 Main victory.

Jett Lawrence may have missed the podium but he set the second-fastest lap of the race and is now only four-points off the championship lead.

450 Main Results

Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +02.188 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +22.099 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +37.164 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +42.230 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +44.447 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +52.323 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap 58.409 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +04.517 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +21.237 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1 lap +23.058 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +30.311 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +34.841 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +44.074 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +59.286 +1 lap 1:01.603 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +2 laps 1:01.627 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +2 laps +17.580 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +2 laps +43.686 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +2 laps +47.480 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +3 laps 1:02.082 Justin Rodbell KTM 450 SX-F +3 laps +01.460 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +4 laps

450 Championship Points

Aaron Plessinger 60 Chase Sexton 59 Jett Lawrence 56 Jason Anderson 49 Cooper Webb 49 Dylan Ferrandis 49 Eli Tomac 48 Ken Roczen 42 Justin Barcia 40 Jorge Prado 35 Adam Cianciarulo 33 Shane McElrath 29 Hunter Lawrence 27 Dean Wilson 24 Justin Cooper 22 Derek Drake 16 Malcolm Stewart 14 Christian Craig 12 Cade Clason 10 Justin Hill 8

250 Qualifying Results

Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 50.931 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 51.076 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 51.671 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 51.781 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 51.808 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 51.920 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 52.054 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 52.104 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 52.151 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 52.328 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 52.518 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 52.670 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 53.510 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F 53.657 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 53.798 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F 53.809 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 53.931 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 53.939 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 53.966 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 53.991 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 54.027 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 54.075 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 54.153 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 54.562 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F 54.564 Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F 54.963 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 55.030 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F 55.048 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 55.113 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE 55.168 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F 55.202 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 55.334 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 55.402 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX250 55.496 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 55.588 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F 55.645 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 55.852 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 55.994 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R 56.097 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 56.339 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 56.403 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 56.457 oey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 57.96 Ragan Cochran GASGAS MC 250F 58.441 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 58.723

450 Qualifying Results