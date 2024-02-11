2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Six – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

250 Main

Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot followed by the two championship leaders, Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire.

Second lap in Smith got the better of Kitchen for the lead, but the Kawasaki rider came right back at him, stealing that lead back. Meanwhile RJ Hampshire was watching on only around six bike lengths behind.

Next lap around Smith got the better of Kitchen once again and this time made it stick, adding further insult to Kitchen was RJ Hampshire, the Husqvarna man pushing him back to third.

As they approached the halfway mark though Jordon Smith went down while leading! There to take advantage was RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. Jo Shimoda had worked his way up to fourth by this juncture, six-seconds behind the race leader. That was until Jordon Smith threw it away again! This time around Smith was demoted right back to seventh, he went down after almost jumping into the back of Kitchen who had slowed for a yellow flag. Ryder Di Francesco also went down hard just after the halfway point and was looking hurt.

With five-minutes left on the shot clock Hampshire led Kitchen by six-seconds, and Jo Shimoda was a further three-seconds back in third. Julien Beaumer fourth ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith. Two-minutes later though Smith was back up fourth.

And that is how it remained to the flag.

Levi Kitchen leaves Arizona with a four-point lead over Jordon Smith, but RJ Hampshire is now only a single point further behind.

Nate Thrasher didn’t make the Main after crashing earlier on in the night.

Five rounds still to go in the 250 West Championship, which next reconvenes at Lumen Field in Seattle, more than a month way on March 23.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 16 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki +02.993 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +06.061 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha +20.025 5 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +26.440 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +29.936 7 Julien Beaumer KTM +32.887 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +36.575 9 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +39.572 10 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +45.849 11 Carson Mumford Honda +47.204 12 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +47.649 13 Cole Thompson Yamaha +56.847 14 Talon Hawkins KTM +1m00.040 15 Max Miller Suzuki +1m03.408 16 Joshua Varize GASGAS 15 Laps 17 Tj Albright Yamaha +20.298 18 Max Sanford Kawasaki +54.036 19 Billy Laninovich Yamaha +1m11.601 20 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 14 Laps 21 Blaine Silveira Suzuki 13 Laps 22 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS 6 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Levi Kitchen 106 2 Jordon Smith 102 3 Rj Hampshire 101 4 Garrett Marchbanks 87 5 Jo Shimoda 74 6 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 7 Anthony Bourdon 65 8 Julien Beaumer 63 9 Carson Mumford 58 10 Hunter Yoder 56 11 Nate Thrasher 50 12 Phillip Nicoletti 44 13 Cole Thompson 43 14 Ryder DiFrancesco 42 15 Joshua Varize 41 16 Robbie Wageman 41 17 Matti Jorgensen 22 18 Maximus Vohland 20 19 Max Sanford 20 20 Talon Hawkins 18 21 Max Miller 13 22 Tj Albright 13 23 Slade Varola 10 24 Lance Kobusch 9 25 Geran Stapleton 6 26 Deegan Hepp 5 27 Julien Benek 3 28 Billy Laninovich 3 29 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 30 Lux Turner 2 31 Ty Freehill 2 32 Blaine Silveira 1 33 Alex Nagy 1

RJ Hampshire – 1

“Glendale was awesome. The ending was especially awesome, but I felt really good at the beginning of the day, and then had a big case in the first timed qualifying. I was in a lot of pain from that, although I knew I needed to pull it together for the Main, and that was when I rode my best. I made a couple of quick passes, then saw I had a bit of a gap after the others made mistakes, and just managed it from there. Really stoked and am looking forward to some time off before Seattle.”

Julien Beaumer – P7

“It was a good day for me here in Glendale, qualifying fourth and then fighting my way into fourth for the Heat Race also. The Main Event was good also, started in 10th and charged my way to fourth, before a couple of small mistakes with my timing on this big track put me back to seventh in the end. I’m happy with my day and am ready to get back to work during the break!”

450 Main

Chase Sexton led Jett Lawrence by a single point heading into Glendale and the pair were together on the start line. Neither of the pair got away well though, both outside the top ten through the first turn.

Jett had got off the line well but was squeezed on the entry to turn one and had to play it safe.

No such drama for Ken Roczen, the Suzuki man taking the early lead ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Vince Friese and Eli Tomac.

While trying to make up ground on lap two Jett Lawrence had his nose cut off by Cooper Webb, the 28-year-old sending the youngster off the circuit. Jett lost a few positions but not too much time. Webb then put a harder move on Vince Friese.

Up front Aaron Plessinger was trying to stick with Roczen, but a fall just over two-minutes in saw him slip from second place all the way back to 19th. Ken Roczen was in the groove and pulling away from Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac was a few seconds further back in third with a decent gap over Cooper Webb.

Fifth and sixth were HRC team-mates and brothers, Jett passed Hunter with ease to claim fifth place and closed rapidly on Cooper Webb before losing a fair bit of time after coming up short on a jump. He was lucky to get away with it.

Jett recovered and went up the inside to pass and get clear of Cooper Webb, Hunter then followed him through to demote Webb to sixth place. Chase Sexton had worked his way up to seventh place ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart.

Up front lapped traffic was slowing Roczen a little, which allowed Jason Anderson to stay within three-seconds. Eli Tomac was a further five-seconds back, with five-seconds over Jett Lawrence, the young Aussie was quickly reeling him in though…

By half-race distance Roczen led Anderson by five-seconds, who in-turn had six-seconds on Eli Tomac. The fastest man on track though was Jett Lawrence, now within two-seconds of the legend that is Eli Tomac. Hunter Lawrence was still fifth, Dylan Ferrandis sixth and Chase Sexton seventh.

Jett got Tomac with five-minutes left on the clock, but Jason Anderson was a further seven-seconds ahead of him in second place, with Roczen a further six-seconds down the track.

Ken Roczen led every lap on his way to a dominant victory to move from seventh place in the championship up to sixth, and is now only 15-points behind new championship leader Jett Lawrence . Roczen also recorded the fastest lap of the race.

Jett Lawrence managed to pull a few seconds back on Anderson but never got close enough to challenge for that second position. The Kawasaki rider had good speed and his fastest lap of the race was faster than Jett’s.

Eli Tomac came home fourth ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis.

Chase Sexton injured his hand during practice in the week but still collected good points for a ninth place finish. Sexton was running seventh late in the race, but lost positions to both Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart over the final two laps, presumably due to that hand injury giving him grief. The defending champion took the flag 37.5-seconds behind victor Roczen, his outright speed not there tonight, his quickest lap more than 1.3-seconds slower then that of the top finishing quartet.

Aaron Plessinger also kept himself in the championship hunt by clawing his way back up to tenth after and early fall to bag 12-points and stay in the top three on the points table. Plessinger clearly had good pace, his fastest lap of the race just over three-tenths from the outright fastest lap of the race, and faster than the five riders that finished in front of him.

The top five are still only covered by 11-points, and there are 11-rounds still to go… Five different winners across the opening six rounds, only Jett has won twice. Next stop Texas in a fortnights time.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki 20 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +04.781 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +09.248 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha +14.369 5 Hunter Lawrence Honda +18.749 6 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +24.618 7 Cooper Webb Yamaha +26.555 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +27.358 9 Chase Sexton KTM +37.553 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM +43.016 11 Justin Cooper Yamaha +48.618 12 Christian Craig Husqvarna +50.564 13 Vince Friese Honda +54.782 14 Shane McElrath Suzuki +57.155 15 Justin Hill KTM +59.993 16 Dean Wilson Honda +1m09.767 17 Benny Bloss Beta 19 Laps 18 Justin Barcia GASGAS +10.103 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +29.182 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +33.922 21 Derek Drake Suzuki +39.054 22 Devin Simonson Yamaha 18 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos RIder Points 1 Jett Lawrence 117 2 Chase Sexton 111 3 Aaron Plessinger 108 4 Cooper Webb 107 5 Jason Anderson 106 6 Ken Roczen 102 7 Eli Tomac 100 8 Dylan Ferrandis 93 9 Hunter Lawrence 69 10 Justin Barcia 63 11 Justin Cooper 60 12 Malcolm Stewart 51 13 Shane McElrath 49 14 Jorge Prado 45 15 Christian Craig 39 16 Dean Wilson 35 17 Adam Cianciarulo 33 18 Derek Drake 25 19 Justin Hill 23 20 Kyle Chisholm 18 21 Benny Bloss 16 22 Vince Friese 15 23 Freddie Noren 13 24 Cade Clason 10 25 Austin Politelli 7 26 Justin Rodbell 5 27 Mitchell Harrison 4 28 Tristan Lane 3 29 Jason Clermont 1 30 Devin Simonson 0 31 Luke Kalaitzian 0

Quotes

Malcolm Stewart – P8

“Glendale went fairly well for me. Qualifying was decent with P6, then we finished with P2 in the Heat Race, which felt really good to be up there. Main Event, not a great start, so I just had to pick my way through the field and got all the way back up to P8. My riding was great, although you need to get the start in this class, so we’ll work on those heading into Arlington.”

Chase Sexton – P9

“I did what I could tonight to salvage points toward the championship after hurting my hand this week. The week was rough and I wasn’t even sure that I’d be able to race this weekend, but we got through the day and I’m just grateful that we have a scheduled weekend off coming up next week, so that should really help the healing process a lot. The way the results went tonight, I didn’t lose too many points, so I’m still right in the title fight.”

Aaron Plessinger – P10

“I’m just really annoyed about dropping it in the Main Event! I was riding good all day, holeshotted the Heat Race and then went wire-to-wire for the win. Entered the Main feeling good, got a good start there too and was right behind Kenny [Roczen], putting the pressure on, and then had a bonehead move where I tucked the front. The field was still bunched up at that time, so I went back to P22 and came back to 10th. This one stings, but we’re still in the championship hunt heading into Arlington.”

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha 1m04.747 2 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 1m05.157 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 1m05.566 4 Julien Beaumer KTM 1m05.576 5 Jo Shimoda Honda 1m05.900 6 Carson Mumford Honda 1m06.125 7 Nate Thrasher Yamaha 1m06.183 8 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS 1m06.535 9 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 1m06.543 10 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 1m06.634 11 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 1m07.082 12 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki 1m07.355 13 Cole Thompson Yamaha 1m07.479 14 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 1m07.874 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki 1m08.297 16 Talon Hawkins KTM 1m09.027 17 Max Miller Suzuki 1m09.710 18 Tj Albright Yamaha 1m10.006 19 Joshua Varize GASGAS 1m10.261 20 Max Sanford Kawasaki 1m11.031 21 Slade Varola Kawasaki 1m11.145 22 Billy Laninovich Yamaha 1m11.314 23 Kyle Wise Kawasaki 1m11.320 24 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS 1m11.844 25 Robert Hailey Yamaha 1m11.993 26 Chris Howell Yamaha 1m12.398 27 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 1m12.491 28 Alex Nagy KTM 1m12.762 29 Blaine Silveira Suzuki 1m12.966 30 Josh Greco GASGAS 1m12.983 31 Carter Biese Kawasaki 1m13.257 32 Addison Emory Yamaha 1m13.834 33 Ty Freehill Yamaha 1m13.877 34 Chad Saultz KTM 1m14.037 35 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki 1m14.215 36 Nicholas Nisbet Honda 1m14.232 37 Tre Fierro GASGAS 1m14.410 38 Braden Spangle Yamaha 1m14.874 39 Ragan Cochran GASGAS 1m16.104 40 Joey Desimone Kawasaki 1m16.536 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki 1m16.566 42 Doc Smith GASGAS 1m16.736 43 Hunter Calle Kawasaki 1m17.028

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 7 Laps 2 Carson Mumford Honda +01.943 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +02.790 4 Julien Beaumer KTM +05.895 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +12.353 6 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +13.702 7 Talon Hawkins KTM +20.587 8 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +21.349 9 Tj Albright Yamaha +30.024 10 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS +33.847 11 Alex Nagy KTM +53.889 12 Addison Emory Yamaha +55.448 13 Nicholas Nisbet Honda +57.191 14 Braden Spangle Yamaha +58.588 15 Chad Saultz KTM +59.060 16 Max Sanford Kawasaki +59.935 17 Josh Greco GASGAS 6 Laps 18 Joey Desimone Kawasaki +08.701 19 Chris Howell Yamaha DNF 20 Billy Laninovich Yamaha DNS

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha 7 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Honda +01.052 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +05.829 4 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +14.861 5 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +19.925 6 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +26.823 7 Cole Thompson Yamaha +30.389 8 Max Miller Suzuki +33.574 9 Joshua Varize GASGAS +35.299 10 Slade Varola Kawasaki +45.307 11 Kyle Wise Kawasaki +47.957 12 Carter Biese Kawasaki +59.487 13 Blaine Silveira Suzuki +1m08.134 14 Ty Freehill Yamaha 6 Laps 15 Ragan Cochran GASGAS +06.392 16 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM +34.030 17 Tre Fierro GASGAS 2 Laps 18 Robert Hailey Yamaha +02.151 19 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki +04.968 20 Nate Thrasher Yamaha DNS

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Max Sanford Kawasaki 6 Laps 2 Billy Laninovich Yamaha +02.232 3 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM +06.440 4 Blaine Silveira Suzuki +08.066 5 Slade Varola Kawasaki +09.492 6 Alex Nagy KTM +15.804 7 Tre Fierro GASGAS +19.113 8 Robert Hailey Yamaha +19.113 9 Nicholas Nisbet Honda +23.977 10 Chad Saultz KTM +25.819 11 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki +26.815 12 Josh Greco GASGAS +35.738 13 Ragan Cochran GASGAS +41.851 14 Joey Desimone Kawasaki +53.444 15 Carter Biese Kawasaki 5 Laps 16 Ty Freehill Yamaha +00.000 17 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS +27.781 18 Kyle Wise Kawasaki DNF 19 Addison Emory Yamaha DNF 20 Braden Spangle Yamaha DNF 21 Chris Howell Yamaha DNS 22 Nate Thrasher Yamaha DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 1m03.400 2 Jett Lawrence Honda 1m03.734 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha 1m03.856 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki 1m03.863 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha 1m04.071 6 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 1m04.249 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 1m04.532 8 Chase Sexton KTM 1m04.599 9 Christian Craig Husqvarna 1m04.647 10 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 1m04.818 11 Dean Wilson Honda 1m05.047 12 Justin Cooper Yamaha 1m05.202 13 Justin Barcia GASGAS 1m05.332 14 Benny Bloss Beta 1m05.350 15 Hunter Lawrence Honda 1m05.432 16 Vince Friese Honda 1m05.722 17 Justin Hill KTM 1m05.879 18 Derek Drake Suzuki 1m05.952 19 Shane McElrath Suzuki 1m06.142 20 Josh Hill Yamaha 1m06.606 21 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 1m06.848 22 Jerry Robin Yamaha 1m06.873 23 Cade Clason Kawasaki 1m06.895 24 Jeremy Hand Honda 1m06.943 25 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 1m07.249 26 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 1m07.285 27 Justin Starling Honda 1m07.527 28 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 1m07.542 29 Devin Simonson Yamaha 1m07.869 30 John Short Beta 1m07.928 31 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 1m08.001 32 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 1m08.283 33 Justin Rodbell KTM 1m08.292 34 Tristan Lane KTM 1m08.473 35 Michael Hicks Yamaha 1m08.912 36 Hunter Schlosser KTM 1m08.941 37 Joel Wightman Yamaha 1m09.194 38 Kevin Moranz KTM 1m09.214 39 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 1m09.337 40 Colby Copp KTM 1m09.357 Top 40 Qualify 41 Jason Clermont Kawasaki 1m09.366 42 Gared Steinke Husqvarna 1m09.433 43 Deven Raper Kawasaki 1m09.815 44 Luke Kalaitzian Honda 1m09.861 45 Lane Shaw Yamaha 1m09.919 46 Scott Meshey KTM 1m10.626 47 Hunter Cross KTM 1m10.833 48 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki 1m11.163 49 Kyle Greeson Yamaha 1m12.742 50 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki 1m13.499

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki 8 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +08.376 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +08.695 4 Chase Sexton KTM +20.370 5 Vince Friese Honda +21.761 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha +22.898 7 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +29.575 8 Derek Drake Suzuki +30.671 9 Benny Bloss Beta +34.879 10 Josh Hill Yamaha +43.119 11 Jeremy Hand Honda +44.319 12 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +53.397 13 Kevin Moranz KTM +54.345 14 Tristan Lane KTM +54.483 15 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha +57.730 16 Jerry Robin Yamaha +59.483 17 John Short Beta +1m02.702 18 Colby Copp KTM +1m05.544 19 Hunter Schlosser KTM +1m06.323 20 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 6 Laps

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Aaron Plessinger KTM 7 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +02.776 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha +06.365 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda +07.621 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +08.639 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +15.652 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna +16.213 8 Dean Wilson Honda +17.907 9 Justin Hill KTM +19.591 10 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +22.950 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki +24.482 12 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +28.705 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +34.741 14 Devin Simonson Yamaha +36.507 15 Cade Clason Kawasaki +41.563 16 Justin Rodbell KTM +44.938 17 Justin Starling Honda +50.185 18 Michael Hicks Yamaha +54.173 19 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki +57.048 20 Joel Wightman Yamaha +58.939

450 LCQ Results