2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Six – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
250 Main
Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot followed by the two championship leaders, Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire.
Second lap in Smith got the better of Kitchen for the lead, but the Kawasaki rider came right back at him, stealing that lead back. Meanwhile RJ Hampshire was watching on only around six bike lengths behind.
Next lap around Smith got the better of Kitchen once again and this time made it stick, adding further insult to Kitchen was RJ Hampshire, the Husqvarna man pushing him back to third.
As they approached the halfway mark though Jordon Smith went down while leading! There to take advantage was RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. Jo Shimoda had worked his way up to fourth by this juncture, six-seconds behind the race leader. That was until Jordon Smith threw it away again! This time around Smith was demoted right back to seventh, he went down after almost jumping into the back of Kitchen who had slowed for a yellow flag. Ryder Di Francesco also went down hard just after the halfway point and was looking hurt.
With five-minutes left on the shot clock Hampshire led Kitchen by six-seconds, and Jo Shimoda was a further three-seconds back in third. Julien Beaumer fourth ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith. Two-minutes later though Smith was back up fourth.
And that is how it remained to the flag.
Levi Kitchen leaves Arizona with a four-point lead over Jordon Smith, but RJ Hampshire is now only a single point further behind.
Nate Thrasher didn’t make the Main after crashing earlier on in the night.
Five rounds still to go in the 250 West Championship, which next reconvenes at Lumen Field in Seattle, more than a month way on March 23.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|16 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|+02.993
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+06.061
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+20.025
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+26.440
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+29.936
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+32.887
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+36.575
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+39.572
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|+45.849
|11
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+47.204
|12
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+47.649
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+56.847
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+1m00.040
|15
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|+1m03.408
|16
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|15 Laps
|17
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+20.298
|18
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|+54.036
|19
|Billy Laninovich
|Yamaha
|+1m11.601
|20
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|14 Laps
|21
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|13 Laps
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|6 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|102
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|74
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|67
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|65
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|63
|9
|Carson Mumford
|58
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|56
|11
|Nate Thrasher
|50
|12
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|13
|Cole Thompson
|43
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|42
|15
|Joshua Varize
|41
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|41
|17
|Matti Jorgensen
|22
|18
|Maximus Vohland
|20
|19
|Max Sanford
|20
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|18
|21
|Max Miller
|13
|22
|Tj Albright
|13
|23
|Slade Varola
|10
|24
|Lance Kobusch
|9
|25
|Geran Stapleton
|6
|26
|Deegan Hepp
|5
|27
|Julien Benek
|3
|28
|Billy Laninovich
|3
|29
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|2
|30
|Lux Turner
|2
|31
|Ty Freehill
|2
|32
|Blaine Silveira
|1
|33
|Alex Nagy
|1
RJ Hampshire – 1
“Glendale was awesome. The ending was especially awesome, but I felt really good at the beginning of the day, and then had a big case in the first timed qualifying. I was in a lot of pain from that, although I knew I needed to pull it together for the Main, and that was when I rode my best. I made a couple of quick passes, then saw I had a bit of a gap after the others made mistakes, and just managed it from there. Really stoked and am looking forward to some time off before Seattle.”
Julien Beaumer – P7
“It was a good day for me here in Glendale, qualifying fourth and then fighting my way into fourth for the Heat Race also. The Main Event was good also, started in 10th and charged my way to fourth, before a couple of small mistakes with my timing on this big track put me back to seventh in the end. I’m happy with my day and am ready to get back to work during the break!”
450 Main
Chase Sexton led Jett Lawrence by a single point heading into Glendale and the pair were together on the start line. Neither of the pair got away well though, both outside the top ten through the first turn.
Jett had got off the line well but was squeezed on the entry to turn one and had to play it safe.
No such drama for Ken Roczen, the Suzuki man taking the early lead ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Vince Friese and Eli Tomac.
While trying to make up ground on lap two Jett Lawrence had his nose cut off by Cooper Webb, the 28-year-old sending the youngster off the circuit. Jett lost a few positions but not too much time. Webb then put a harder move on Vince Friese.
Up front Aaron Plessinger was trying to stick with Roczen, but a fall just over two-minutes in saw him slip from second place all the way back to 19th. Ken Roczen was in the groove and pulling away from Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac was a few seconds further back in third with a decent gap over Cooper Webb.
Fifth and sixth were HRC team-mates and brothers, Jett passed Hunter with ease to claim fifth place and closed rapidly on Cooper Webb before losing a fair bit of time after coming up short on a jump. He was lucky to get away with it.
Jett recovered and went up the inside to pass and get clear of Cooper Webb, Hunter then followed him through to demote Webb to sixth place. Chase Sexton had worked his way up to seventh place ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart.
Up front lapped traffic was slowing Roczen a little, which allowed Jason Anderson to stay within three-seconds. Eli Tomac was a further five-seconds back, with five-seconds over Jett Lawrence, the young Aussie was quickly reeling him in though…
By half-race distance Roczen led Anderson by five-seconds, who in-turn had six-seconds on Eli Tomac. The fastest man on track though was Jett Lawrence, now within two-seconds of the legend that is Eli Tomac. Hunter Lawrence was still fifth, Dylan Ferrandis sixth and Chase Sexton seventh.
Jett got Tomac with five-minutes left on the clock, but Jason Anderson was a further seven-seconds ahead of him in second place, with Roczen a further six-seconds down the track.
Ken Roczen led every lap on his way to a dominant victory to move from seventh place in the championship up to sixth, and is now only 15-points behind new championship leader Jett Lawrence . Roczen also recorded the fastest lap of the race.
Jett Lawrence managed to pull a few seconds back on Anderson but never got close enough to challenge for that second position. The Kawasaki rider had good speed and his fastest lap of the race was faster than Jett’s.
Eli Tomac came home fourth ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis.
Chase Sexton injured his hand during practice in the week but still collected good points for a ninth place finish. Sexton was running seventh late in the race, but lost positions to both Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart over the final two laps, presumably due to that hand injury giving him grief. The defending champion took the flag 37.5-seconds behind victor Roczen, his outright speed not there tonight, his quickest lap more than 1.3-seconds slower then that of the top finishing quartet.
Aaron Plessinger also kept himself in the championship hunt by clawing his way back up to tenth after and early fall to bag 12-points and stay in the top three on the points table. Plessinger clearly had good pace, his fastest lap of the race just over three-tenths from the outright fastest lap of the race, and faster than the five riders that finished in front of him.
The top five are still only covered by 11-points, and there are 11-rounds still to go… Five different winners across the opening six rounds, only Jett has won twice. Next stop Texas in a fortnights time.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|20 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+04.781
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+09.248
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+14.369
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+18.749
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+24.618
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+26.555
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+27.358
|9
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+37.553
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+43.016
|11
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+48.618
|12
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+50.564
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+54.782
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+57.155
|15
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+59.993
|16
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+1m09.767
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|19 Laps
|18
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+10.103
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+29.182
|20
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+33.922
|21
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+39.054
|22
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|18 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|117
|2
|Chase Sexton
|111
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|108
|4
|Cooper Webb
|107
|5
|Jason Anderson
|106
|6
|Ken Roczen
|102
|7
|Eli Tomac
|100
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|93
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|69
|10
|Justin Barcia
|63
|11
|Justin Cooper
|60
|12
|Malcolm Stewart
|51
|13
|Shane McElrath
|49
|14
|Jorge Prado
|45
|15
|Christian Craig
|39
|16
|Dean Wilson
|35
|17
|Adam Cianciarulo
|33
|18
|Derek Drake
|25
|19
|Justin Hill
|23
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|18
|21
|Benny Bloss
|16
|22
|Vince Friese
|15
|23
|Freddie Noren
|13
|24
|Cade Clason
|10
|25
|Austin Politelli
|7
|26
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|4
|28
|Tristan Lane
|3
|29
|Jason Clermont
|1
|30
|Devin Simonson
|0
|31
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
Quotes
Malcolm Stewart – P8
“Glendale went fairly well for me. Qualifying was decent with P6, then we finished with P2 in the Heat Race, which felt really good to be up there. Main Event, not a great start, so I just had to pick my way through the field and got all the way back up to P8. My riding was great, although you need to get the start in this class, so we’ll work on those heading into Arlington.”
Chase Sexton – P9
“I did what I could tonight to salvage points toward the championship after hurting my hand this week. The week was rough and I wasn’t even sure that I’d be able to race this weekend, but we got through the day and I’m just grateful that we have a scheduled weekend off coming up next week, so that should really help the healing process a lot. The way the results went tonight, I didn’t lose too many points, so I’m still right in the title fight.”
Aaron Plessinger – P10
“I’m just really annoyed about dropping it in the Main Event! I was riding good all day, holeshotted the Heat Race and then went wire-to-wire for the win. Entered the Main feeling good, got a good start there too and was right behind Kenny [Roczen], putting the pressure on, and then had a bonehead move where I tucked the front. The field was still bunched up at that time, so I went back to P22 and came back to 10th. This one stings, but we’re still in the championship hunt heading into Arlington.”
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|1m04.747
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|1m05.157
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|1m05.566
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|1m05.576
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|1m05.900
|6
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|1m06.125
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|1m06.183
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|1m06.535
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|1m06.543
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|1m06.634
|11
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|1m07.082
|12
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|1m07.355
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|1m07.479
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|1m07.874
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|1m08.297
|16
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|1m09.027
|17
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|1m09.710
|18
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|1m10.006
|19
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|1m10.261
|20
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|1m11.031
|21
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|1m11.145
|22
|Billy Laninovich
|Yamaha
|1m11.314
|23
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|1m11.320
|24
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|1m11.844
|25
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|1m11.993
|26
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|1m12.398
|27
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|1m12.491
|28
|Alex Nagy
|KTM
|1m12.762
|29
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|1m12.966
|30
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|1m12.983
|31
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|1m13.257
|32
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|1m13.834
|33
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|1m13.877
|34
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|1m14.037
|35
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|1m14.215
|36
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|1m14.232
|37
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|1m14.410
|38
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|1m14.874
|39
|Ragan Cochran
|GASGAS
|1m16.104
|40
|Joey Desimone
|Kawasaki
|1m16.536
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki
|1m16.566
|42
|Doc Smith
|GASGAS
|1m16.736
|43
|Hunter Calle
|Kawasaki
|1m17.028
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|2
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+01.943
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+02.790
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+05.895
|5
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+12.353
|6
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|+13.702
|7
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+20.587
|8
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+21.349
|9
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+30.024
|10
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|+33.847
|11
|Alex Nagy
|KTM
|+53.889
|12
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|+55.448
|13
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|+57.191
|14
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|+58.588
|15
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|+59.060
|16
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|+59.935
|17
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|6 Laps
|18
|Joey Desimone
|Kawasaki
|+08.701
|19
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Billy Laninovich
|Yamaha
|DNS
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+01.052
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+05.829
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+14.861
|5
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|+19.925
|6
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+26.823
|7
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+30.389
|8
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|+33.574
|9
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|+35.299
|10
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|+45.307
|11
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|+47.957
|12
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|+59.487
|13
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|+1m08.134
|14
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|15
|Ragan Cochran
|GASGAS
|+06.392
|16
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|+34.030
|17
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|2 Laps
|18
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|+02.151
|19
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+04.968
|20
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|DNS
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|2
|Billy Laninovich
|Yamaha
|+02.232
|3
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|+06.440
|4
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|+08.066
|5
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|+09.492
|6
|Alex Nagy
|KTM
|+15.804
|7
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|+19.113
|8
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|+19.113
|9
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|+23.977
|10
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|+25.819
|11
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+26.815
|12
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|+35.738
|13
|Ragan Cochran
|GASGAS
|+41.851
|14
|Joey Desimone
|Kawasaki
|+53.444
|15
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|16
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|+00.000
|17
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|+27.781
|18
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|19
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|DNF
|21
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|DNS
|22
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|1m03.400
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|1m03.734
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|1m03.856
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|1m03.863
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|1m04.071
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|1m04.249
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|1m04.532
|8
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|1m04.599
|9
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|1m04.647
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|1m04.818
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|1m05.047
|12
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|1m05.202
|13
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|1m05.332
|14
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|1m05.350
|15
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|1m05.432
|16
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|1m05.722
|17
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|1m05.879
|18
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|1m05.952
|19
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|1m06.142
|20
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|1m06.606
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|1m06.848
|22
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|1m06.873
|23
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|1m06.895
|24
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|1m06.943
|25
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|1m07.249
|26
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|1m07.285
|27
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|1m07.527
|28
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|1m07.542
|29
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|1m07.869
|30
|John Short
|Beta
|1m07.928
|31
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|1m08.001
|32
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|1m08.283
|33
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|1m08.292
|34
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|1m08.473
|35
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|1m08.912
|36
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|1m08.941
|37
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|1m09.194
|38
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|1m09.214
|39
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|1m09.337
|40
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|1m09.357
|Top 40 Qualify
|41
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki
|1m09.366
|42
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna
|1m09.433
|43
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|1m09.815
|44
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|1m09.861
|45
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|1m09.919
|46
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|1m10.626
|47
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|1m10.833
|48
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|1m11.163
|49
|Kyle Greeson
|Yamaha
|1m12.742
|50
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki
|1m13.499
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|8 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+08.376
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+08.695
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+20.370
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+21.761
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+22.898
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+29.575
|8
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+30.671
|9
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+34.879
|10
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|+43.119
|11
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+44.319
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+53.397
|13
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+54.345
|14
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+54.483
|15
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+57.730
|16
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+59.483
|17
|John Short
|Beta
|+1m02.702
|18
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+1m05.544
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+1m06.323
|20
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|7 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+02.776
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+06.365
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+07.621
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+08.639
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+15.652
|7
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+16.213
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+17.907
|9
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+19.591
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+22.950
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+24.482
|12
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+28.705
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+34.741
|14
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+36.507
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+41.563
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+44.938
|17
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+50.185
|18
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|+54.173
|19
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|+57.048
|20
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|+58.939
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|6 Laps
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+06.072
|3
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+10.423
|4
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+16.177
|5
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+17.756
|6
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+18.374
|7
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|+19.014
|8
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+20.320
|9
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+20.547
|10
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+20.671
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+23.166
|12
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+25.618
|13
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+25.845
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+28.517
|15
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|+30.767
|16
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+31.314
|17
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|+37.243
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+40.480
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|+59.709
|20
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+1m06.594
|21
|John Short
|Beta
|2 Laps