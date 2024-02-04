2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Five – Ford Field, Detroit
No rain this week!
250 Main
The 250 East Championship got underway with a turn one pile-up including Haiden Deegan, Jalek Swoll, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Evan Ferry and Tom Vialle. The event seemed to be triggered by Hammaker getting out of shape and punting Vialle, who then got tangled up with a gaggle of riders.
Most were up and running quickly enough but Deegan’s YZ250F had sustained some damage. The youngster continued to circulate but indicated to his crew he had problems. Hammaker visited the mechanics to try and get his bike bent back straight.
Well away from that melee had been Chance Hymas, Austin Forkner and Max Anstie. Forkner moved through to the lead early on then started to pull away from Hymas.
As the track roughed up into the second half of the bout Anstie managed to reel in Hymas, eventually taking that second position and pulling away from the teenager.
Daxton Bennick then also chased down and passed Hymas, the 17-year-old then pulled away from the HRC rider to claim his first podium.
All the while Forkner had been completely untroubled up front, taking a clear victory over Anstie despite the Brit chasing him hard over the latter part of the race.
The polar opposite of how Forkner’s season started in 2023, when he was on the deck before turn one with a torn ACL. What a way to make a comeback, and you could tell how much it meant to him.
Jalek Swoll put Triumph firmly inside the top ten on debut, despite getting caught up in that turn one melee. A sixth place finish a huge shot in the arm for Triumph’s fledgling campaign.
Spanish rookie Guillem Farres impressed with an eighth place finish ahead of Henry Miller.
After showing such strong form early on Chance Hymas slipped back through the field in the closing laps to finish tenth.
McAdoo recovered from that turn one fall to claim seven-points for 15th place.
Deegan battled on with his bent up bike to claim six-points but was two laps down by the flag. The youngster’s right-hand bar was bent a long way forward and it was a wonder he was able to effectively use the throttle and front brake to lap what was a pretty brutal course.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|21 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+02.557
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+06.162
|4
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+21.884
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+24.562
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+39.979
|7
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+45.324
|8
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|+50.828
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+08.911
|11
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|+10.279
|12
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+14.831
|13
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+19.074
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+30.207
|15
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+37.212
|16
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|19 Laps
|17
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+16.086
|18
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|18 Laps
|19
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|20
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|6 Laps
|21
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|22
|Evan Ferry
|Triumph
|DNF
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|Max Anstie
|22
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|4
|Coty Schock
|18
|5
|Pierce Brown
|17
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|7
|Henry Miller
|15
|8
|Guillem Farres
|14
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|10
|Chance Hymas
|12
|11
|Trevor Colip
|11
|12
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|13
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|15
|Cameron Mcadoo
|7
|16
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|17
|Gage Linville
|5
|18
|Tom Vialle
|4
|19
|Bryton Carroll
|3
|20
|Cullin Park
|2
|21
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|22
|Evan Ferry
|0
450 Main
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac.
Dylan Ferrandis fourth, Jason Anderson fifth, Malcolm Stewart sixth ahead of Ken Roczen.
Hunter Lawrence ninth early on while last week’s Aason Plessinger was down in 14th place on lap one.
While challenging Anderson for sixth place a couple of laps in Malcolm Stewart went down and by the time he was going again was way down in 20th place.
Ken Roczen had been steadily working his way forward, passing Anderson and Ferrandis to move up to fourth place with 16-minutes left on the shot clock. The German was the fastest man on track at this juncture and that saw him reel in and pass Tomac for third place.
Cooper Webb was also working his way forward, relegating Anderson to seventh place by one-third race distance.
Dylan Ferrandis then got the better of Eli Tomac. Moments later Tomac’s team-mate Cooper Webb relegated him further to sixth place. Tomac obviously not real comfortable and just hanging on for points.
Jason Anderson also not on top of his game, making some mistakes which allowed Aaron Plessinger to close in and attack the Kawasaki rider. But things then got worse for Tomac as both Plessinger and Anderson pushed him further back to seventh.
Jett had a clear four-second lead over Chase Sexton with seven-minutes remaining but a mistake almost cost him dearly, the youngster saved it and lost little ground, but that was a warning. Ken Roczen was still third while Webb had moved up to fourth. Jason Anderson had regrouped and was back up to fifth place after getting the better of Ferrandis and Plessinger. Further back Hunter Lawrence had relegated Tomac to ninth.
At the last lap flag Jett led Sexton by six-seconds. Roczen was a further eight-seconds away in third but with a handy nine-second buffer over Cooper Webb.
Jett Lawrence the first two-time winner so far this season and a repeat performance of round one, leading every lap.
Chase Sexton bagging great points once again with that second place finish and moved into the championship lead and will take the red plate to Arlington in two weeks time.
Roczen moves up the championship table to seventh off the back of that podium. The German also carded the fastest lap of the race and said that he was really happy with how he rode.
At the top of the table it is incredibly close. 98 points for Sexton, 97 for Jett and 96 for Plessinger. Cooper Webb also looming large only four-points further behind. Riders now have a weekend off before reconvening in Texas on February 24.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|28 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+04.740
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+14.709
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+21.420
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+27.501
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+28.382
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+37.612
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+41.143
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+49.231
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|27 Laps
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+03.643
|12
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+04.184
|13
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+26.355
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+33.573
|15
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|26 Laps
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+17.976
|17
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+33.849
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+42.733
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+44.047
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|23 Laps
|21
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|20 Laps
|22
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|98
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|97
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|96
|4
|Cooper Webb
|92
|5
|Jason Anderson
|84
|6
|Eli Tomac
|82
|7
|Ken Roczen
|77
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|77
|9
|Justin Barcia
|59
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|52
|11
|Justin Cooper
|49
|12
|Jorge Prado
|45
|13
|Shane McElrath
|41
|14
|Malcolm Stewart
|37
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|33
|16
|Dean Wilson
|29
|17
|Christian Craig
|29
|18
|Derek Drake
|24
|19
|Justin Hill
|16
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|21
|Benny Bloss
|11
|22
|Freddie Noren
|11
|23
|Cade Clason
|10
|24
|Austin Politelli
|7
|25
|Vince Friese
|6
|26
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|4
|28
|Tristan Lane
|3
|29
|Jason Clermont
|1
|30
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|44.116
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|44.492
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|44.571
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|45.058
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|45.149
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|45.170
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|45.219
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|45.226
|9
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|45.738
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|45.809
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|45.868
|12
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|45.972
|13
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|46.137
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|46.574
|15
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|46.621
|16
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|46.668
|17
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|46.697
|18
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|46.848
|19
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|47.363
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|47.826
|21
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|47.921
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|48.018
|23
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|48.129
|24
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|48.260
|25
|Evan Ferry
|Triumph
|48.278
|26
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|48.429
|27
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|48.624
|28
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|48.689
|29
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasak
|48.689
|30
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamah
|49.171
|31
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|49.444
|32
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|49.532
|33
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|49.556
|34
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|49.787
|35
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|49.894
|36
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|49.905
|37
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|50.003
|38
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|50.280
|39
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|50.336
|40
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|50.338
|Top 40 Riders Quaify
|41
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|50.434
|42
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|50.509
|43
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|51.002
|44
|Keegan Rowley
|Yamaha
|51.110
|45
|Jacob Glenn
|KTM
|51.117
|46
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|51.221
|47
|David Pulley
|Yamaha
|51.780
|48
|Christopher Blackmer
|Yamaha
|51.917
|49
|Nick Laurie
|GASGAS
|52.417
|50
|Konnor Visger
|Honda
|53.254
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+00.635
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+02.057
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Hond
|+05.651
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+17.986
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+25.345
|7
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+33.168
|8
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|+34.633
|9
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+35.447
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|11
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+39.036
|12
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|+41.442
|13
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|+45.320
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1m19.694
|15
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|+1m28.841
|16
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|17
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+54.713
|18
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|19
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|2 Laps
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|DNF
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+02.806
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+05.966
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+06.474
|5
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+15.499
|6
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+16.465
|7
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|+17.735
|8
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+22.534
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+23.558
|10
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+25.481
|11
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+38.799
|12
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+39.648
|13
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|14
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+02.810
|15
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+04.013
|16
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+10.834
|17
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+19.119
|18
|Evan Ferry
|Triumph
|+50.333
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|8 Laps
|20
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Evan Ferry
|Triumph
|8 Laps
|2
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+01.614
|3
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+05.866
|4
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+07.719
|5
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+08.235
|6
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+11.158
|7
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|+15.769
|8
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+18.903
|9
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+19.724
|10
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+23.356
|11
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|+24.689
|12
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+26.975
|13
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+31.941
|14
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|+34.255
|15
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|+35.319
|16
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+37.528
|17
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|+54.580
|18
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|7 Laps
|19
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|20
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|DNS
|21
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|DNS
|22
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|43.190
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|43.199
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|43.285
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|43.331
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|43.350
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|43.742
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|43.769
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|43.915
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|44.047
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|44.066
|11
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|44.142
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|44.176
|13
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|44.219
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|44.815
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|44.930
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|45.013
|17
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|45.159
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|45.378
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|45.412
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|45.564
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|45.653
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|45.734
|23
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|45.747
|24
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|45.836
|25
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|45.867
|26
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|45.899
|27
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|45.912
|28
|John Short
|Beta
|45.999
|29
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|46.095
|30
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|46.347
|31
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|46.352
|32
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|47.164
|33
|Brandon Marley
|Honda
|47.586
|34
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasak
|47.707
|35
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|47.797
|36
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|47.893
|37
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|48.092
|38
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|48.143
|39
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|48.559
|40
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|48.610
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Robert Fitch
|Husqvarna
|49.540
|42
|Brandon Pederson
|Yamaha
|50.186
|43
|Rylan Munson
|Kawasaki
|50.841
|44
|Deegan Hepp
|Honda
|51.075
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|10 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+03.873
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+05.104
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+07.917
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha]
|+09.495
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+10.577
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+12.352
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+23.778
|9
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+25.199
|10
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+27.284
|11
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+28.553
|12
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+30.134
|13
|John Short
|Beta
|+34.597
|14
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|15
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|+01.353
|16
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|+08.433
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|+29.573
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+33.079
|19
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+37.332
|20
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+45.490
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|10 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+03.328
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+04.317
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM 450
|+05.315
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+07.524
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+19.051
|7
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+22.508
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+23.745
|9
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+24.728
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450
|+28.618
|11
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+41.403
|12
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+43.268
|13
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+49.446
|14
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM 450
|+11.868
|16
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+17.178
|17
|Scott Meshey
|KTM 450
|+19.883
|18
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+24.064
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+35.425
|20
|Brandon Marley
|Honda
|+51.293
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|8 Laps
|2
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+02.514
|3
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+03.286
|4
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+04.702
|5
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+07.510
|6
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+09.496
|7
|John Short
|Beta
|+11.405
|8
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+13.050
|9
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+13.538
|10
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+14.083
|11
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+21.818
|12
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+22.076
|13
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+22.475
|14
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|+26.012
|15
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|+28.108
|16
|Joel Wightman
|Yamaha
|+32.754
|17
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+38.705
|18
|Scotty Wennerstrom Dallas, TX
|Kawasaki
|+41.080
|19
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+42.742
|20
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+44.574
|21
|Brandon Marley
|Honda
|7 Laps
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps