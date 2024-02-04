2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Five – Ford Field, Detroit

No rain this week!

250 Main

The 250 East Championship got underway with a turn one pile-up including Haiden Deegan, Jalek Swoll, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Evan Ferry and Tom Vialle. The event seemed to be triggered by Hammaker getting out of shape and punting Vialle, who then got tangled up with a gaggle of riders.

Most were up and running quickly enough but Deegan’s YZ250F had sustained some damage. The youngster continued to circulate but indicated to his crew he had problems. Hammaker visited the mechanics to try and get his bike bent back straight.

Well away from that melee had been Chance Hymas, Austin Forkner and Max Anstie. Forkner moved through to the lead early on then started to pull away from Hymas.

As the track roughed up into the second half of the bout Anstie managed to reel in Hymas, eventually taking that second position and pulling away from the teenager.

Daxton Bennick then also chased down and passed Hymas, the 17-year-old then pulled away from the HRC rider to claim his first podium.

All the while Forkner had been completely untroubled up front, taking a clear victory over Anstie despite the Brit chasing him hard over the latter part of the race.

The polar opposite of how Forkner’s season started in 2023, when he was on the deck before turn one with a torn ACL. What a way to make a comeback, and you could tell how much it meant to him.

Jalek Swoll put Triumph firmly inside the top ten on debut, despite getting caught up in that turn one melee. A sixth place finish a huge shot in the arm for Triumph’s fledgling campaign.

Spanish rookie Guillem Farres impressed with an eighth place finish ahead of Henry Miller.

After showing such strong form early on Chance Hymas slipped back through the field in the closing laps to finish tenth.

McAdoo recovered from that turn one fall to claim seven-points for 15th place.

Deegan battled on with his bent up bike to claim six-points but was two laps down by the flag. The youngster’s right-hand bar was bent a long way forward and it was a wonder he was able to effectively use the throttle and front brake to lap what was a pretty brutal course.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 21 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda +02.557 3 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +06.162 4 Coty Schock Yamaha +21.884 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS +24.562 6 Jalek Swoll Triumph +39.979 7 Henry Miller Honda +45.324 8 Guillem Farres Husqvarna +50.828 9 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 20 Laps 10 Chance Hymas Honda +08.911 11 Trevor Colip Honda +10.279 12 Luca Marsalisi Honda +14.831 13 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +19.074 14 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +30.207 15 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +37.212 16 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 19 Laps 17 Gage Linville GASGAS +16.086 18 Tom Vialle KTM 18 Laps 19 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 16 Laps 20 Cullin Park Honda 6 Laps 21 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki DNF 22 Evan Ferry Triumph DNF

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Austin Forkner 25 2 Max Anstie 22 3 Daxton Bennick 20 4 Coty Schock 18 5 Pierce Brown 17 6 Jalek Swoll 16 7 Henry Miller 15 8 Guillem Farres 14 9 Marshal Weltin 13 10 Chance Hymas 12 11 Trevor Colip 11 12 Luca Marsalisi 10 13 Preston Boespflug 9 14 Nicholas Romano 8 15 Cameron Mcadoo 7 16 Haiden Deegan 6 17 Gage Linville 5 18 Tom Vialle 4 19 Bryton Carroll 3 20 Cullin Park 2 21 Seth Hammaker 1 22 Evan Ferry 0

450 Main

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac.

Dylan Ferrandis fourth, Jason Anderson fifth, Malcolm Stewart sixth ahead of Ken Roczen.

Hunter Lawrence ninth early on while last week’s Aason Plessinger was down in 14th place on lap one.

While challenging Anderson for sixth place a couple of laps in Malcolm Stewart went down and by the time he was going again was way down in 20th place.

Ken Roczen had been steadily working his way forward, passing Anderson and Ferrandis to move up to fourth place with 16-minutes left on the shot clock. The German was the fastest man on track at this juncture and that saw him reel in and pass Tomac for third place.

Cooper Webb was also working his way forward, relegating Anderson to seventh place by one-third race distance.

Dylan Ferrandis then got the better of Eli Tomac. Moments later Tomac’s team-mate Cooper Webb relegated him further to sixth place. Tomac obviously not real comfortable and just hanging on for points.

Jason Anderson also not on top of his game, making some mistakes which allowed Aaron Plessinger to close in and attack the Kawasaki rider. But things then got worse for Tomac as both Plessinger and Anderson pushed him further back to seventh.

Jett had a clear four-second lead over Chase Sexton with seven-minutes remaining but a mistake almost cost him dearly, the youngster saved it and lost little ground, but that was a warning. Ken Roczen was still third while Webb had moved up to fourth. Jason Anderson had regrouped and was back up to fifth place after getting the better of Ferrandis and Plessinger. Further back Hunter Lawrence had relegated Tomac to ninth.

At the last lap flag Jett led Sexton by six-seconds. Roczen was a further eight-seconds away in third but with a handy nine-second buffer over Cooper Webb.

Jett Lawrence the first two-time winner so far this season and a repeat performance of round one, leading every lap.

Chase Sexton bagging great points once again with that second place finish and moved into the championship lead and will take the red plate to Arlington in two weeks time.

Roczen moves up the championship table to seventh off the back of that podium. The German also carded the fastest lap of the race and said that he was really happy with how he rode.

At the top of the table it is incredibly close. 98 points for Sexton, 97 for Jett and 96 for Plessinger. Cooper Webb also looming large only four-points further behind. Riders now have a weekend off before reconvening in Texas on February 24.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 28 Laps 2 Chase Sexton KTM +04.740 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +14.709 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +21.420 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +27.501 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +28.382 7 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +37.612 8 Hunter Lawrence Honda +41.143 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha +49.231 10 Eli Tomac Yamaha 27 Laps 11 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +03.643 12 Justin Barcia GASGAS +04.184 13 Christian Craig Husqvarna +26.355 14 Shane McElrath Suzuki +33.573 15 Derek Drake Suzuki 26 Laps 16 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +17.976 17 Dean Wilson Honda +33.849 18 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +42.733 19 Tristan Lane KTM +44.047 20 Benny Bloss Beta 23 Laps 21 Justin Hill KTM 20 Laps 22 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 2 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 98 2 Jett Lawrence 97 3 Aaron Plessinger 96 4 Cooper Webb 92 5 Jason Anderson 84 6 Eli Tomac 82 7 Ken Roczen 77 8 Dylan Ferrandis 77 9 Justin Barcia 59 10 Hunter Lawrence 52 11 Justin Cooper 49 12 Jorge Prado 45 13 Shane McElrath 41 14 Malcolm Stewart 37 15 Adam Cianciarulo 33 16 Dean Wilson 29 17 Christian Craig 29 18 Derek Drake 24 19 Justin Hill 16 20 Kyle Chisholm 15 21 Benny Bloss 11 22 Freddie Noren 11 23 Cade Clason 10 24 Austin Politelli 7 25 Vince Friese 6 26 Justin Rodbell 5 27 Mitchell Harrison 4 28 Tristan Lane 3 29 Jason Clermont 1 30 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Pierce Brown GASGAS 44.116 2 Max Anstie Honda 44.492 3 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 44.571 4 Tom Vialle KTM 45.058 5 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 45.149 6 Chance Hymas Honda 45.170 7 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 45.219 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 45.226 9 Guillem Farres Husqvarna 45.738 10 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 45.809 11 Jalek Swoll Triumph 45.868 12 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 45.972 13 Cullin Park Honda 46.137 14 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 46.574 15 Henry Miller Honda 46.621 16 Trevor Colip Honda 46.668 17 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 46.697 18 Coty Schock Yamaha 46.848 19 Gage Linville GASGAS 47.363 20 Luca Marsalisi Honda 47.826 21 Ryder Floyd Honda 47.921 22 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 48.018 23 Preston Boespflug Suzuki 48.129 24 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 48.260 25 Evan Ferry Triumph 48.278 26 Dominique Thury Kawasaki 48.429 27 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 48.624 28 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS 48.689 29 Jack Rogers Kawasak 48.689 30 Mitchell Zaremba Yamah 49.171 31 Cory Carsten Suzuki 49.444 32 Vinny Luhovey Honda 49.532 33 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha 49.556 34 Bryce Shelly Yamaha 49.787 35 Marcus Phelps KTM 49.894 36 Ayden Shive Kawasaki 49.905 37 Tyler Stepek Honda 50.003 38 Logan Boye Kawasaki 50.280 39 Thomas Welch KTM 50.336 40 Hunter Cross KTM 50.338 Top 40 Riders Quaify 41 Jackson Gray Husqvarna 50.434 42 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 50.509 43 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 51.002 44 Keegan Rowley Yamaha 51.110 45 Jacob Glenn KTM 51.117 46 Gage Stine Yamaha 51.221 47 David Pulley Yamaha 51.780 48 Christopher Blackmer Yamaha 51.917 49 Nick Laurie GASGAS 52.417 50 Konnor Visger Honda 53.254

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 10 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +00.635 3 Tom Vialle KTM +02.057 4 Chance Hymas Hond +05.651 5 Max Anstie Honda +17.986 6 Coty Schock Yamaha +25.345 7 Luca Marsalisi Honda +33.168 8 Trevor Colip Honda +34.633 9 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +35.447 10 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 9 Laps 11 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +39.036 12 Ayden Shive Kawasaki +41.442 13 Vinny Luhovey Honda +45.320 14 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +1m19.694 15 Jackson Gray Husqvarna +1m28.841 16 Logan Boye Kawasaki 8 Laps 17 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +54.713 18 Bryce Shelly Yamaha 7 Laps 19 Hunter Cross KTM 2 Laps 20 Dominique Thury Kawasaki DNF

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 10 Laps 2 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +02.806 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS +05.966 4 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +06.474 5 Henry Miller Honda +15.499 6 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +16.465 7 Guillem Farres Husqvarna +17.735 8 Gage Linville GASGAS +22.534 9 Jalek Swoll Triumph +23.558 10 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +25.481 11 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +38.799 12 Ryder Floyd Honda +39.648 13 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 9 Laps 14 Cory Carsten Suzuki +02.810 15 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +04.013 16 Marcus Phelps KTM +10.834 17 Thomas Welch KTM +19.119 18 Evan Ferry Triumph +50.333 19 Tyler Stepek Honda 8 Laps 20 Cullin Park Honda 2 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Evan Ferry Triumph 8 Laps 2 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +01.614 3 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +05.866 4 Cullin Park Honda +07.719 5 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +08.235 6 Ryder Floyd Honda +11.158 7 Ayden Shive Kawasaki +15.769 8 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +18.903 9 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +19.724 10 Marcus Phelps KTM +23.356 11 Vinny Luhovey Honda +24.689 12 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +26.975 13 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +31.941 14 Jackson Gray Husqvarna +34.255 15 Logan Boye Kawasaki +35.319 16 Thomas Welch KTM +37.528 17 Hunter Cross KTM +54.580 18 Cory Carsten Suzuki 7 Laps 19 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki DNF 20 Jeremy Martin Yamaha DNS 21 Bryce Shelly Yamaha DNS 22 Tyler Stepek Honda DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 43.190 2 Cooper Webb Yamaha 43.199 3 Chase Sexton KTM 43.285 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha 43.331 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki 43.350 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha 43.742 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 43.769 8 Hunter Lawrence Honda 43.915 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 44.047 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM 44.066 11 Justin Hill KTM 44.142 12 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 44.176 13 Christian Craig Husqvarna 44.219 14 Justin Barcia GASGAS 44.815 15 Dean Wilson Honda 44.930 16 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 45.013 17 Derek Drake Suzuki 45.159 18 Jerry Robin Yamaha 45.378 19 Jeremy Hand Honda 45.412 20 Benny Bloss Beta 45.564 21 Devin Simonson Yamaha 45.653 22 Cade Clason Kawasaki 45.734 23 Shane McElrath Suzuki 45.747 24 Tristan Lane KTM 45.836 25 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 45.867 26 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 45.899 27 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 45.912 28 John Short Beta 45.999 29 Justin Rodbell KTM 46.095 30 Hunter Schlosser KTM 46.347 31 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 46.352 32 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 47.164 33 Brandon Marley Honda 47.586 34 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasak 47.707 35 Jace Kessler Yamaha 47.797 36 Joel Wightman Yamaha 47.893 37 Joan Cros Kawasaki 48.092 38 Colby Copp KTM 48.143 39 Scott Meshey KTM 48.559 40 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki 48.610 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Robert Fitch Husqvarna 49.540 42 Brandon Pederson Yamaha 50.186 43 Rylan Munson Kawasaki 50.841 44 Deegan Hepp Honda 51.075

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Aaron Plessinger KTM 10 Laps 2 Justin Cooper Yamaha +03.873 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS +05.104 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda +07.917 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha] +09.495 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha +10.577 7 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +12.352 8 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +23.778 9 Benny Bloss Beta +25.199 10 Tristan Lane KTM +27.284 11 Cade Clason Kawasaki +28.553 12 Jerry Robin Yamaha +30.134 13 John Short Beta +34.597 14 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 9 Laps 15 Joel Wightman Yamaha +01.353 16 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki +08.433 17 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki +29.573 18 Hunter Schlosser KTM +33.079 19 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki +37.332 20 Colby Copp KTM +45.490

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 10 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki +03.328 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +04.317 4 Chase Sexton KTM 450 +05.315 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +07.524 6 Dean Wilson Honda +19.051 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna +22.508 8 Shane McElrath Suzuki +23.745 9 Derek Drake Suzuki +24.728 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 +28.618 11 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +41.403 12 Devin Simonson Yamaha +43.268 13 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha +49.446 14 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 9 Laps 15 Justin Rodbell KTM 450 +11.868 16 Jace Kessler Yamaha +17.178 17 Scott Meshey KTM 450 +19.883 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki +24.064 19 Jeremy Hand Honda +35.425 20 Brandon Marley Honda +51.293

450 LCQ Results