BMW CE 04 Custom

“Everyone defines the mobility of the future in their own individual way. With the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, we now present our own idea of a stylish and multifunctional urban e-scooter that shows just how mobility needs are as individual as each personality. We haven’t reinvented the wheel, but we have taken a new look at function. We call it drawing on the synergies between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use,” says Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH, explaining the philosophy behind BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept.

Accordingly, this made-in-Austria custom e-scooter not only has a particularly attractive colour scheme in white, dark green, beige and black, it also features various functional elements focusing on a youthful target group.

“With this customising project it was very important to us to emphasise the enormous variability of the BMW CE 04. At the same time, it was to be a vehicle that appeals in particular to young, sporty people in an urban environment and still be suitable for every type of customer. The fresh, modern design of the CE 04 is particularly in keeping with its aspiration to a sporty lifestyle,” adds Oliver Balzer, head of BMW Motorrad Austria.

In keeping with the motto “Action meets Fashion”, the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept was given a functional top case to supplement the standard storage space, along with a surfboard with a transport system integrated in the vehicle.

“The surfboard isn’t just a piece of sports equipment: it’s also a metaphor for a sustainable urban lifestyle. The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept combines work, leisure and individual flair, demonstrating that there needs to be no contradiction between any of these areas,” concludes Oliver Balzer.