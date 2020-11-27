2021 BMW G 310 R

BMW have announced an updated G 310 R for 2021, with the popular LAMS machine to receive a host of updates to refine the package on offer. The bike is expected to arrive in Australia in Q1 or 2021, although pricing and full specifications are yet to be announced. Styling has also been tweaked, particularly around the tank and radiator cowls for a cleaner look.

The 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that comprises the heart of the G 310 models will now be Euro5 homologated, and receives an electromotive throttle controller, with BMW promising a more sensitive throttle response as a result. Power remains 34 hp at 9500rpm and torque peaks at 28 Nm at 7500 rpm, offering strong if not class leading power.

With a bit of a reputation for being easy to stall the G 310 R also receives a new automatic idle speed increase system that when starting prevents the engine from stalling suddenly. That’s going to be a welcome addition to new riders facing the challenge of learning clutch control for the first time.

A shift-assist clutch is another addition, providing a light feel at the lever, as well as limiting compression lock on aggressive downshifting.

Also new for 2021 is an LED headlight and indicators, joining the existing LED taillight, with the headlight to include daytime running lights, with the rider able to switch between high beam, low beam and DRLs.

A premium update designed to accommodate a larger variety of riders is the additional of adjustable levers for both the brake and clutch, offering four positions and removing the need to retro-fit adjustable levers.

2021 will see the BMW G 310 R arrive in three colour options, Cosmic Black, Polar White and with a Sport Limestone Metallic option also available. Engine housing covers, footrest plate and grab handle have all also been painted Titanium Grey Metallic on the new models, for a much darker look that helps draw the bike together.

We’ll have to wait for full specifications to see whether there are any other tweaks, as well as for pricing and more specific availability information. For now, we just know the new G 310 R will be arriving in Australia in Q1, 2021.