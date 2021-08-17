Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/18923

Date published – 27 May 2021

Campaign number – 0000348300

Supplier – BMW Australia Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Approved BMW Motorcycle dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 10 February 2017 – 19 September 2019

BMW Motorcycle Models:

G 310 GS (K02, 0G02)

G 310 R (K03, 0G01)

C 400 GT (K08, 0C06)

C 400 X (K09, 0C09)

Model Years 2017-2019

1,479 affected motorcycles

Please note this recall supersedes the previous recall PRA2019/17827.

See the VIN list here.

What are the defects?

Due to road treatment conditions, such as aggressive salt types or significant usage, surface corrosion could occur within the un-anodised brake caliper piston bore.

What are the hazards?

Corrosion on the surface of the brake caliper could impair the piston’s clearance within the bore, affecting brake performance and increasing the risk of an accident and serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by BMW Group Australia or a BMW Motorrad dealer. Consumers can contact an authorised BMW Motorrad Service centre, or call the BMW Group Interaction Centre on 1800 813 299 to arrange for inspection and repair.

Consumers can also contact BMW Australia via the BMW Motorrad Australia website: https://www.bmw-motorrad.com.au