Cancellation of BMST 2022

An assessment team reviewed current Bonneville Salt Flat conditions by air and on the ground. Unfortunately, all BMST track locations and alternatives are still flooded from the initial storm and multiple subsequent storm systems. There is no possibility that the water will recede and salt will dry out sufficiently in the week remaining to support track preparations and operations.

“We are all disappointed that we are forced to cancel,” said Event Director/Owner Delvene Reber. “Like you we have spent a year plus preparing for this event and investing in improvements. This year we were implementing racer driven improvements that include new flagging, course line improvements, and other racer driven updates.”

They say a picture tells a thousand words, but nothing beats seeing it for yourself. An aerial assessment determined that the entire length of the tracks and beyond are flooded.

The BMST Intermediate start locations for International and Mountain tracks are flooded 10 in. (254mm) to 4 in. (102mm) deep across the length of the tracks.

After reviewing aerial photos there is still 23mi2 / 57km2 equating to 11.5million ft3 / 327,000m3 of flooding directly over the racing surface and no viable alternative locations.