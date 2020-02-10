Brayden Elliott to compete BSB Superstock 1000 for 2020

Australian Brayden Elliott has confirmed his 2020 plans, competing for the fourth year running in the BSB Superstock 1000cc Championship on a new 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R under No Bull Racing/CFS Filtration and with support from last year’s team CPE Motosport.

2020 will mark the first year that Elliott will have a consecutive year riding for the same team in the British championship, with a packed pre-season testing regime already planned he aims to take advantage of the familiar team environment.

Brayden Elliott

“I’m extremely excited to get the 2020 season underway and for testing to begin. I haven’t ridden since the final round at Brands Hatch last October, so to say I am ready to ride is an understatement. This coming season is the first time since I began racing in the UK that my team situation will stay the same for a continuous season, the same manufacturer of bike, same team and most importantly same personnel surrounding me this year. I am also really looking forward to a fresh look this season, competing in Fluro orange to represent my title sponsor, CFS Filtration.

“I’m extremely thankful that my long-term partnerships are once again continuing for another season as well as welcoming on board new companies to be a part of the journey. I’m very humbled by the support of individuals and businesses who believe in my racing and am confident I will do them proud on and off the track. I also need to thank my family and those close to me for continuing to support me in many ways to make this possible.”

2020 National Superstock 1000 Championship calendar