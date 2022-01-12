Brayden Elliott finalises plans for 2022

Australian Brayden Elliott will return to the National Superstock 1000 Championship grid with the support of CFS Filtration Solutions competing on a Honda CBR1000RR-R SP.

CFS Filtration Solutions have supported Brayden Elliott and his privateer No Bull Racing team for the past three seasons in the Superstock Championship. Elliott, a former Australian Supersport Champion has proven his never give up attitude to continue fighting for his dream in the UK as he bids to be a championship contender in the 2022 season.

Brayden Elliott

“Firstly I need to thank CFS for their continued support throughout some up and down seasons. Personally, trying to be a team owner, manager, mechanic, racer is a difficult task especially in the highly competitive Superstock field. Without the support of CFS and many of my longstanding personal sponsors staying in the UK and switching to Honda machinery wouldn’t have been possible.

“I never set out to run my own team in the UK although as circumstances changed, I was put in a position where this was my only option of staying and competing here. We started with nothing and over the past few years, I’m proud to have built a solid support network around me where I truly believe we can take on the best teams in what I believe to be the most competitive Superstock class in the world.

“The 2021 season was a big improvement for myself, we were constantly fighting inside the top 10 and at times showed what I am capable of. At this stage I have a single podium to my name secured in the 2020 season although to achieve this running from the back of my van with a bike I built myself was a great achievement.

“With all of my family being back in Australia the decision to continue living in the UK to pursue my dream isn’t something I take lightly. My partner Eliza has moved her life here to support me and my only aim is to be at the front which is what we moved to the other side of the world for. People often think this is somewhat of a hobby, yet I can’t describe the sacrifice, dedication and effort required to be here and make this dream a reality”.

CFS Filtrations Derek Baker

“Brayden & Eliza’s dedication and commitment is something that cannot go unnoticed. We have built a great friendship during their time here and CFS are proud to be title sponsors of No Bull Racing for another season. I truly believe Brayden has the ability to be a championship contender and take his career to another level. Although Brayden is yet to test the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP I am confident this will be a step forward after a solid 2021 season”.