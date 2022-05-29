2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Four – Gillman, South Australia

The 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores visited Gillman in South Australia over the weekend for Round 4, with rain ahead of the event and a sandy surface ensuring close battles and amazing action out on track.

In MX1 Aaron Tanti took the overall win, running 2-1, while Brett Metcalfe was bumped down to second with his 1-2 result.

Wilson Todd dominated MX2, well clear of Alex Larwood in Moto 1 and Rhys Budd in Moto 2. Kayden Minear likewise dominated the MX3 class, while in the MXW Charli Cannon gapped the field for both moto wins.

Thor MX1 Race One

Once again the THOR MX1 field came into Round 4 with everything to play for with just one-point separating the Red Plate holder of Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti. Tanti sent a message to the field in the morning claiming the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top Ten Pole Shootout.

In the opening THOR MX1 Moto, it was South Australian Motocross legend Brett Metcalfe on the GO24 KTM who took the holeshot to the delight of the hometown fans.

Dean Ferris on the HRC Honda Factory Racing machine quickly mounted an attack, passing riders and taking the lead in turn 3 of the opening lap. As the field settled into track position, Metcalfe made his intentions to the hometown crowd clear, passing Ferris back for first place.

Metcalfe from here proceeded to shift another gear and check out from the THOR MX1 field. Ferris would begin to shuffle back through the field, with Tanti moving to second, KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs moving to third and setting his sights on Tanti.

The cluster of THOR MX1 superstars stayed in this procession with Ferris in fourth and Waters in fifth for the majority of the opening moto. Towards the end, Waters passed Ferris for fourth as Metcalfe took the win at the chequered flag, with Tanti second and Gibbs in third.

Dean Ferris rocketed out of the gate to the holeshot in Moto 2 before Aaron Tanti passed him for the lead in the opening lap. As Tanti established a strong track position out front, Ferris and Metcalfe ran in formation for 15 minutes with Metcalfe mounting attack after attack on Ferris without success.

With six minutes to go, Metcalfe would finally make the pass stick on Ferris into 2nd and set his sights on Tanti. A lap later Kirk Gibbs made the pass on Ferris into third and also joined the battle for the lead.

A game of cat and mouse would ensue in the final 2 laps as Metcalfe went on to attack Tanti and then Gibbs would try to counter Metcalfe. Down the stretch it was Tanti who rode flawlessly and did not crack under relentless pressure to take the win with Metcalfe in second and Gibbs in third. Dean Ferris and Todd Waters rounded out the top five positions.

Aaron Tanti took the overall win for the Round with 2-1 Moto scores and also the coveted THOR MX1 Red Plate. Brett Metcalfe would match points with Tanti but claim second overall on the count back with Kirk Gibbs in third overall.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 28m58.451 2 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +11.083 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +12.528 4 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +14.752 5 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +21.390 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +47.501 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +1m16.640 8 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m20.868 9 Levi MCMANUS Honda CRF 450 +2m03.403 10 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki KX 250 +2m06.944 11 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 +2m09.670 12 Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 +2m13.350 13 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +2m22.737 14 Bryce OGNENIS KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 15 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 16 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 17 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 18 Oliver MARCHARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 19 Jesse BISHOP KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 20 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 21 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 22 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 23 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 24 Elijah WIESE Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 25 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 26 Jiraj WANNALAK KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 29m01.696 2 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +1.049 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +3.182 4 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +28.774 5 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +34.041 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +54.083 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +1m09.980 8 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m26.908 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +1m50.173 10 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 +1m54.849 11 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 +1m56.522 12 Levi MCMANUS Honda CRF 450 +2m05.852 13 Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 +2m09.277 14 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 15 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 16 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 17 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 18 Oliver MARCHARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 19 Bryce OGNENIS KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 20 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 21 Jesse BISHOP KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 22 Jiraj WANNALAK KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 23 Elijah WIESE Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 24 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 25 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 26 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap

Thor MX1 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 164 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 152 3 Brett METCALFE KTM 150 4 Dean FERRIS Honda 141 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 130 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 107 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 105 8 Joel EVANS Honda 95 9 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 78 11 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 75 12 Dylan WOOD KTM 53 13 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 44 15 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 16 Matt MOSS KTM 37 17 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 18 Caleb WARD Honda 22 19 Levi MCMANUS Honda 21 20 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 21 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 20 22 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 19 23 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 17 24 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 16 25 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 15 26 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 27 Cory WATTS Honda 14 28 Siegah WARD Honda 13 29 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 30 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 31 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 32 Levi McMANUS Honda 5 33 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 34 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2 35 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 36 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 1

Pirelli MX2

Wilson Todd had a point to prove at Gillman after conceding his first loss of the season at the previous Round in Wodonga and this was evident from the very first time Pirelli MX2 hit the track.

Taking out the fastest qualifying time in the Pirelli MX2 qualifying session, Todd would capitalise on great track position in Moto 1 to dominate every lap of the moto en route to the chequered flag and the Moto win.

Behind Todd, Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama would battle up front early as Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz would crash out of the moto at the end of lap 1 in spectacular fashion.

The Yamalube Yamaha mounted team mates of Alex Larwood and Rhys Budd moved consistently towards the front, with SA local Larwood in second and Budd in third at the finish.

Ride Red Honda’s Liam Andrews rode to another impressive performance in fourth position with the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Rider Ryder Kingsford charging from a bad start back to fifth.

Moto 2 would see Yokoyama Holeshot and lead on lap 1 before a freight train of Rhys Budd and Gas Gas Australia’s Noah Ferguson would battle past Yokoyama, as the pair fought hard for the lead position in the opening laps.

Wilson Todd mounted a clinical attack on the Pirelli MX2 field, clawing through from a bad start to pass into the lead position at the half way point. As the race progressed, Todd went on to decimate the field and built a huge lead before the chequered flag.

Rhys Budd and Noah Ferguson continued their epic battle all the way to the finish, with Budd just pinching second position at the flag. Ferguson finished third, with Ryder Kingsford in fourth and Jesse Dobson on the Serco Yamaha fifth.

In the overall standings, Wilson Todd took maximum points to the overall win with Rhys Budd in second and Ryder Kingsford third, capitalising on a chain issue for Alex Larwood in the closing laps to lock in the final podium overall spot.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 27m4.811 2 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha YZF 250 +14.828 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +33.836 4 Liam ANDREWS Honda CRF 250 +50.860 5 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +52.204 6 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +48.951 7 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna FC 250 +53.707 8 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +54.415 9 Blake FOX GasGas MC 250 +1m11.159 10 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m19.528 11 Hugh MCKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +1m27.503 12 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +1m52.920 13 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m55.886 14 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m57.708 15 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 +2m04.015 16 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 +2m11.643 17 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +2m13.650 18 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +2m15.192 19 Dylan MARCHAND Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 20 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 21 Sam LARSEN GasGas MC 250 +1 Lap 22 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 23 Caleb GOULLET Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 24 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 25 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 26 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 27 Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 28 Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 29 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 30 Zachary JOY Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps DNF Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +7 Laps DNF Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 +10 Laps DNF Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +11 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 27m26.617 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +21.540 3 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +21.710 4 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +29.061 5 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +30.240 6 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +32.083 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda CRF 250 +40.926 8 Blake FOX GasGas MC 250 +45.249 9 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna FC 250 +56.851 10 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +57.844 11 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 +57.876 12 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +1m02.688 13 Hugh MCKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +1m03.687 14 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +1m17.152 15 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +1m38.686 16 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +m:56.600 17 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 +2m02.905 18 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m14.546 19 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 20 Dylan MARCHAND Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 21 Sam LARSEN GasGas MC 250 +1 Lap 22 Caleb GOULLET Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 23 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 24 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 25 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 26 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 27 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 28 Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 29 Zachary JOY Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 30 Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps DNF Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap DNF Alex LARWOOD Yamaha YZF 250 +3 Laps DNF Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +9 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 193 2 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 131 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 118 5 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 6 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 109 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 8 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 104 9 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 101 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 97 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 74 12 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 62 13 Blake FOX GasGas 58 14 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 55 15 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 53 16 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 49 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 47 18 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 19 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 37 20 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 21 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 11 22 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 11 23 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 10 24 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 25 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 7 26 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 27 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 28 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 2 29 Jai WALKER KTM 1 30 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

In Maxxis MX3, the next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a display of speed and youthful intensity on the sandy Gillman track.

In Moto 1 it was Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine who took the holeshot and led the first half of the race, however at the halfway mark a small error in passing a lapped rider allowed KTM Australia mounted youngster Kayden Minear to take lead track position.

At the same time, Maxxis MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia would crash battling with Jack Mather and fall from outside the top three. At the chequered flag it was Minear in first, with Towill rebounding for second and Jack Mather in third.

Moto 2 again saw Minear lead early and establish a strong track position ahead of the rest of the Maxxis MX3 field. The Husqvarna mounted duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battled early in the top three spots.

Ride Red Honda mounted rider Ty Kean mounted a tremendous charge through to second position by the end of the moto, with Minear taking out a perfect 1-1 day and Jack Mather rounding out third position in the moto.

In the overall standings, Minear took the overall win and made up a huge 20-point margin in the Championship to close within just one point of Championship Red Plate holder Cambell Williams.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 23m27.913 2 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +22.816 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +34.841 4 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +40.015 5 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 +48.462 6 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 +49.752 7 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +52.622 8 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +53.578 9 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +1m06.286 10 Jake CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m21.690 11 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1m29.188 12 Deegan MANCINELLI Yamaha YZF 250 +1m37.651 13 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +1m42.532 14 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m48.425 15 Hixson MCINNES Honda CRF 250 +2m01.416 16 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m06.340 17 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 +2m12.010 18 Thomas LAMBERT KTM SXF 250 +2m13.054 19 Sonny PELLICANO Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 20 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 21 Jordan MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 22 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 23 Seth CARPENTER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 24 Cody KILPATRIC Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 25 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 26 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 27 Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 28 Macwilliam WALKER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 29 Justin HARROW KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 30 Blake WALDON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 31 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 32 Angus PEARCE ( Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 33 Thomas GADSDEN Kawasaki KX 250 +2 Laps DNF Kai BONNING Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps DNF OTTO SPURLING Honda CRF 250 +5 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 23m45.492 2 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +6.026 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +25.072 4 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +28.084 5 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 +32.971 6 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +33.662 7 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +1m01.954 8 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +1m05.262 9 Jake CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m05.848 10 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 +1m11.127 11 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m23.209 12 Deegan MANCINELLI Yamaha YZF 250 +1m34.948 13 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki KX 250 +1m41.010 14 Hixson MCINNES Honda CRF 250 +1m44.411 15 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1m48.152 16 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 +1m50.278 17 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m52.268 18 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 +2m04.682 19 Thomas LAMBERT KTM SXF 250 +2m09.137 20 Jordan MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +2m10.777 21 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +2m19.368 22 Sonny PELLICANO Honda CRF 250 +2m22.747 23 Seth CARPENTER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 24 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 25 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 26 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 27 Macwilliam WALKER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 28 Kai BONNING Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 29 Justin HARROW KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 30 Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 31 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 32 Blake WALDON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 33 Thomas GADSDEN Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 34 Otto SPURLING Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps DNF Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 +5 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 161 2 Kayden MINEAR KTM 160 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 135 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 125 5 Jet ALSOP KTM 116 6 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 114 7 Thynan KEAN Honda 108 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 92 9 Connor TOWILL KTM 79 10 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 11 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 68 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 55 13 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 50 14 Jake CANNON Yamaha 49 15 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 43 16 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 43 17 Kobe DREW Yamaha 41 18 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 37 19 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 20 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 33 21 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 22 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 22 23 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 24 Hunter COLLINS KTM 17 25 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 26 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 11 27 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 11 28 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 29 Rian KING KTM 5 30 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 31 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 32 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 33 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 34 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 35 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1 36 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1

EziLift MXW

The EziLift MXW class returned for their second round of the season at Gillman to the delight of the South Australian fans and it was Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon who picked up right where she left off at Wonthaggi for Round 1, absolutely dominating the field from the very first laps on the track, setting the fastest time in EziLift MXW qualifying.

In Moto 1, Cannon scored the holeshot and began to pull ground on the field, eventually extending that gap to over 40-seconds. Ride Red Honda’s Emma Milesevic tried her best to maintain vision of Cannon from second, but couldn’t maintain the leader’s pace.

Taylor Thompson rode in third until the very last lap of Moto 1, falling from position down to fith and handing Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown the final podium spot, 13-seconds off Milesevic.

Moto 2 would see a repeat with Cannon and Milesevic running first and second to the chequered flag as just 16-seconds separated the two, with Maddy Brown third, a minute off the lead, but well clear of fourth.

EziLift MXW Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 17m55.495 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +42.454 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +55.258 4 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +1m13.998 5 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m38.647 6 Amy BARTSCH KTM SXF 250 +1m55.805 7 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m09.951 8 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 +2m12.744 9 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 10 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 11 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 12 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 13 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha YZ 250 +1 Lap 14 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 15 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM EXC 150 +1 Lap 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 17 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 18 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 19 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna FC 250 +2 Laps 20 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha YZF 250 +3 Laps 21 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha WR 250 +3 Laps

EziLift MXW Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 18m10.690 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +16.018 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m01.281 4 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +1m14.757 5 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +m:00.432 6 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 +2m13.274 7 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 +2m31.029 8 Amy BARTSCH KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 9 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 10 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 12 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 13 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 14 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha YZ 250 +1 Lap 15 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM EXC 150 +1 Lap 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 17 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna FC 250 +2 Laps 18 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 +2 Laps 19 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha WR 250 +3 Laps 20 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha YZF 250 +3 Laps

EziLift MXW Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 100 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 88 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 80 4 Madison HEALEY Honda 66 5 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 59 6 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 57 7 Amy BARTSCH KTM 52 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 40 9 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 40 10 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 36 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda 34 12 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 30 13 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 27 14 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna 24 15 Tanesha HARNETT Honda 24 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 23 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 20 18 Tarja MORRIS Honda 18 19 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna 16 20 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha 15 21 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 13 22 Samantha BEECROFT Yamaha 7 23 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha 6 24 Stefanie TEIXEIRA Honda 6 25 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha 2

