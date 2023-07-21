BSB 2024

British Superbike Championship series organisers, MSVR overnight announced the complete line-up of support classes that will feature from 2024, after what they say has been careful consideration of the technical regulations to ensure class stability, whilst continuing to deliver close and competitive racing throughout the programme.

In the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the Promoter and teams will consider technical (firmware) changes and identify areas of performance and cost control. There is also a consideration to BSB “Pathway” technical level for teams transitioning from National Superstock, for their first year of BSB class competition only. This would include being on the MoTeC ECU platform but some lower regulation requirements on certain cycle and mechanical parts.

BSB also revealed the introduction of two new classes for 2024, designed to showcase and promote junior riders, offering a career path that allows development and progression through the championships classes.

New for 2024

Pirelli National Sportbike Championship

New for the 2024 season, eligible machines include the Yamaha R7, Aprilia RS660, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda Hornet 750 as well as others believed to be entering the sector. Machines will run on Mektronic ECU platform with BoP formula to manage model parity and slick tyres. Rider eligibility is a minimum age of 16 years old on 1st March 2024.

Kawasaki British Superteen Championship

An all-new one-make series, the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship will debut in 2024. The series will feature as part of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar, giving young riders a chance to race in front of huge crowds at the best circuits in the UK.

The new Kawasaki British Superteen class will be open to riders aged between 15 and 20 and will run across eight double-header rounds, at the UK’s premier circuits, including a planned World Superbike support race. With riders on equal machinery, the series will be a thrilling spectacle for fans trackside, while the high-revving characteristic of the 4-cylinder 400cc Supersport machine is perfect for helping young riders develop their skills as part of the world’s most competitive domestic series. The overall winner of the 2024 Superteen class Championship will receive a brand-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R road bike.

Each race bike competing in the series will be built by Kawasaki Team Green Technical Partner, MSS Performance, who will also offer a choice of two packages to suit every budget. Eager to make this a fair and competitive option for going racing, package prices will begin at under £12,000 plus VAT.

The series was officially launched today at Brands Hatch, with the very first Ninja ZX-4RR in the UK, which has been built to race spec, available to view in Pit Lane throughout the weekend. Members of staff from Kawasaki UK and MSS Performance will also be in attendance all weekend for any riders and teams interested in joining the Championship next season.

Ross Burridge – Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK

“As soon as we saw this model on the production plan, we knew it was destined for the race track! To have the BSB Championship promoter MSVR on board and enabling us to have a class entirely devoted to this bike is fantastic! We are excited to be able to offer a competitively priced and exciting race package to young riders looking to develop their racing careers. The Team Green ethos has always been about supporting young talent and offering opportunities on track, so we cannot wait to take this one step further with this new class in 2024.”

Stuart Higgs – BSB Series Director

“It is 32 years since the British circuit promoters launched the first “Superteen” Championship, and within the entry list was James Haydon, David Jefferies, John McGuiness and Michael Rutter. We are tremendously excited to bring the “Superteen” name back to British Championship status. Together with our partner Kawasaki UK we are re-calibrating this most important entry level class with a new motorcycle that will benefit team and rider development, and importantly be contained to tight budget and regulations parameters. Any major change to the championship structure is carefully considered and current Junior Supersport machines will be eligible for many different regional and national club championships.”

Changes to existing support categories

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship

For 2025, the class will fully adopt Supersport “Next Generation” technical regulations, with the expected launch of further eligible machine models. The use of “kit” electronics will cease at the end of the 2024 season. This year’s Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship will also be a pathway to the BSS Cup in 2024.

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship

There will be a further review for the remainder of the 2023 season to ascertain viability for 2024 and beyond. The Promoter does recognise the benefits of a middleweight prototype class, but further teams’ commitment to the class is a priority to confirm.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship

Series Organisers are continuing a review of technical regulations to balance machine models where required. There will also be a review of tyre material standard.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship

The Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship will not continue into 2024 as the class is confined to two manufacturers without the realistic option of more and the inability to operate a balance of performance (BoP) formula, as in BSS. Current machines/teams can transition into the BSS Cup (or main BSS Championship). All national and regional clubs will maintain a 600cc class.

R&G British Talent Cup

Despite various other Dorna promoted Talent Championships moving to Pirelli tyres, the BTC remains under contractual supply from Dunlop tyres.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship

The Junior Supersport class will not continue into 2024 – as a defacto one make series already, the Promoter has defined with Kawasaki UK a replacement machine running to tight financial and technical parameters. All national and regional clubs will maintain a class that will cater for current Junior Supersport machines.

ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup

Combined rider and machine weight to be implemented with immediate effect (2023).