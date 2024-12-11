DesmoSport Ducati 2025

DesmoSport Ducati has confirmed that Broc Pearson will contest the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) aboard the Panigale V4 R.

Ben Henry – DesmoSport Ducati Owner

“We had a great year in 2024 on-track. We made some strong steps forward as a team, developing a new and fun dynamic in the box that turned into results on track. We had a strong second half of the season in particular and Broc continues to lift as a rider, taking personal milestones all year and we can’t wait to see the journey we started a few years ago result in a championship win. We learnt some lessons this season and the net result will see some new faces to the ASBK join the team that I’m looking forward to introducing them in the new year. Until then, we’re concentrating on rejuvenating the race bikes and working through our testing schedule so we can hit the ground running at round one in Phillip Island come the end of February.”

Broc Pearson

“I’m really happy to confirm that I’ll be back on the Panigale V4 R with DesmoSport Ducati in 2025. I really enjoyed the progression that we made in 2024 & I am very motivated to make another step forward to improve on my third place in the championship next season. We’ve got 8 rounds of racing next year which includes the round with the V8s at Queensland raceway which is a great way for our championship to grow. I’m really looking forward to being on the bike in the new year & back with the team for the championship title fight.”

DesmoSport Ducati are currently working on the Panigale V4 R Superbike in their Cube Performance Centre home base on the Gold Coast as they cement their testing schedule prior to round one alongside WorldSBK in February.

2025 Australian Superbike Championship