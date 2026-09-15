McMartin Racing sticks with proven Ducati for summer ASBK opener

Josh Waters and Adrian Monti are moving on, but it is still game on for McMartin Racing, with reigning Australian Superbike Champion Harrison Voight returning alongside crew chief Jamie Stauffer for the new ASBK summer series.

Craig McMartin has secured increased backing from GSE Services and plans to campaign the previous-generation Ducati V4 R. At this stage, McMartin has no immediate plans to field a second rider, but that could change in the months ahead.

The team heads into the October 23–25 opener at Phillip Island with the rider and crew chief who delivered its most recent championship still working together.

“We’re moving forward,” McMartin told MCNews.com.au. “Harry won the championship last season, and I’m fortunate enough to have Harry excited to return. He enjoyed riding in the team.”

Voight secured the 2026 crown at Queensland Raceway , with Waters finishing runner-up in a championship one-two for McMartin Racing. Waters and Monti will now take their established partnership to Ben Henry’s DesmoSport Ducati operation.

A successful chapter closes

McMartin said discussions had been taking place for some time and described the separation as the end of a successful chapter. He did not identify one major issue behind the change, although the amount of riding Waters wanted to do was beyond what the team’s budget could accommodate.

“Josh wanted to ride more and, within the constraints of the budget, it wasn’t really achievable,” McMartin explained. All good things must come to an end, Trev. It’s just one of those things. Life moves on.”

The combination had delivered Waters’ fourth and fifth Australian Superbike titles in 2024 and 2025. Those followed McMartin’s championship successes with Wayne Maxwell in 2020 and 2021, before Voight added another crown this year.

McMartin said the departures had not substantially changed his plans for the coming season, and Voight’s enthusiasm to return provided clear direction.

Voight and Stauffer continue together

Stauffer will remain responsible for Voight’s side of the garage, preserving a working relationship McMartin rates highly.

“Jamie’s still working with Harry. They get on like a house on fire,” he said. “It’s a great vibe in the pit box with them.”

McMartin pointed to Stauffer’s experience as a racer and his ability to understand what Voight needs from the motorcycle.

“Jamie’s very good at what he does. He’s extremely good. One really good thing with Jamie, he’s been a rider, so when he talks to Harry, he really understands.”

McMartin also praised Voight’s clear, precise feedback and described him as easy to work with. That combination gives the team continuity as it prepares to defend the championship.

Previous V4 R remains the plan

McMartin already has the new-generation V4 R available, but his current plan is to begin the summer campaign with the previous model and its single-sided swingarm.

Preparation time is a significant consideration. According to McMartin, Voight will finish his European commitments and fly directly to Melbourne for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix weekend, which also hosts the ASBK opener.

There is no test on the McMartin Ducati planned for Voight before that meeting. His next outing with the team will be at round one.

“He’ll be flying in from Europe and then straight to Melbourne, and then into the race weekend.”

That leaves little opportunity to introduce a new motorcycle and work through its setup with the rider before racing begins. The familiar V4 R is therefore the plan for now, although McMartin has not ruled out having Voight try the new bike.

Rev restriction tempers new-bike enthusiasm

The other factor in McMartin’s thinking is the further reduction in Ducati’s permitted engine speed. The published 2027 approved-machine and ECU list sets a 15,000 rpm limit for both the 2021–2025 V4 R and the new model, a further 500 rpm reduction from the previous 15,500 rpm ceiling.

McMartin said his motivation to develop the new motorcycle had diminished after seeing it restricted before it raced in ASBK. He also argued that the contribution of the rider and team needs to be recognised when assessing the Ducati’s results.

“Obviously the motorbike’s very good, but you’ve got to put everything together,” he said.

His frustration is with how the performance is being assessed. The published sporting regulations give ASBK management, in consultation with the MA Road Race Commission, discretion to introduce performance balancing when considered necessary.

Both generations will nevertheless operate under the same published rev ceiling, leaving McMartin to prepare the package he believes is the most practical choice for the opening round.

GSE Services increases its backing

There is a positive development on the commercial side, with GSE Services increasing its involvement after supporting Voight during his championship-winning season.

McMartin said Onyabike Adventures would not continue its backing because of changes within that business, with GSE stepping into that sponsorship role. He added that GSE’s increased involvement had already been in the works.

“We’re very excited to have GSE come on board. They helped Harry last season with some support, so they’re going to come on a lot bigger.”

GSE Services supplies ground support equipment to the aviation industry and is a sister company of Milspec Services, whose motorcycle racing involvement includes the long-term backing of BSB star Josh Brookes.

McMartin said the relationship had developed through the Voight family. The increased support will also be reflected on the motorcycle, with GSE branding among the visible changes for the summer campaign.

Still enjoying the racing

After five championship-winning seasons with three different riders, McMartin feels he has little left to prove personally. His priority is to keep enjoying the racing and the people he does it with.

“I just want to enjoy it and have a bit of fun, and see where we end up.”

Asked about lining up against Waters and Monti in another Ducati garage, he treated it as part of racing. The focus remains on his own team and its season ahead.

“I’ve always done this for enjoyment, and that’s what I want it to continue to be, is enjoyable.”

Voight returns as champion, Stauffer continues alongside him, and GSE Services is increasing its support. McMartin Racing has plenty to take into the new summer championship and has not ruled out a second rider joining the team at some stage.

2026–2027 ASBK summer calendar

The current ASBK calendar lists six rounds for the 2027 championship, beginning on the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix support program and concluding under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.