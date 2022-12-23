ASBK 2023

DesmoSport Ducati signs Broc Pearson

In 2016, DesmoSport Ducati was created to not only contest the Australian Superbike Championship, but also to help riders continue their development as they work on building a career racing motorcycles.

In 2023, DesmoSport Ducati will return to that ethos by signing Broc Pearson as the sole rider aboard the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R in 2023.

Team co-owner – Troy Bayliss

“We had a good year in 2022 with Bryan (Staring) securing third in the championship. He’s a great brand ambassador, a professional in all aspects and an incredible rider, but Ben and I had a good conversation about what we are doing and why, and it stood out to both of us that Broc is the rider that DesmoSport Ducati should have on board in 2023. He’s young, has a bright career ahead of him and needs support to continue in his progression or we’re likely to lose another up-and-coming rider from the sport. We believe in Broc’s ability, and we are prepared to invest in him for DesmoSport Ducati’s 2023 championship campaign.”

Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“In all honesty, it was a tough conversation to have, telling Bryan that Broc would ride the bike in 2023. He literally is my best mate, but in true Staring form, he was a professional and understood the team’s decision. I’m really glad that he could ride with us 2022 and help him have the best season he’s had since returning to Australia. For 2023, we’re looking to regain our focus on the bigger picture and Broc is undoubtedly a part of that. He was the Rookie of the Year this year and for good reason. He has the skill, determination and drive to get great results and I believe that we have the tools to help Broc take some big steps forward in his career both here in Australia or overseas. With round one already slated for the end of February, our 2023 championship campaign really starts now as we get the bikes ready to go testing again.”

Broc Pearson

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect this for 2023. It was an amazing opportunity to ride the Panigale V4 R this year, it was a great experience to work with DesmoSport, Ducati Australia, the teams’ partners and to ride the bike. Although the last two rounds didn’t go the way I was hoping, I know there is so much potential once we get a few more laps under our belt. It is very exciting heading into next year knowing that Ben and Troy are fully in my corner, and I’m determined to make the most of the opportunity for them, myself and all those who have been a part of the ride so far. DesmoSport is a race winning team so I know this year is very important that I step up and deliver the results that I know I can achieve.”

With an official ASBK test on February 1 & 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park, DesmoSport Ducati is already well into preparations for the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship and the greatly anticipated arrival of the 2023 Panigale V4 R during the season.