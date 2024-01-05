Pearson and DesmoSport Ducati together in 2024

DesmoSport Ducati has confirmed today that Broc Pearson will continue to race the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R this upcoming season in the seven-round 2024 Australian Superbike Championship.

Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“2023 wasn’t without it’s challenges, but Broc has grown a lot over the past season, and we have made some changes internally as the year progressed to enable the team to keep moving forward. Our Pole Position at Phillip Island was a strong indication that we’re heading in the right direction and for 2024, we’re diving headfirst into an intensive year that we will see strong results. After a few weeks break with my family, I’m really excited to get back to the track with an updated program and renewed determination for the season ahead.”

Broc Pearson

“I’m really happy to publicly confirm my position back on the Panigale V4 R. I had a lot of messages and calls when the fours were ripped off the bike, but it’s a number I just ended up with. For 2024, I’ve chosen to race with 11. It’s not quite the 17 I’d prefer, but it remains allocated to Troy Herfoss, as it should. 2023 had its fair share of challenges, but we worked together as a team to move through them, and I head into the new season with a lot of confidence in the plans we have.”

Troy Bayliss

“The 2024 ASBK season is going to be an interesting one. Wakefield is back on the calendar and Darwin is out. Two rounds at Phillip Island and it looks like we’ll start seeing a few more rookies in the class which is great to see. While some of you may not have seen it in the results, Broc has made some strong steps forward, as has the team in general. With Giulia set to join us again in 2024 and a few other new faces in the box.”

The Australian Superbike Championship is set to fire back into life on February 23 to 25 alongside WorldSBK at Phillip Island, although DesmoSport Ducati is set to be back on track for testing at Sydney Motorsport Park in the near future.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23

Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28

Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14

Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8

Round 6: One Raceway (Wakefield Park), NSW Oct 4-6

Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10