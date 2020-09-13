2020 MotoGP Round Seven – Misano

Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

A spill on Friday didn’t prevent Remy from bouncing back to secure a front row start in Qualifying in the #SanMarinoGP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Setting the second fastest time in Q2, Gardner was set to start from Pole Position following a penalty for Sam Lowes, but, following a monster high side crash in morning Wam-Up, the Australian was ruled unfit for the race.

Further medical checks revealed that Remy suffered a broken thumb and three left foot fractures. Whilst the tough Aussie wanted to ride, he will now fly to Barcelona for an operation.

He remains optimistic and focused on next weekend’s event which is also going to take place in Misano.

Remy Gardner

“The crash on Friday morning didn’t help with the confidence and with the plan for working on the basic setting but the new asphalt really surprised me. I was still sure we would be able to improve when it counted – the focus was always on the race. Saturday was a really great day. We worked really well as a team and were able to come back from a tough Friday. I was extremely happy to be on the front row and with Sam’s penalty, I was P1 on the grid. I knew the Italian riders would be fast here in Misano, so the target was to do a good race and leave with some strong points. We were fast again in Warm-Up and honestly, I have no idea why I went down. It was a big crash, but I escaped relatively unhurt. I am now going to Barcelona to be operated on and I hope to be able to ride next week, but it’s too early to say for sure that I can. Thanks for the support and see you all back on track soon!”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 40m41.774 2 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +0.799 3 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex +0.897 4 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +2.177 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +8.307 6 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +9.046 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +9.971 8 Sam LOWES Kalex +16.485 9 Aron CANET Speed Up +17.036 10 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +17.209 11 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +17.741 12 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +19.152 13 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +21.946 14 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +22.005 15 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +24.404 16 Jake DIXON Kalex +24.663 17 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta +27.442 18 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +32.671 19 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +35.844 20 Kasma DANIEL Kalex +46.463 Not Classified DNF Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 1 Lap DNF Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 4 Laps DNF Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 7 Laps DNF Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex 9 Laps DNF Jesko RAFFIN NTS 10 Laps DNF Edgar PONS Kalex 13 Laps DNF Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 15 Laps DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 19 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings