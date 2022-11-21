2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The current format of eight Title Fighters being established after the conclusion of the Main Season will be replaced by a new Showdown points system, with ramping points rewarded.

Across the Main Season – comprising twenty-four races – points will be awarded to the top 15 on the scale: 18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

For the Showdown events when the series returns to Oulton Park and Donington Park, the points value per race will increase to: 25-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.

The points value per race will increase again for the traditional season finale on the Brands Hatch GP Circuit to: 35-30-27-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-4-2.

The rider with the most points accumulated across the season will be crowned Bennetts BSB Champion.

The Teams Championship will run concurrently with the same principle of an increasing points value as the championship comes to a climax, mirroring the individual point scoring.

Stuart Higgs – Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director

“Following the announcement of our partnership renewal with Bennetts, we can also unveil our new Championship format for 2023. This represents only the third time in the series’ long history that we have adapted the Championship format, following consultation with teams and riders. The Showdown format from 2010-2022 has served the championship well and provided some historic and edge of the seat outcomes but we feel it’s right to evolve the format. The new format will recognise season long performance and ideally create the opportunity for more teams and riders to remain in mathematical title contention and maintain the crescendo of competition that is seen many other sports disciplines.”

The news comes alongside the announcement that Glenn Irwin will complete the PBM Ducati team line-up for 2023, joining Tommy Bridewell in Paul Bird’s squad.

Glenn Irwin – PBM Ducati

“Re-joining PBM after four years apart is something I’m relishing as I feel I’ve improved as a rider and as a person during that time. The experience away has taught me a lot and to be coming back to the most successful team in the paddock is a fantastic opportunity. I’m in a stronger position now and we both know how each other works so the timing is perfect. I want to win, and Birdy wants to win and with Tommy as a very strong teammate, it will drive us all on. I’ve proved I can challenge for the title this year, so the plan is to go one better next season.”

Honda Racing UK also revealed their line-up, with Andrew Irwin joining Tom Neave, both of whom will be campaigning the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Andrew Irwin – Honda Racing UK

“I am really excited to have signed for Honda for 2023 and I can’t wait to get back on the Fireblade. It was a bike I loved and I believe I am getting on an even better bike than when I left two years ago so I can’t wait to get back on it and just to get stuck into it. I can’t thank Neil and Harv enough for giving me the opportunity to return and I hope I can do a good job. The bike is good which Glenn proved in 2022 and there is no reason why we can’t have a strong championship. I think we have a strong team with good people around me. I plan to have a really good off season and work hard and try to come into 2023 season in the best shape possible. I can’t wait to get back on board and look forward to testing in March.”

Tom Neave – Honda Racing UK

“I’m absolutely delighted to remain with Honda Racing for what will be my 5th consecutive season in 2023. We have achieved a lot together over the previous seasons, so to remain on the Fireblade for another year will be a positive step for me. There’s no denying my first full season on the superbike has been a tough one, but continuity is key at this point and the experience I have gained along the way has been invaluable. Next season I look forward to repaying the faith that Honda have shown in me, so I’ll be doing my all to take the next step in my racing career. I can’t wait to get started!”

DAO Racing will make it’s debut in the Superstock category in 2023, with Australian Brayden Elliott to join their garage, alongside Dean Harrison.

Brayden Elliott

“I am very excited to be joining DAO Racing, I see this as a massive step forward in my career. It comes on the back of what’s been a really good season and I feel joining the team is the next step of my progression. Since I began road racing, I’ve generally been involved with small, family-run teams and I’ve also run my own team but haven’t been associated with anything quite like this. I really love what the team is about, the crew all seem like they’re racing for the right reasons and teams like this are very few and far between. It’s going to be a whole new experience, I haven’t ridden a Kawasaki previously but the team has a lot of experience with it and I think if I can get comfortable with it we’re looking at a competitive package. I’m aiming for at least a top three in the championship and I want to be winning races and consistently fighting for podiums.”

Billy McConnell will again compete in the Superstock category on a Fireblade while Ben Currie will contest British Supersport on a Ducati.

Australia’s highest profile and most well credentialled entrants in BSB will be long-term contestants Josh Brookes, will be on BMW machinery in 2023, while Jason O’Halloran will continue with Yamaha.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicks off the 2023 season with the opening official test taking place at the Circuito de Navarra (11-13 March). The circuit in Northern Spain joined the MotorSport Vision portfolio of circuits last month and has previously hosted a World Superbike Championship round.

The Bennetts BSB teams and riders then return to the UK for the final two pre-season official tests at Donington Park (25/26 March) and Silverstone (28/29 March).

The first racing action of the new season comes from Silverstone (7-9 April) with a further ten rounds held at popular circuits across the country ending with the season finale at Brands Hatch (13-15 October). See the full calendar below.

2023 British Superbike Championship Calendar